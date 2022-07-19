It’s been two years since the car-crashing, swimming pool-drowning, body-burying duo of Jen and Judy was last on our TV screens in the Emmy nominated Netflix comedy-drama Dead to Me. Fans of the show got good news with the recent announcement that Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will be returning this fall as the crime-dodging partners for the show's third and final season.

In this quirky roller coaster ride of death and deception, the two star-crossed co-conspirators seem to dig themselves deeper into trouble with every episode. But what's most intriguing about the series isn’t so much the twists, turns, and shocks that get served up on a regular basis. Instead, what keeps viewers tuning in is the evolving - and often devolving - relationship between two women who should have never met, but who do everything they can to keep their friendship going.

Dead to Me plays like a reverse Thelma and Louise. The antagonistic protagonists, Jen Harding (Christina Applegate in one of her most challenging roles) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini, delivering a terrific mix of comedy and heartbreak) aren't two girlfriends on a road trip who kill a guy, then bond as vigilantes on the run from the law. Instead, it's the killing of a guy that first brings Jen and Judy together, then keeps them attached as they try to keep the law from even finding out what they've done. To further complicate matters, the entire basis of their friendship is rooted in lies and deception.

Judy strikes Jen's husband with her car, and in a panic, leaves him to die on the side of the road. To quash the overwhelming guilt she carries, Judy tracks down Jen at a support group for grieving spouses and, hoping to strike up a friendship with Jen, poses as a woman mourning the sudden death of her fiancé. It works. That is, until Jen finds out Judy's fiancé is very much alive. Friendship over. That is, until Judy confesses that she is indeed mourning the loss of a baby she recently miscarried. Friendship on again. Oh, and at this point, Jen still hasn't learned that Judy is the woman who mowed down her husband. In a balanced universe, the likelihood of these two damaged women forming an attachment would be about the same as a hairless cat cozying up with a porcupine. For these two, though, it all makes perfect sense. Jen, the career-focused, controlled mother who suddenly finds herself free-falling without a safety net sees the flighty Judy as both a source of support and as a person she can take care of. Naive Judy certainly needs to be taken care of, but she also needs to feel like she's making Jen's life better. When Jen invites Judy to live in her guest house, their bonding is complete, even if it's a bond entrenched in deceit.

A recurring theme of the show is the destructive force of hidden truths. For Judy, not being able to confess to Jen that she's the one responsible for the death of Judy's husband is like a daily dagger to her heart. But Judy has a secret, too. On the night of her husband Ted's death, the couple fought, with Judy screaming that she never wanted to see the man again as he walked out the door for the last time. When Jen and Judy harbor heavy secrets like these, their friendship remains at arm's length, and it's fascinating to watch the two characters tiptoe around each other, terrified of upsetting the tenuous balance they've achieved. Finally, Jen tearfully confesses to Judy that she feels responsible for her husband's death, having banished him from their home, which led him to him being struck on the side of the road. That becomes Judy's breaking point, as well, and she bursts open like a floodgate that's been holding back a 50-foot wave, telling Jen that she was behind the wheel of the car that killed her husband. In a devastating but beautifully acted scene by Applegate and Cardellini, Judy lets it all out as a stone-faced Jen takes it all in. "Please tell me what I can do," Judy pleads to Jen. Her rage bubbling just below the surface, Jen turns to Judy. "You can die." The secrets they both concealed have once again destroyed their friendship.

Lest viewers think this is it for Jen and Judy and that Judy's on her way to prison, Dead to Me delivers yet another twist that brings the pair back together. Judy's slimy fiancé Steve (James Marsden, oozing sleaze beneath a designer suit), who was in the car the night Judy hit Jen's husband and insisted she drive away, threatens Jen, who retaliates with rage and blunt force trauma, sending Steve to his untimely death in her swimming pool, Sunset Boulevard style. Now it's Jen who's got a homicidal secret to keep, and she calls Judy back home for help. This marks an extraordinary turn in the dynamic of the women's relationship, with Jen becoming the vulnerable one and Judy taking the role of protector. The dance begins again, this time with Judy leading. Adding an extra layer to an already overly complicated friendship, Jen has told Judy she killed Steve because he tried to strangle her, not because she flipped out and hammered him over the head with a wooden bird carved by her son. Tragic circumstances have once again brought the two women together, but the continued concealment of the whole truth keeps that invisible shield between them.

Jen and Judy become criminal accomplices when they bury Steve's body, further muddying the already murky waters in which they swim and testing the limits of their trust. Jen ultimately expresses her concerns about whether Judy can keep her mouth shut, telling Judy she tends to get "confessy" under pressure. This conflict is at the heart of the bond between Jen and Judy - with all the deception that's been part of their relationship from the start, there's an underlying current of mistrust that ebbs and flows. This isn't to say there aren't some authentic moments between the delinquent duo. One of the most heartbreaking moments in the show's second season comes when Jen suddenly realizes she's denied Judy the opportunity to properly say goodbye to Steve, falling apart in a river of tears over the anguish she's caused. Still, the two women always keep one eye on the road ahead and one eye on each other as they struggle to contain the damage.

It's significant to note that throughout the last two seasons of Dead to Me, the relationship between Jen and Judy, as riddled with dishonesty, trickery, and woe as it is, has been the only lasting relationship either woman has entered into. Jen's marriage was almost over at the time of her husband's death, she had a hilariously failed near one-night stand with a fellow grieving spouse (Steve Howey), and she just can't seem to pull it together enough to get into anything serious with Steve's twin brother Ben (James Marsden playing the good guy this time, if you dismiss his alcoholism). Judy continued her on again, off again romance with Steve right up until his death, driving away probably the best thing that ever happened to her, good cop Nick (Brandon Scott). She even became the unwitting other woman in a doomed same-sex tryst with a woman she met at work (Natalie Morales), who just happened to be married to the detective (Diana Maria Riva) investigating all of Judy's shady activities. It's as if Jen and Judy can only find solace in the disorder they've created together. It's the magnet that keeps pulling them together.

In an example of "getting a taste of their own medicine," when we last saw Jen and Judy, they were unconscious inside their brand-new car on a suburban neighborhood street, victims of a hit-and-run by none other than Ben, Steve's twin brother. That final scene was a flawless visual representation of their friendship - two women drawn together through a series of unfortunate events, continuing to be broadsided by life, battered and bruised, but still in it together. Will the final season of Dead to Me be the one where the cosmic rubber band holding Jen and Judy together finally snaps? Or will their connection become even stronger? Whatever happens, it's a given that viewers will be glued to the further misadventures of the damaged duo, waiting to see where the chips ultimately fall in this most unlikely of friendships.