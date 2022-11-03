Powerful friendships are built on so many foundations such as mutual trust, honesty, loyalty, communication, and more. But, in the world of Dead to Me, it’s a lot more complicated than that because it seems like powerful friendship is built on mutual killings.

Dead to Me is a black comedy show which follows the life of a recently widowed Jen, who meets the free-spirited Judy at therapy while trying to cope with her loss. The two quickly build a great friendship and bond over their mutual (well, Jen thought it was mutual at the time) grief and loss. But soon, secrets are exposed, and it is revealed that there’s more to Judy than meets the eye, causing a once blossoming friendship to take many chaotic twists and turns. Dead to Me was created by Liz Feldman. Feldman also serves as the executive producer of the show alongside Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell under their Gloria Sanchez Productions label.

Dead to Me premiered on Netflix on May 3, 2019- and was well received by viewers. On July 17, 2019, Netflix announced that the show was on track to be streamed by over 30 million viewers within its first month of release on the streaming platform. In June 2019, Dead to Me was renewed for a second season which was released on Netflix on May 8, 2020. The show was renewed for a third and final season in July 2020. However, production of the third season was delayed after one of the show’s leads, Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Filming for the third season began on May 7, 2021, and wrapped up on April 25, 2022.

Dead to Me has been nominated for several awards including the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, the Satellite Awards for Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy, the GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, and more. Now, a new season is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to follow Jen and Judy on their final journey. Here’s everything you need to know about Dead to Me season 3 from the release date to the cast.

Image via Netflix

Related:'Dead to Me' Season 3 Image Teases More Danger Ahead for Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini

What Is Dead To Me Season 3 About?

The official synopsis for Dead to Me Season 3 reads:

Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) return, ready to risk their lives one last time for a friendship that's above the law. In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news. When the FBI takes over Steve’s murder case, Jen is confronted with the dire consequences of taking a life, and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) struggles to cover up her own complicity. Meanwhile, Judy faces her own existential crisis when her life is threatened by an unexpected force from her past and Ben (James Marsden) wrestles with his darkest demons. This season, no one’s future is guaranteed. Will Jen and Judy get away with their lives? And can they save each other? From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, the final season of ‘Dead to Me’ delivers shocking twists, unexpected turns, and the kind of laughter you can only share with your best friend.

Season 2 of Dead to Me ended with so many questions. Will Michelle and Judy get back together? Will Jen still be off the hook for Steve’s murder now that his body has been found? Will Ben spiral out of control after a hit-and-run? These are all questions we hope the new season will answer.

Is There A Trailer For Dead To Me Season 3?

Netflix released the first official teaser for Dead to Me season 3 on September 24, 2022, during its TUDUM showcase event. The teaser showed many scenes from the previous seasons including how the duo met at grief therapy, the murders and hit-and-runs, the tears, the murder confession, Jen’s letters, and Jen and Judy’s accident at the end of season 2. The first clip from season 3 shows that our favorite duo made it out of the accident alive and Jen, who seemed most affected by the accident is still as Jen as ever as she’s seen calling out for the “f—ing doctor.”

The full trailer for Dead to Me Season 3 was released by Netflix on November 2, 2022. The trailer unveils much more of the plot than the teaser, as the law starts closing in on Judy and Jen and their involvement in Steve's murder after his body has been discovered.

When Will Dead To Me Season 3 Be Released?

Image via Netflix

Dead to Me season 3 will be released on Netflix on November 17, 2022.

Can You Watch Dead To Me Season 3 Without Netflix?

Dead to Me season 3 will be released exclusively on Netflix so if you want to watch the final season of the show (and its previous seasons), you have to subscribe to Netflix. You subscribe to Netflix’s Basic, Standard, or Premium plan for $9.99, $15.99, or $19.99 respectively.

Related:Linda Cardellini Takes Us from ‘Boy Meets World’ to ‘Bloodline’ and ‘Dead to Me’

Who’s In The Cast Of Dead To Me Season 3

Image via Netflix

Primetime Emmy Award winner, Christina Applegate will return to star as Jen Harding in Dead to Me season 3. Applegate is best known for playing Amy Green, Rachel Green's sister. Her role on the show earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Applegate has also starred in TV shows such as Jesse and Samantha Who? as well as comedy films such as Vacation and Bad Moms.

Linda Cardellini will return to star as Judy Hale in Dead to Me season 3. Cardellini is best known for starring in TV shows such as Freaks and Geeks, and the medical drama ER. She is also known for starring as Velma Dinkley in the live-action Scooby-Doo and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. She has also starred in the Daddy's Home movies alongside Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg and the horror film The Curse of La Llorona.

James Marsden will return to play Ben Wood in Dead to Me season 3. Marsden played Steve Wood, Ben’s semi-identical twin brother, and Judy’s ex-fiance in season 1. In season 2, he played Ben Wood, Jen's new love interest. Season 2 ended with him running his car into Judy and Jen’s car before fleeing the scene, and he's looking to have a major presence in Season 3 as well. Marsden is best known for playing Scott Summers / Cyclops in the X-Men film series. He has also starred in romantic comedies such as 27 Dresses and family films such as Hop, the Enchanted films, and the Sonic the Hedgehog films. Marsden has also appeared in TV shows such as Westworld, and The Stand.

Also returning this season is Sam McCarthy as Charlie, Diana-Maria Riva as Detective Ana Perez, Natalie Morales as Michelle, Marc Evan Jackson as Jeff, Keong Sim as Pastor Wayne, Telma Hopkins as Yolanda, Brandon Scott as Nick Prager, Luke Roessler as Henry, and Max Jenkins as Christopher. Garret Dillahunt will also be joining the cast as Agent Glenn Moranis.