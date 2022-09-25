There were so many exciting announcements during Netflix’s TUDUM event on Saturday. One of the returning series coming back later this Fall is the hitchcockian dramedy Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. The series got both a release date and the first trailer for its third and final season during the event. Now a new image teases more thrilling tension to come in Season 3.

The image is of Applegate’s Jen and Cardellini’s Judy embracing each other dressed in black as they stare off into the unseen distance. Like many entertaining moments in the first two seasons, there’s a look of fear in their eyes. We don’t know the context of this scene or what event they’re currently at, but given the pair's expressions, it's definitely not a pleasurable event. Also, even though it's just a still image, you can definitely feel a pin about to drop in this stress-filled scene.

Jen and Judy have been through so much in the first two seasons. Judy and her husband Steve (James Marsden) started this whole crazy string of events by accidentally killing Jen’s husband with their car. This led to Jen killing Steve at the end of Season 1. Season 2 left off with our odd-ball dynamic duo being involved in a car crash, caused unknowingly to them by Ben, Steve’s twin brother also played by Marsden. The Season 2 finale eerily paralleled how the series began with a hit-and-run. It appears that Judy and Jen trying to figure out who hit them will factor into this upcoming season.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Why 'Dead to Me's Dysfunctional Friendship Is its Most Compelling Aspect

No matter what trouble Jen and Judy find themselves in this season, Dead To Me has been one of the best series Netflix has ever produced. The first two seasons of dark comedy and Hitchcockian suspense have been so brilliant. It has been a great blend of gut-busting laughs and sweat-inducing dread. The writing has been nothing short of masterful, but the performances by Applegate and Cardellini gleefully pushed the envelope on this series’ hair-raising tension. They have bared everything in their performances thus far and the pair's chemistry has been absolutely killer.

It’s safe to assume we can expect more of the same when Season 3 premieres on November 17. This will be Dead to Me’s final season and while we anxiously wait for November, you can watch the trailer down below. You can also stream the first two seasons of Dead to Me on Netflix now.