As many will know by now, Prime Video is resurrecting the real life story-turned-book-turned-film, Dead Ringers via a series makeover that will see Rachel Weisz starring as a set of twisted twins. From what we’ve seen so far, the production will lean heavily on the original David Cronenberg-directed film but will deviate by featuring female twins versus the movie’s male duo who were both played by Jeremy Irons. A new poster revealed today is leaning heavily on the evil vs good twin trope that we’ve seen play out in a multitude of stories over the years. But, in Dead Ringers, there may be no such thing as a good twin.

Just like other images and teasers have presented, a bright blood-red seems to be the production’s theme color. Immediately catching the eye, the poster draws viewers into the center where Weisz can be seen vertically mirroring herself. Dressed in a vibrant red set of what we’ll call scrubs (although it could be seen as a dress or robe), the top twin dons a head covering and a surgical mask while the bottom sibling has her hair down and face unhidden. With her hands out, there’s something almost sinister about the top Weisz, while the bottom, with her hands clasped, has a more inviting appearance. At the very top, a profile side-by-side reveals the two women with one looking on stoically while the other smirks.

Boasting a killer ensemble, the production will also star Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black), Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty), and Emily Meade (The Deuce). On top of a stellar lineup of talent, the series is also packing heat when it comes to the names attached to direct. Currently hard at work on A24’s upcoming sports biographic feature, The Iron Claw, Sean Durkin kicked the story for Dead Ringers off by helming the first two episodes. The rest of the mini-series was directed by Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), Karena Evans (Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family).

What’s Dead Ringers About

Loosely based on a true story that was turned into a book, the original psychological thriller adaptation, Dead Ringers, first hit theaters in 1988 and took audiences on a thrilling ride of manipulation, seduction, deceit, and lust. The story centered around two identical twins, Beverly and Elliot (Irons) who both worked at the same gynecology practice. The duo share everything and often pull the old twin switcheroo on their romantic interests until one woman drives their plans over the edge. Likewise, Prime Video’s series adaptation will see Weisz starring as Beverly and Elliot, a set of identical twin gynecologists working at the same practice. From promo material, we know that the pair also share everything and, while it looks like a romance will pull at their tight bond, there’s also been some alluding to a pregnancy coming between the women.

With today’s poster, we have another piece of the complicated family dynamics that we’ll see play out when Dead Ringers arrives on Prime Video on April 21.