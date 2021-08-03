The developers hope to honor the original game, while also getting rid of some things that didn’t work before.

Since the announcement of the Dead Space remake during the EA Play Live event, the company has been sharing more details about the game, including their vision for this remake compared to the original, and how there are certain elements that they want to cut.

The art director Mike Yazijian, who also directed the art for Dead Space 2, said that he was able to find his old notebooks from that project, saying that it “really comes in handy, seeing all the notes” during an interview on EA’s website. "We've got concept art, visual guidelines, source materials, notes on the conversations we had with them, the knowledge that they gained--it's all here. It's all going into this game," he explained.

Roman Campos-Oriola, the game’s creative director, also made it clear that since this is a remake, everything is being fully rebuilt using a new engine. “It’s being fully rebuilt in Frostbite,” says Campos-Oriola, “with all new assets, new character models, new environments--even though we’re basing those on the original designs. There are new parts, new props, new collision models, and so on. We're rebuilding everything from scratch, but we're keeping the same story and the same structure." He also mentions how the SSDs in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will enhance the experience with quicker load times. "Our intention is to offer a fully unbroken experience, it will be an uninterrupted sequence shot, from the start screen to the end credit, without interruption," Campos-Oriola explains.

Senior producer Philippe Ducharme spoke about the volumetric events for the game. "So instead of just having sprites, you're really able to feel the depth of a room, the thickness of the air," he said. "We're playing with shadows, with dynamic lighting, so not only does it create the mood and atmosphere, but it also has an effect on gameplay, because the player has the ability to control the lighting in certain areas of the ship."

As far as how the Dead Space remake is going to differ from the original, Yazijian said that the studio will “do away with some things that don’t work, and make sure the game stays relevant to modern audiences,” though he didn’t specify what exactly. “The main source of inspiration,” he says, however, “is the original vision for Dead Space. We make sure we’re following the story, the art direction, everything, out of respect for the original game.

While no release date has been announced for the Dead Space remake, it is confirmed to be released on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

