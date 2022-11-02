We’re just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of the final season of Dead to Me, so it’s high time we got another trailer to hype up the upcoming episodes. Netflix released today new footage for the upcoming episodes that underscores a very simple truth: The series will go out with a bang. Once again, the story will follow two friends who bonded over the fact that they think they are above the law.

The first teaser trailer released back in September revealed that Season 3 of Dead to Me will stay true to the series’ spirit, with death and dark humor uniting its two protagonists Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini). In the new trailer, we find out that the duo’s latest and biggest secret – that they killed Steve Wood (James Marsden) – won’t stay buried for long. This isn’t that surprising, though, as they aren’t very good at getting rid of evidence, hiding their emotions, and masquerading their guilty demeanor.

No One is Safe in The Final Season of Dead to Me

In addition, the trailer for Dead to Me highlights the fact that Jen and Judy will continue on their journey of being absolute a-holes to everyone around them. The problem is, that takes its toll when it comes to covering up a murder, since no one hesitates to blackmail them. As the walls start closing in, it's hard to see how this story can end well for the team. So it will be a fun ride, with probably deadly consequences.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Why 'Dead to Me's Dysfunctional Friendship Is its Most Compelling Aspect

Dead to Me Will Have a Satisfying Ending - and There's More to Come

Dead to Me is created by Liz Feldman, and if you’re worried about the dark comedy series having a satisfying conclusion, the showrunner has already stated that Dead to Me is exactly the show she wanted to make “from start to finish”, and that she’s “beyond grateful” that Netflix supported her vision from day one. This is also not the last we’ll hear of Feldman: The screenwriter already has another dark comedy series in the works at Netflix called No Good Deed. The new series chronicles the life of three families who think buying a house is a solution to all of life’s problems, but they quickly discover that, quite simply, it isn’t.

Aside from Applegate and Cardellini, the cast of Dead to Me also features Luke Roessler, Sam McCarthy, Brandon Scott, Diana Maria Riva, and Garret Dillahunt.

Netflix premieres the third and final season of Dead to Me on November 17. You can watch the new trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: