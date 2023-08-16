The Big Picture Felicity Jones teases her mysterious role in the upcoming action thriller Dead Shot in an exclusive clip, leaving audiences curious about her character's involvement in the plot.

Michael O'Hara, a retired Irish paramilitary, seeks revenge after his pregnant wife is shot by Tempest, leading to a thrilling and unpredictable story filled with drama, betrayal, and violence.

The Guard Brothers, known for their work in The Uninvited, take on their biggest project yet with Dead Shot, which could captivate a wide audience with its intense story and performances.

Collider can exclusively present a new clip from Dead Shot, a new action thriller by Tom and Charles Guard. In the video, Felicity Jones appears in a short scene, teasing the mysterious role she'll be in charge of portraying in the upcoming release. The main plot of the movie will follow Michael O'Hara (Colin Morgan), a retired Irish paramilitary who will suffer a terrible tragedy. O'Hara watches Tempest (Aml Ameen) shoot his pregnant wife, changing his future in a horrifying way. After he escapes to London, O'Hara must recover from his wounds before he can start planning his revenge.

While it had been previously revealed that Jones' character will be named Catherine, not much is known about how she could figure into the plot. But based on what is seen from her performance in the clip, it could be safe to assume that she must keep a low profile given how dangerous the situation the main characters find themselves in is. There's no way of predicting who will make it out alive, as O'Hara tries to do everything in his power to avenge the death of the person he loved the most. Drama, betrayal, and violence will all be present when Dead Shot premieres on digital platforms and in theaters.

The Guard Brothers previously worked together in an independent horror film titled The Uninvited, where a young woman played by Emily Browning comes back to her home after a long stay at a psychiatric hospital. Unfortunately, her cruel stepmother will treat her unfairly, while visions of her dead mother torments her mind. Before that project, Charles Guard worked on the 1995 Dredd adaptation, when he was still a part of the camera and electricity department. Dead Shot could be the biggest project of the duo's career, if the story catches the attention of the general audience.

What's Next for Felicity Jones?

Image via Quiver Distribution

After she's a part of a heartbreaking revenge story where a man who has lost everything looks to avenge the death of his family, Felicity Jones will star in The Brutalist, a drama following an architect who survived the Holocaust. Adrien Brody will play the lead character, as he immigrates to the United States while looking for a better life. Brady Corbet directed the project, which wrapped production at the beginning of the summer. The movie doesn't have an official release date yet, but more information will come out when editing is done and the story is ready to be shared with the world.

You can check out the exclusively revealed clip from Dead Shot below, before the movie becomes available for purchase through digital platforms and in theaters on August 18: