Fans of the show Dead to Me will be excited to learn that the final season of the show will be premiering on Netflix soon. A teaser trailer for the show's third and final season hit arrived today via Netflix's TUDUM showcase event.

The trailer starts off with some scenes from previous seasons including Christina Applegate's character, Jen, at grief therapy, wondering and not understanding "how any of this could have happened." It cuts to Linda Cardinelli's character, Judy, the night she accidentally hit Jen's husband with her car. We continue our blast from the past as the trailer takes us through several moments from the first two seasons, including Jen's dramatic letter to Judy in which she told her, "I'm so glad that we met. You are the best friend I've ever known. The best person I've ever known."

Season 2 ended on an insane cliffhanger as Jen and Judy were t-boned on their drive home, leaving us wondering if the two of them even made it out alive. As the teaser replays the crash, it teases that "all roads have led to this." In the first footage from Season 3, we thankfully get confirmation that they both lived as Judy rushes Jen into the ER. We also see Jen's attitude is certainly intact as she demands someone get the f—ing doctor.

Dead to Me premiered on Netflix in 2019 and has been nominated for several Emmys, with Applegate winning for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Applegate plays Jen Harding, a real estate agent, and Cardinelli plays Judy Hale, two women who meet while in a therapy support group. Jen lost her husband to a hit-and-run driver, and she doesn't know the secret that Judy is carrying around about her own grief. Through this group, an interesting and altogether strange friendship forms between the two which has evolved over the course of the series. The show was created by Liz Feldman, and is executive produced by Feldman, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay.

The final season of Dead to Me will premiere on November 17, on Netflix. If you want to catch up with Seasons 1 and 2, they are also available to stream on Netflix right now. Watch the teaser trailer for the final season below: