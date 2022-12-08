Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Dead to Me.With the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me at its bittersweet end, there's no shortage of tragedy to dig into. From Christina Applegate's real-life battle with multiple sclerosis, something she had to grit through in order to bring her role of Jen Harding to the finale of the series, to the character Judy Hale, played by Linda Cardellini, succumbing to her cancer with tenacity and grace, there are many ways in which this series will forever linger in the hearts of fans.

It's hard to think back on this season and not have tears well up, but there are also a few lingering questions that require a bit more exploration. For instance, when Judy must undergo radiation for her stage 4 cancer, she sets to the task of completing 1000 origami cranes. The legend behind this practice, popularized by the book Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes, significantly adds a gut punch to the already heart-wrenching finale. But, what exactly does it mean? Here's everything you need to know about the legend of the 1,000 cranes that might just have you bawling your eyes out all over again for Judy.

What Do the Origami Cranes Mean Outside of the Series?

In modern Japan, when someone is hospitalized, it is not unusual for friends and family to show up with origami cranes. The little paper birds symbolize health and good luck, having become the Japanese equivalent of “Get well soon” cards and balloons. However, they have an entirely different meaning when someone sets to the task of completing a thousand of these mythical cranes.

In ancient legend, it is said that whoever completes 1,000 of the folded mystical birds will be granted one wish by the gods. While alternate versions say the person who completes this task will be given good luck, health, and prosperity throughout their life, the version that has become most known is the former. This myth became known around the world with the true story of 12-year-old Sadako Sasaki, who developed leukemia after the bombing of Hiroshima. Upon her hospitalization, this cancer-ridden little girl set herself to completing 1,000 cranes with her wish being to make a full recovery and rejoin her family. In a tragic turn, the little girl ended up succumbing to her cancer. After her death, her story became a best-selling book, Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes. In the book version, Sadako does not complete her goal of one thousand and her classmates step up to finish them after her death. In real life, however, Sadako's family insists that she not only finished one thousand but continued to make several hundred more. Either way, the mysticism around the practice has extended far beyond eventually making its way into Dead to Me season 3.

What Do the Cranes Mean for Judy?

The show confirms with dialog that the cranes are meant to symbolize a wish granted to whoever completes them. Originally the making of the cranes was Jen's obligation for her son's dance performance, but the task inevitably winds up in the faithful hands of Judy. As a way to pass time during her chemotherapy treatments, Judy admits at one point that she has lost count, but upon dismissal, it's confirmed that she has indeed made at least one thousand. The show doesn't spend much time directly stating what her wish would be, instead it does the work to beautifully weave together an ending that implies that, unlike Sadako Sasaki, Judy did not use her wish for her own recovery.

Closer to the end, there is a scene in which Jen realizes that Judy has spontaneously left after learning that her chemo did not work and that she was terminal. She leaves behind a beautiful painting of origami cranes of many colors flying off into the sky. This is the first nod to Judy's wish, as it is soon discovered that Judy had left for the police station to turn herself in for Steve's (James Marsden) murder. Already on her deathbed, it's clear that Judy wished that Jen could have a reset on her life, be absolved of the crimes that had been plaguing her life, and be able to raise her children in peace. While Jen soon interferes with this plan by whisking Judy away from the police to Mexico, in the end, Judy's wish comes true.

The Significance of the Cranes in the 'Dead to Me' Finale

As the paper cranes float overhead, Jen reunites with the husband of her baby, her sons, and her mother and is finally free from the fears of getting caught for Steve’s murder. At one point, Jen looks up to the cranes and says that Judy, who had by this point passed away, was with them. At least, she'd like to think so. If there were ever a way to show what Judy's wish was without actually saying it outright, this was it. In the final scene, Jen and her family are playing and lounging by the pool, and, at this moment, Jen seemingly decides to rid her last bit of guilt by telling Ben what happened to his brother.

The story of the cranes and Judy acts as a subtle reminder that Judy would choose her closest friend over herself, even if it means giving up her own life. This is underscored by her actual decisions in the show not only to try to turn herself in for the death of Steve, but to spare Jen the pains of watching her die by taking the boat out and disappearing. This final act of Judy's in the series directly mirrors the story of her "uncle" who also disappeared on a boat. In this way, Jen now has what Judy always clung to with her "uncle," a heartwarming fantasy that she is still out there somewhere drifting in the ocean and having a grand time. Without a doubt, she used her mystical wish for her friend which adds to the tragedy that enveloped Judy as a character from start to finish. While it could never be said whether ancient Japanese gods are responsible for the reset on Jen’s life, at the very least the overtly spiritual Judy would’ve believed it.

