If you love your political thrillers served along with heavy hard-hitting action, then you might want to check out Tom Guard and Charles Guard's action thriller, Dead Shot. Set in the 1970s during the peak of The Troubles, the film examines the complexities of the era with a revenge plot at its center. The British forces are locked in a conflict with Irish Independence fighters and the polity is overheated.

The trailer sets off in a frantic fashion as an IRA paramilitary Michael (Colin Morgan) is in a race against time through the woods to help his pregnant wife who is in labor. Unfortunately for him, British agents have become aware of his presence and see it as an opportunity to liquidate him. A shot is fired and Micheal's wife is killed. Subsequent scenes show the British officer Tempest (Aml Ameen) responsible charged accused of murder by his superiors.

However, in a quick twist of events, Tempest's predicaments see him as a candidate for an operation against the IRA. Rather than face the legal consequences of his last mission, he finds himself on another mission. The following scenes see Micheal reveal he is on a mission to seek revenge against the officer that killed his wife. What follows is a cacophony of violence as all the moving parts collide. Vengeance and justice are dispensed in equal measure.

Image via Quiver Distribution

Who Is Behind Dead Shot?

Dead Shot is written and directed by the creative duo, Tom Guard and Charles Guard in what also serves as their writing debut. Ronan Bennett provided the original screenplay for the story inspired by The Road to Balcombe Street authored by Steven P. In addition to the main characters portrayed by Colin Morgan (Merlin) and Aml Ameen (Sense8), the cast is supported by the talented Mark Strong (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and Academy Award nominee Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Also featured are Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Sophia Brown, and Máiréad Tyers. Producers for the film include Chris Coen, Brian Coffey, Rebecca Brown, and Thorsten Schumacher. Dead Shot is a production of multiple studios including Upper Street, Stylopik, Piecrust Pictures, Highland Midgie, Ingenious Media, and Rocket Science, in association with Screen Scotland and LipSync Productions.

Dead Shot releases in theaters as well as on-demand and digital on August 18. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below: