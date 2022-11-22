Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Dead to Me Season 3. Netflix's black comedy Dead to Me is a classic case of opposites attract. That's the basis of a lot of relationships, and it's also a cliché that tends to be overused in film and television. It's not necessarily that it's not entertaining, but it's a premise that can go stale rather quickly if it isn't developed properly. Liz Feldman's delicious crime comedy successfully builds off this strong foundation and pulls us into the world of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), two very different women, who, despite their unusual circumstances, become unimaginably close. The third and final season of Dead to Me makes them not only realize how empty life would be without the other but also lets Jen and Judy swap roles in their friendship.

Jen and Judy Have an Instant Connection

In Season 1 of Dead to Me, our main characters couldn't be more distinct. Jen Harding, who recently lost her husband in a hit-and-run accident, reluctantly brings her tightly-wound self to a Friends of Heaven meeting for those mourning the loss of a loved one. It's crystal clear, simply by Applegate's silent rage acting, that the entire collective healing construct and connecting with a higher power thing is not her style. She doesn't buy into religion and certainly doesn't take part in normal forms of grieving. (Unless you consider sitting alone in your car, blasting profanity-laden heavy metal music "normal.") She's not one to give a stranger the benefit of the doubt, and she never hesitates to tell you if and when you anger her, right to your face. Or, if you aren't around, she'll happily smash your car with a golf club.

And then there's Judy, who is played with grace by Cardellini. She finds the good in anything and everything (which often gets her into trouble), gets involved in situations that she should definitely not be involved in, and, as Jen so succinctly puts it, has a habit of getting "confessy," with her knee-jerk reaction to most things being to say "sorry." This is all on display in the pilot of Dead to Me, when Judy carefully and awkwardly introduces herself to Jen with wide eyes and a nervous smile. After some benign obligatory small talk that Jen tries to shut down, Judy lets her impulsive side get the better of her when she says, "Sorry. I hope this isn’t weird. Can I give you a hug?" to which Jen replies (with disgust), "No." Later that evening, however, Jen takes Judy up on her offer to "not sleep" together and calls Judy when she has trouble sleeping. The two immediately click on their endless and charming phone call, bonding over The Facts of Life, their love of Entenmann's cookies, and their (allegedly) dead partners. Little did Jen and Judy know that in the near future, they wouldn't be able to imagine life without the other.

Judy Channels Her Inner Jen in Season 3

Season 3 of Dead to Me has an air of melancholy to it from Episode 1 that steadily increases all the way through that gut punch of a finale. Each episode contains a twistier twist than the one before that our lovely leads must deal with, making the last jam-packed ten episodes of Dead to Me quite the emotional rollercoaster for both the viewers and for the characters.

While there are many discussions to be had about Dead to Me's ending, the way that Jen and Judy seemed to have organically swapped their emotional roles in Season 3 was undeniably beautiful and living proof of the impact that they had on each other. For the first time (and in her darkest time), Judy was sure of herself and her future. Her terminal cancer diagnosis was weirdly liberating, and she took charge of her life. She went after Michelle (Natalie Morales), the woman that got away in Season 2, she confessed to the police, and she even shot at the Greek mafia. (Seriously, how epic was it when Judy channeled her inner Jen rage and scared those guys away?) The most heartbreaking and bold decision for the typically wishy-washy Judy came in the finale of Dead to Me when she decided to stay in Mexico and not pursue the medical trial.

Judy Softens Jen's Hard Edges

While Jen's impact on Judy was strong, nothing compares to the way Judy's mere presence impacted Jen in the final season of Dead to Me. Judy's cervical cancer diagnosis was devastating for Judy (of course) but it was far more inconceivable for Jen. During Judy’s draining chemo sessions, Jen never left her literal side, coming fully equipped with snacks, a blanket, and the best medicine: laughter. Jen was always a caring (albeit blunt) person, but she had never been this emotionally mushy. She went out of her way just as Judy did for her (almost to a fault) whenever Jen needed her most. As Judy was learning how to rein things in, Jen was leaning into her romantic connection with Ben (James Marsden), something she was too closed-off to really embrace in previous seasons of Dead to Me. Jen even did what Judy does best (acting on impulse) by deciding to take Judy on a three-week getaway to Mexico.

But the most shocking thing Judy managed to rub off on Jen was her spirituality. One of the many running jokes in Dead to Me is Jen's instant eye-roll reaction to the topic of religion and talks of a higher power. Judy eats up spiritual beliefs and "signs" from the universe for breakfast, whereas Jen can barely keep a straight face. This specific push-and-pull in their relationship caused the most laughs and the most friction, though the final season gave it more nuance. During chemo, Judy made 1,000 origami cranes for Henry's (Luke Roessler) church group, which was one of the many ways Judy and Jen grew closer in the hospital. When it was understood that Judy would no longer be around, Jen was determined to have her memory—her spirit—live on, viewing both the cranes and the cat they stumbled across in Mexico as a sign that Judy was still with her. Jen was unapologetically vulnerable, softening her disposition and proudly wearing her heart on her sleeve.

Could you honestly imagine Season 1 Jen attending Friends of Heaven with a smile? Or calling someone and professing her love? Or willfully attending church? Judy cracked Jen open and got to her gooey center, enabling her to see life clearer than she ever had before. Over 30 unpredictable episodes, Dead to Me proves itself to be a masterclass in the power of friendship.

