With the new Teen Wolf revival in production for Paramount+, fans will be heading back to Beacon Hills for one more adventure with their favorite wolf pack. Tyler Posey is reprising his role as pack leader Scott McCall alongside a number of recurring characters including Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, and even Crystal Reed as Allison Argent. But what will these familiar faces be up against in the upcoming film? Let’s take a look at Scott and his pack’s deadliest adversaries across the show’s six seasons.

15. Gerard Argent

Having trained almost every hunter on the show, Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) has earned his place as one of the deadliest villains in the show’s history not only due to his own experience and lethal capabilities but because of the influence he has on so many other characters. Gerard was painfully close to coercing Allison down a hateful path, the way he did to his daughter, but thankfully her relationship with Scott allows for her to see that although monstrous... not all werewolves are monsters. Gerard did significant damage during his time on the show but was defeated due to his hypocritical alliances with the supernatural, despite his best efforts in eradicating them. In Season 2, Gerard stole control of the Kanima and even tried to become a werewolf in order to cure his fatal case of cancer.

14. Tamora Monroe

Despite being human, Tamora Monroe (Sibongile Mlambo) proves she’s a reputable threat due to the way she manipulates the mortals of Beacon Hills to all despise the freaks in town. She’s especially cutthroat after proving she will hunt any werewolf, regardless of their age. With an uncanny number of children having met their ends at her hands, Monroe eventually becomes the general of a massive human army who has adopted her disdain for supernatural creatures, even the ones with heroic hearts. Unfortunately, by the series' end, Monroe's following has grown to include thousands of soldiers. Although her conquest was left unresolved, we'll likely see the members of Scott's pack facing off against the remnants of her army in the upcoming movie.

13. The Mute

One of The Benefactor’s most productive assassins, The Mute (Joseph Gatt) makes a brief appearance in a handful of episodes in Season 4. Not only is this bald and burly tomahawk-wielding mercenary terrifying due to his expertise as an assassin, but the fact that he has no mouth helps make him even creepier. Using an electronic keyboard on his arm to speak, a computerized voice saying, "I just killed your family... You’re next..." is eerie enough without the threat coming from this mouthless man. After The Mute effortlessly slashes through the names on The Benefactor's deadpool, he loses his right to a trial when Peter Hale (Ian Bohen) gets his revenge by clawing him to death.

12. Kali

Besides needing a serious pedicure, Kali (Felisha Terrell) is one of the series’ most unforgiving monsters due to her love for causing pain and suffering to all those who cross her feral path. In order to join Deucalion (Gideon Emery), Kali had to slaughter her entire pack, including her own emissary. She did this with no remorse. She killed her own family in order to ascend to higher ranks alongside the other Alphas including Ennis (Brian Patrick Wade) and the twins—Ethan and Aiden (Charlie and Max Carver). Unfortunately for Kali, her emissary Jennifer Blake (Haley Webb) survived Kali’s attack and returned with a vengeance… leading to Kali’s brutal death in the Season 3 finale "Lunar Ellipse."

11. The Oni

Although often under the control of a fox, The Oni sliced their way through the pack in Season 3B and even killed some of the group’s heaviest hitters, including Allison and Aiden. As if their swordsmanship wasn’t already a tremendous asset, these shadowy demons are only wounded by silver and sunlight. They also have the ability to teleport. Luckily, Scott and his pack manage to vanquish them. Although seemingly gone forever, The Oni's attacks throughout this season hit the pack harder than any antagonist before them, taking two beloved pack members with them to the other side.

10. The Kanima & Its Master

Season 2 of Teen Wolf boasts some of the most charming character moments in the series’ history. With angsty, misunderstood orphan Jackson Whittmore (Colton Haynes) still among the series regulars before his abrupt disappearance, creator Jeff Davis gave us a deliberate and thought-provoking narrative surrounding him. Due to Jackson’s sadistic nature as a human, getting bitten by Derek at the end of Season 1 turned him into a shape-shifter that would mimic who Jackson was as a person. Meaning, he turned into one awful man-eating monster. The Kanima obeyed its master, Matt (Stephen Ford), who swore revenge on the Beacon Hills Swimming Team after they let him drown at a pool party.

9. Allison Argent

Although Allison Argent is a heroic figure in the series, fighting against or alongside Scott with poise, power, and proficiency… in Season 2 we had a glimpse of what Allison might look like if she'd followed Gerard down his path of death and destruction. When Lydia accidentally poisons everyone at her birthday party with wolfsbane, her guests begin hallucinating. Allison unwillingly meets her evil doppelganger, which sheds an uncanny light on who Allison could become if she stays loyal to Gerard. Strong and resilient, Allison has stood her own against Scott, Derek (Tyler Hoechlin), Peter (Ian Bohen), the Alpha Pack, The Kanima… the list goes on. Despite her meeting a surprising and heartbreaking end against Void Stiles and The Oni in Season 3B, it's fair to say if Allison ever crossed over to the dark side… she’d be a valiant villain.

