This will be the first 'Dead Space' game since 2013's 'Dead Space 3.'

Dead Space fans eagerly anticipating the game's remake were given a kernel of news to look forward to, as the game's official Twitter account has announced there will be a live-streamed early look at the game's development process on their Twitch channel.

The remake of the classic survival-horror title was announced at EA Play's Live Digital Showcase, with the release of a teaser trailer. When announced, EA Motive made it clear that the game will release exclusively on next-gen consoles.

In the official news release for the game, EA described what fans could look forward to:

Players will experience “an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship.

Dead Space was originally released for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC on October 13, 2008, and became an instant hit, spawning two more sequels, a series of comic books, novels, and animated movies. There were also two games released for Nintendo Wii and the Wii U.

In an interview with Director Ben Wanat at Eurogamer, who oversaw Dead Space 3, he spoke about some of the ideas the team wanted to explore for a possible fourth game.

We would have finessed a lot of existing mechanics. The flotilla section in Dead Space 3 hinted at what non-linear gameplay could be, and I would have loved to go a lot deeper into that. This focus on scavenging abandoned ships would have also allowed for a more involved experience when fixing things, rather than sticking your arm into panels and moving wires around

The studio was aiming for Dead Space 4 to be nonlinear, allowing players to explore a large sandbox of different ships.

Dead Space is slated to launch in 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The live stream will take place on Motive Studio's Twitch page on August 31 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Check out the tweet about the stream below.

