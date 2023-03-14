Rachel Weisz is making us go cross-eyed in a new poster for the upcoming Prime Video series Dead Ringers. But don’t worry, you’re not seeing double as Weisz will be starring opposite herself in the revamped take of David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller of the same name. Everything we’ve seen so far about the series has made it clear that if the project had a theme color it would be bright red, which makes it no surprise that it nearly jumps out of the poster. Both of Weisz’s characters have their profiles on display with one of the twins also taking front and center while donning a red surgical-like outfit. Below her is a lamb, presumably leaning into a sacrificial aspect that the storyline will follow. Down the sides of the poster, we see tiny depictions of lambs and fetuses with the space between the women’s profiles displaying a womb with two tiny fetuses inside. The image certainly leans into the mysterious and sinister vibes we’ve been getting in every other piece of promo material for Prime Video’s latest project.

From what we’ve seen in a recently released teaser, one of the sisters is pregnant which the poster could be pointing to with both the depiction of fetuses as well as the lamb. Along with the pregnant and seemingly more put-together twin, the teaser also introduced us to the other Mantle sister who, with blood on her face, appears a little rougher around the edges. Today’s poster could be pointing more towards the possible breaking up of the bond between the women with one not being very happy about the other’s soon-to-be bundle of joy.

What Is Dead Ringers About?

The series adaptation of Dead Ringers will follow many of the major plot points that were established in the original Jeremy Irons-led horror thriller but with an updated twist. In it, we’ll meet twin sisters Elliot (Weisz) and Beverly Mantle (Weisz) who aren’t shy about pulling the ol’ twin switcheroo when it comes to fooling those closest to them (including romantic partners). Attached at the hip, the duo has always done everything together which includes pursuing their combined passion for creating a better (at least in their eyes) world of healthcare for women.

Image via Prime Video

While we think that Prime Video could’ve gotten away with having a series only starring Weisz, the streamer has tapped a killer ensemble cast for Dead Ringers that includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy), Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Emily Meade (The Deuce), and Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty). The Iron Claw and Martha Marcy May Marlene director Sean Durkin will set the tone for the production by helming the first two episodes and co-directing the series finale. The rest of the directorial team includes Karena Evans (Snowfall), Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family).

Check out the poster below and catch double the Weisz when Dead Ringers arrives on Prime Video on April 21 and be sure to prepare yourself with everything we know about the thriller series.