8. Theo Raeken

Scott is undoubtedly one of the strongest werewolves in Beacon Hills, something he’s proven to his adversaries on multiple occasions. With a noble reputation and a strength even the mightiest of alphas have fallen to, Theo (Cody Christian) knows Scott is a powerful adversary equipped with a loyal pack following closely behind him. In Season 5, Theo uses physiological warfare when he puts the young alpha in an unprecedented (and gut-wrenching) situation by driving a wedge between him and Stiles. Not only has being the First Chimera placed an unbearable weight on Theo’s shoulders, but his desperation to prove his worth to The Dread Doctors resulted in the hatching of a plan to destroy Scott's pack from the inside out. Although he lost against Scott hand-to-hand, Theo unraveled both the True Alpha’s psyche and circle enough to leave Scott alone… and one punch away from eternal darkness.

7. Kate Argent

Unlike Jennifer Blake, who also met her end at the edge of Peter’s claws, Kate Argent (Jill Wagner) returned as a werejaguar in Season 4 after dying in front of Allison in Season 1. Already a ferocious and experienced huntress, Kate Argent began her arc in the series as a savage even before her transformation. She helped mold Allison into the young huntress she became. But when Kate returns to Beacon Hills as a bloodthirsty werejaguar with berserkers working at her side, she comes back to Beacon Hills with a vengeance. Including her increased speed, strength, and agility, Kate also has years of experience in hand-to-hand combat, tracking enemies, and using weapons.

6. Deucalion

The Alpha of Alphas meets his end in Season 6 against Monroe and her army, but prior to his body being riddled with silver bullets, Deucalion had only fallen when Scott, Derek, and Jennifer worked together to defeat him. The combined strength of two powerful Alpha werewolves and a more-than-capable druid was just enough to put Deucalion down… and even then, Scott didn't kill him. Deucalion returns in Season 6 for a brief period, providing much-needed support and expertise against Gerard, Monroe, and her army of hunters. But his strongest feats of power happen during his first visit to Beacon Hills in Season 3A.

5. The Wild Hunt

Known throughout folklore as one of the most powerful and undefeatable armies, The Wild Hunt’s arrival in Beacon Hills signals the start of an epic final season. These horsemen not only have the ability to kidnap anybody, but they also have the ability to completely erase you from the minds of those who love you most. Season 6 finds fan-favorite Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien) victim to the horsemen’s antics when he’s taken, leaving the rest of the pack without memories of him. Although The Wild Hunt is incredibly powerful, they are successfully cast away from Beacon Hills when the feuding residents of the small California town work together to banish them.

4. Sebastian Valet

When we’re introduced to the Beast of Gevaudan, he takes out six armed British soldiers effortlessly. He goes on to kill slews of people, including children. Beyond the atrocities he’s committed, the unconventional way Sebastian (Gilles Marini) is able to completely transform into a wolf adds a sadistic and psychological factor to his portrayal on-screen. Whenever in human form, he’s pretending. He wears a mask for his sister Marie-Jeanne (Crystal Reed), the Maid of Gevaudan, when pretending to aid in her quest to slay the shape-shifting werewolf. Wicked, evil and monstrous, Sebastian drank the rainwater from the paw print of a wolf and became the demon wolf, resurrected by The Dread Doctors in Season 5.

3. Jennifer Blake

A seemingly harmless English teacher by day, Ms. Jennifer Blake moonlights as an evil druid the pack comes to know as The Darach. Throughout Season 3A, The Darach sacrifices the residents of Beacon Hills in groups of three in order to access a level of power that would allow her to eradicate The Alpha Pack, and all her enemies thereafter. Despite her fate coming full circle when another pair of claws cut her throat, Jennifer survived the full force of Deucalion’s assaults twice. She also tore her way through the Alpha Pack and walked away without a scratch. Needless to say, every werewolf in Beacon Hills should be glad Peter killed her before she could channel the Nemeton one last time.

2. Void Stiles

Besides giving the performance of a lifetime after shifting from lovable sidekick to homicidal Japanese demon, Stiles Stilinski unwillingly becomes one of the most powerful villains Scott and his pack has ever faced. Not only did the Nogitsune completely hijack Stiles’ mind, but his control over the Oni led to the heartbreaking deaths of Allison and Aiden. Virtually unbeatable, the Nogitsune was only bested after Scott bit him. Once a werewolf, Kira stabs him with her blade, and they successfully slay the centuries-old demon.

1. Peter Hale

Having given Scott the bite that would change his life forever, it’s impossible to say Peter’s role on the show is anything but small. Much like Gerard, Peter has spawned multiple supernatural beings in Beacon Hills including Scott, Lydia, Kate, and even Malia. Peter may have fallen to Scott in the Season 4 finale, but no character on the show matches his level of knowledge and expertise in the occult. Besides the power that comes with being a Hale comes decades of knowledge about the supernatural world passed down the family line. His experience and his paternal connection to Malia (Shelley Hennig) are what keep Scott and the pack knocking on his door. Peter has slain many beasts who terrorized Beacon Hills including The Darach, The Mute, and Kate Argent. He's also taken plenty of innocent lives, evident by the color of his eyes. Ironically, Peter created the only werewolf who could ever defeat him.

