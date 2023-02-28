Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser trailer and poster for Dead Ringers, an upcoming series remake of David Cronenberg’s film of the same name. Starring Rachel Weisz, the series follows identical twins who work as gynecologists.

The short trailer opens with an image of two versions of Weisz dressed in red and sitting in a hospital corridor. The first woman is apparently pregnant, while the second has a nasty cut on the forehead and seems to have been recently involved in a fistfight. The trailer reveals how both characters are called Dr. Mantle, underlining how the two doctors are twin sisters. We also can glimpse the two sisters looking at a newborn baby, teasing that the child could be at the center of the thriller series plot.

The original Dead Ringers movie was inspired by the true story of Stewart and Cyril Marcus, twin gynecologists who practiced in New York in the first half of the 20th century. Cronenberg’s highly stylized version of the brothers’ story starred Jeremy Irons as Beverly and Elliot Mantle. In the film, the siblings begin a dangerous game of lies and deception once they fall in love with the same woman. Prime Video’s series has kept the characters’ names but decided to genre-bent the story by featuring two sisters who supposedly share everything, from drugs to lovers. We should expect something to break the sister’s bond, and with the first trailer focusing so much on pregnancy and babies, maybe the new take on the story will be about motherhood.

More than changing the gender of the main characters, Prime Video’s Dead Ringers also promises to explore women’s health care with modern sensibilities. That’s why the two doctors are described by Prime Video as doctors willing to challenge traditions and push the boundaries of medicine when it comes to giving women ethical treatment. Since motherhood is such an important theme when discussing female identity, it will be interesting to see the upcoming series building a thriller around it.

Who’s Involved with Dead Ringers?

Dead Ringers is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder). The series’ cast also includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum), Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul), Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black), Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud), and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers).

Filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw) directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of Dead Ringers. Weisz Durkin also serves as an executive producer. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, Girlfight), Karena Evans (P-Valley, Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family, Y: The Last Man).

All six episodes of Dead Ringers drop onto Prime Video on April 21, 2023. Check out the new trailer and poster below.