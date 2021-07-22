The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space was originally released in 2008 and scared the pants off of gamers around the world — and EA has just released a teaser trailer for Dead Space along with the announcement that they will be completely rebuilding the game from the ground up, taking advantage of the Frostbite engine. Players will once again get to step into the boots of Isaac Clarke, everyman engineer, as he attempts to repair the vast and sprawling USG Ishimura.

With only about a minute of footage, the teaser didn't reveal much, but what it did reveal looks quite promising as it uses in-game footage. The trailer shows an eerie and ominous hallway complete with a blood trail leading to a Necromorph. As the Necromorph reveals its arms, the camera cuts to the ever-familiar back of Isaac with the integrated life bar that fans loved in the original. The trailer then ends with the life-saving tip to "CUT OFF THEIR LIMBS" that veterans and new players alike will be wise to listen to.

"The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive as a fan first to specifically work on this game," said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space, in a statement. "We have a passionate team at Motive who are approaching this remake as a love letter to the franchise. Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team. As we look to modernize the game, we’ve reached out to dedicated fans and invited them to provide us with feedback since the early stages of production to deliver the Dead Space game they want and for new players to enjoy as well."

The remake will be handled by Motive Studios and will bring the terrifying world of Dead Space to life in what will surely be hauntingly beautiful graphics. This will be the first entry in the franchise since 2013, when Dead Space 3 was released. For more information, stay tuned to EA and Motive Studios.

No release date has been confirmed, but the game will be available on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. Check out the Dead Space remake trailer below and get ready to be on the edge of your seat:

Here's the official synopsis for Dead Space:

In Dead Space, Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge...and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs”, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.

