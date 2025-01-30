The 2000s saw a boom in the zombie sub-genre, with movies such as 28 Days Later and Resident Evil sparking a revival for the undead. Of all the copycat movies that followed, none are as bizarre and unique as Dead Snow. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, Dead Snow takes the subgenre to the Norwegian mountains and has its heroes battling against undead Nazi soldiers. The concept is absolutely absurd, and on paper sounds like it would be a total flop. However, Dead Snow’s commitment and understanding of where to use humor and when to play things straight means its tone feels balanced and allows the audience to just relax.

What is ‘Dead Snow’ About?

Image via IFC Films.

Dead Snow follows a group of students on break, traveling to their friend, Sara’s (Ane Dahl Torp) remote cabin in the mountains. However, after they attempt to find Sara in the snow, a hiker knocks on their door to act as the movie’s harbinger and warn the group of the dangers that lurk in the surrounding area. He tells them of a group of Nazi soldiers who lived in the area and used their authority to torture the locals and loot their houses. When the locals decided to revolt, they killed many of the soldiers and the survivors froze to death in the mountains. This backstory introduces us to Dead Snow’s antagonists, as these survivors have unfinished business, and zombified versions of them stalk the mountains, preying on anyone who comes within their vicinity.

The creation of these villains is what makes Dead Snow so successful. It understands that the absurdity of the zombies needs to be supported by a believable backstory. Therefore, they have this sinister yet detailed story about how they were antagonists in life and why they are resentful in the afterlife. This construction is essential to their plausibility and motivations. Of course, the premise is crazy, but the nuance of the details means Dead Snow gets away with it. Additionally, it makes them even more feared, as their ruthlessness protrudes through their legacy. This is heightened by the design of their leader, Captain Herzog (Orjan Gamst), who wears a long overcoat and has a piercing snarl that gives him a sense of authority.

The Practical Effects Make ‘Dead Snow’ Even More Gory

Dead Snow takes the realism of its villains’ history and balances it with satirical characters and death sequences. It lovingly pokes fun at the extremity of the horror genre, whilst showcasing some truly gross practical effects that include characters losing both external and internal body parts. One moment has one of the group hanging over the side of a clifftop gripping only the intestine of a zombie he has just spiked to a tree. It’s nauseating to think about, yet the movie also leans into the physicality of its gore, and this tendency towards parody allows the movie to find pockets of humor in its violence.

Throughout, Dead Snow remains committed to its concept. The zombie design is grotesque, and they move at an alarmingly fast pace, which makes them seem invincible. Yet they have this really specific motivation which emphasizes their past humanity, which doesn’t give the audience any empathy but constantly warrants their existence. They don’t just run around uncontrollably, but have this sense of purpose that gives the movie a really satisfying arc.

The movie has the goofiness of 2000s horror, with its excessive gore, and the mind-numbingly stupid decisions the characters make; one of them literally attempts to throw a firebomb out of the window but misses, and it lands in the middle of their extremely flammable wooden cabin. Yet, it takes care of the formulation of its concept, which makes it feel unique within the oversaturated sub-genre. It balances self-indulgence with graphic horror, delivering a movie that's impossible to watch without having fun. Pairing that with the striking snowy setting that creates a blinding lightness every time morning comes and shows the striking contrast between the white and red as the characters are killed, Dead Snow is an absolute must-see zombie movie.

Dead Snow is available to stream on Plex

