It’s been a long time since we were able to bring you news about Rachel Weisz’s Prime Video limited series, Dead Ringers. It was in August 2020 that the big reveal was made that there would be not only one but two Weiszes (a dream if you ask us!) in the series adaptation of David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name. Today, we’re happy to report that a batch of images has been dropped, giving us our first look at the upcoming Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television-produced project.

While no plot has been released at this time, we can imagine that Prime Video’s adaptation will mold itself off Cronenberg’s original psychological thriller. In it, Jeremy Irons starred as twin gynecologists, Elliot and Beverly, who work at the same center. Outgoing and charming, Elliot seduces several of his patients and engages in affairs with them, but when he gets tired of the relationship, he passes them off to his shy brother. When the siblings both fall for the same woman, who has some tricks of her own up her sleeve, their worlds descend into chaos.

The series adaptation and reimagining will see the Oscar-winning Weisz starring as the gynecologists and in the pictures released today, it’s all about Weisz—a real Valentine’s Day miracle. On the clock, several of the shots depict Weisz’s characters in their scrubs and hard at work. Standing side by side, the twins pose looking beyond a sheet of glass and into a room. One has her hair down and the other styled into a ponytail perhaps pointing towards which twin will be the seducer and which tends to be more reserved.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: The Most Evil and Terrifying Doctors in Horror History

Another shot shows one of the doctors covered in blood and enjoying a cigarette in between patients while another reveals one twin deep in research mode with the best study companion—a bottle of booze. Also included is a tender moment between one Weisz and Britne Oldford’s character Genevieve. Enjoying tea in bed, the duo are seen smiling and gazing into each other’s eyes. Finally, the last images show the gals all dolled up with a solo shot of one twin standing in the middle of the practice in a dazzling dress and the other with both women in front of a mirror getting ready to take on the day - or night.

Filling out the leading cast will be Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black) and Poppy Liu (Hacks) with an ensemble set to include Jeremy Shamos (Better Call Saul), Emily Meade (Boardwalk Empire), Jennifer Ehle (BBC’s Pride and Prejudice), and Kevin Anton (Gotham). Alice Birch (Normal People) penned the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Weisz, Megan Ellison, Stacy O’Neil, James G. Robinson, Sue Naegle, Sean Durkin, Ali Krug, Barbara Wall, David Robinson, Erica Kay, and Anne Carey.

You can check out the first-look photos below and catch double the Weisz when Dead Ringers drops onto Prime Video on April 21, 2023.

5 Images