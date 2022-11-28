Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Dead to Me Season 3.Netflix's dark comedy Dead to Me is the story of how two women, Jen (Christina Applegate), and Judy (Linda Cardellini), navigate life, grief, and murder together. The third and final season of Dead to Me introduced new complications into Jen and Judy's lives with a cancer diagnosis and a pregnancy on top of the ongoing dramas from previous seasons, including not one, but two, hit-and-runs, and a buried body in the woods. As Dead to Me has proven in the past to be fond of a good cliffhanger, it should come as no surprise that not all plot lines and character arcs were neatly resolved in the Season 3 finale. With Season 3 being the last season of Dead to Me, we are left with a number of questions about the events that transpired and the futures of our favorite Laguna Beach residents. Let's see if we can dig up some answers.

What Happened to Judy's Body in the 'Dead to Me' Finale?

In Dead to Me Season 3, Judy is diagnosed with and undergoes treatment for stage four cervical cancer. The chemotherapy is unsuccessful, resulting in what is essentially a death sentence. Rather than face the uncertainty of a clinical trial, Judy sails off into the sunset (we think) on Steve's boat, and we are left to wonder where exactly she went, and how she spent the remainder of her days. Given Judy's spiritual connection to the ocean — and likely her selfless desire to make sure Jen didn't have to watch her take her last breath — Judy seems to have gone out on her own terms, sailing "free as a bird" like her pseudo-uncle (or even father) Paul.

Did Jen Tell Ben the Truth?

In the final moments of the Dead to Me finale, Jen gets the feeling of déjà vu, which reminds her of Judy, and she is seemingly moved to confess everything to Ben (James Marsden). The episode ends before we get to see whether Jen is willing to risk everything she has — her freedom, her children, and her new relationship — by telling Ben the truth. That she killed his brother Steve, then proceeded to begin a romantic and sexual relationship with him, all the while helping him grieve the loss that she was responsible for.

If we assume that Jen did in fact summon the courage to tell Ben the truth in Dead to Me's final moments, we have to wonder what his reaction might have been. Ben is a notoriously nice guy, but even a nice guy might have a difficult time getting over the number of lies he has been told by the woman he loves (especially when he confessed his crime so quickly). This kind of massive deception is enough to make a person rethink everything, and for a man with a history of turning to alcohol to numb his pain, it may spell disaster, especially when the woman breaking the shocking news to him is not known for her tact or delicacy.

Did Jen Poison the Scones?

During Season 3 of Dead to Me, Jen gets a little bloodthirsty when FBI Agent Glenn Moranis (Garret Dillahunt) comes poking around asking questions at her house. Jen's immediate plan is to poison him with the drugs Judy swiped from the hospital after their accident by serving him tainted scones. Just before his death, Jen goes to his hotel room and brings him scones (which he does in fact choke on for a moment as Jen watches him, but he quickly recovers). After his body has been discovered, we see a half-eaten scone on the bedside table with an evidence marker nearby. With his death pinned on the Greeks, we never get to see whether Glenn was also poisoned. We don't know if the feds ever tested the scone, and if it just so happened to contain a massive dose of controlled medication, would they somehow be able to trace it back to Jen?

Did the Greeks Kill Glenn, or Was It Judy's Mom?

Speaking of Glenn's death and the Greeks, were they actually responsible for his death? It was definitely implied in the final season when Jen sees two men from the Greek Syndicate entering Glenn's hotel room right after she delivers her scones, but we have seen that before in Dead to Me when Jen and Judy repeatedly suggested them as an alternative culprit for Steve's untimely death. While the Greeks have been unfairly blamed for death in the past, they do finally make an appearance in the final season of Dead to Me when they attempt to capture/kill Jen and Judy mid-roadside pee. Yet these professional criminals are somehow bested by the free-spirited and sweet Judy, which calls into question their ability to successfully best a trained FBI agent.

When Agent Moranis is found dead, there is a montage that includes Judy's mom driving away looking pretty satisfied with herself, and we all know she has no qualms about committing crimes — although a con is quite different from a murder.

What Did Nick Do When Judy Didn't Return From the 'Clinical Trial'?

Nick Prager (Brandon Scott) proves himself to be a good cop, and an even better man in the third season of Dead to Me. He was the one who managed to piece together evidence and figure out the murder weapon used to kill Steve. When Judy confesses to Steve's murder to protect Jen, it is Nick whom she confesses to. Then Jen pleads with him for Judy's life, telling him that if he does not let her attend the clinical trial, she will die. Being a good man with a heart and a conscience, he releases Judy without informing anyone of her confession. So when the agreed upon three weeks are up, and Jen returns from Mexico alone, what is poor Nick to do? He can't very well tell anyone that he let her go after she confessed to murder without incriminating himself, so he might be left to suck it up in silence — although it is unlikely that he will begrudge Judy her choices for long, especially if he's smart enough to figure out she wasn't actually responsible.

Why Did Steve Rebuild the '66 Mustang?

This was a weird curveball thrown into the ending of Dead to Me. The car that hit Jen's husband Ted in Dead to Me Season 1, and that Judy and Steve took apart previously, is found completely intact in Steve's garage in Mexico. The car's key was hidden (apparently by Steve) in the back of one of Judy's paintings. Judy seemed to think this was some kind of sweet gesture by him, but that seems completely out of character from what we know about him. There are a couple of possibilities: he may never have intended to return the paintings to Judy and was hiding the key there for himself, or more sinisterly, perhaps he planned to point the cops towards Judy if evidence ever appeared incriminating them in Ted's death. Either way, it worked out great for Jen.

