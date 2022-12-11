Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Dead to Me.It’s always tough to say goodbye, isn’t it? Netflix’s sharply written and wonderfully acted Dead to Me recently aired its final episodes. The dark comedy, created by Liz Feldman, follows Jen Harding (Christina Applegate), a hard-edged, recently-widowed real-estate agent raising two sons in Laguna Beach, California who is determined to track down the person responsible for killing her husband in a hit-and-run. In what’s a very out-of-character move, Jen decides to attend a Friends of Heaven grief group to open up about her husband’s brutal demise and attempt to feel her feelings. It’s at this reluctant meeting that Jen meets Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), the smiley, good-hearted, glass-half-full woman who is also new to the grief gang. She seems to take a liking to Jen rather quickly (much to Jen’s initial disgust), and, surprisingly, finds out they have more in common than they might think (wine, Entenmann’s cookies, and The Facts of Life, anyone?). After a sleepless night of talking on the phone and vibing with each other’s sick sense of humor, a beautiful friendship is born — one that will not only evolve and go through its fair share of bumps and bruises, but one that’ll get pretty darn bloody, too.

Looking back at the series as a whole, there are so many elements of Dead to Me that are especially nuanced and memorable. Jen and Judy’s blossoming adult friendship comes about organically, warts and all. The unique ways people grieve is shamelessly explored, like Jen blasting her heavy metal music alone in her car and slowly nodding her head along with an anger emanating from her eyes and vengeful soul. But the most realistic and refreshing part of Dead to Me is Jen’s blunt parenting style. Jen, as the single mother of two polar opposite sons and the eventual perpetrator in a murder case, has a lot going on, and frankly, doesn't have time to censor herself. (And it's perfect.) Not only is this funny, but it's a more honest and relatable parent-child relationship that we don't typically see depicted on screen.

Jen Tells It Like It Is in 'Dead to Me'

If you know Jen, then you know she is no bullshit artist. She doesn’t like attention, and more importantly, she doesn’t like the people who like attention. Performative grief? She wouldn’t be caught dead doing that. (No pun intended.) Bragging of any kind? No way. Being anything other than her flawed self? Think again. When she’s not at work, or writing down license plate numbers of cars sporting potential hit-and-run sized dents, she’s fending off her narcissistic mother-in-law, Lorna (Valerie Mahaffey), who will turn everything about her dead son into something about her. (Ah, in-laws.) Throughout Dead to Me, Jen never goes into mommy-mode, or turn some sort of charm on when her sons Charlie (Sam McCarthy) and Henry (Luke Roessler) are within earshot so that they think that everything will be okay because, well, it might not be.

In Dead to Me, Jen's "saying it like it is" approach to parenting, which typically includes detonating a number of "F" bombs, just goes to show how much she actually cares for her children. Sure, she might lie to them, but it’s only to throw them off the scent of the whole murder and cover-up of it all. Or, she will lie to preserve the good memory of her late husband in order to prevent Henry and Charlie’s fond memories with him from being tainted. She is annoyed with how often Charlie is on his devices, but knows he misses playing video games with his dad. In an effort to show her son that he is not alone, she logs on to the gaming site and tries to show an interest. Within seconds of being online, she starts receiving sexual messages from a user named “Bambi,” which makes it clear that Jen’s husband was having an affair. Jen could have easily told her Char that his dad was a slimy cheater, but her restraint just goes to show how much she cares.

Jen Shows She Has a Soft Side in 'Dead to Me'

Jen's approach to parenting—and life—in Dead to Me is akin to a teddy bear wrapped in barbed wire. She’s got a soft side, it just might hurt a little getting there. Don’t misconstrue Jen’s callousness around her kids as being mean or selfish. It’s actually the complete opposite. Her treating her boys like her peers and swearing in front of (or at) them is, for Jen, the ultimate form of love and respect. It just goes to show how genuinely close they really are and how highly she thinks of them. When she was summoned to the principal’s office at Charlie's school because he was dealing drugs in Dead to Me Season 1, she blurts out, “You’re dealing drugs? What are you? In the fucking mafia?” She later cuts right through his tough guy attitude, saying, “The dominoes have fallen, bro. You pushed them. And you pushed me, which was a really bad idea.” Sounds more like a brewing fight in the schoolyard than a typical mother-son tiff.

And nothing beats the way Jen weaponizes and totally owns an offensive gesture. When Charlie begrudgingly sits in a rebellious teen support group, he sneaks the middle finger to his mom across the way. Naturally, Jen plays along, and pretends to scratch her head, quickly sliding out the middle finger to return the favor. Despite this, she leaves with an “I’m proud of you, son” smile, and cements their bona fide connection with a mutual respect. Other moments of tenderness appear when you least expect it all throughout Dead to Me, like when she and Charlie use the radar gun that they were using to check for speeders to also time each other's running speed. It was just seconds earlier that Jen did a hilariously dramatic impression of Charlie to his face. Does Jen attempt to hide her utter horror at Henry’s sudden passion for his Holy Harmonies group and new Lord and Savior? Not really. But her teary-eyed smile when she sees Henry singing his heart out in turn makes her heart sing and speaks volumes. And how about that delightful Dead to Me Season 2 detour everyone took to the arcade? We got past the barbed wire and to Jen's teddy bear side when she got silly with her sons in the photo booth.

Dead to Me shines a funny, honest light on the messiness of life from start to finish in such a poetic way. Life can be bad, and Jen isn't looking to sugar coat anything, making her more emotionally vulnerable and loving moments with her boys all the more meaningful.

All three seasons of Dead to Me are now available to stream on Netflix.