Motive Studio has released a side-by-side comparison for the Dead Space remake, showing the improvements between the original game and this new retelling. Beyond the obvious visual improvements, one of the main differences is Dead Space's protagonist Isaac. Motive has stated that work on the main character is still in progress, but we can already see that his character model has been completely rebuilt.

Isaac's armor now has more detail to it, especially his apparatus which acts as the game's UI for his health. The environment also has a few notable changes. You can see the addition of dynamic lightning, making shadows a lot more prominent now, as well as more details within the area, including smoky vapor along the floor, industrial wires, and pipes that run along the walls. While there is plenty of new stuff that's been added, we can see that Motive is honoring the aesthetics of the original Dead Space in their update.

It's worth keeping in mind that the Dead Space remake is still in the pre-alpha stage. Because of that, it's possible that at least some of these updates can change as the game continues to be developed. Motive just wanted to give a glimpse of the progress so far and how the game will ultimately look.

The Dead Space remake is a complete rebuild of the original 2008 horror game. While they're completely remaking the game from the ground up, the developers have stated that they want to follow the story, art direction, and everything from the original game. Motive has said they wanted to remove some things that didn't work in the original Dead Space, but we can expect that this remake will honor the original game, while also introducing the series to a new audience. As development continues for the game, we can expect more details from Motive on how the remake will accomplish this.

While there is no exact release date for the Dead Space remake, it is currently slated to launch in late 2022, and will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check out the comparison photo below.

