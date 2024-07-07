Season 20 of Discovery’s Deadliest Catch has just set sail for the rough waters of the Bering Sea. Following the intense world of crab fishing, the seasoned captains and their fellow fishermen of the fleet prepare for a high-risk, high-reward season where each catch risks life and limb in pursuit of the ultimate payday. Often set during the October king crab and January opilio crab seasons, the 59-time Emmy-nominated series provides rare, unfiltered access to life on deck and the sacrifices everyone has to make to stay on top.

Any expert captain requires a reliable vessel to get by. These brave fishermen depend on sturdy boats that can withstand relentless obstacles courtesy of the sea - from hauling crab pots to battling fierce gale-force winds. Every decision counts, no matter how big or small they are. With lives on the line, there’s zero room for error; the smallest mistake could end up costing someone’s life.

F/V Northwestern

Captain: Sig Hansen

The F/V Northwestern, a 125-foot fishing vessel, was crafted in 1977 at Marco Shipyard in Seattle, WA. Built with the rugged King and Tanner crab fisheries of Alaska’s Bering Sea in mind, it later became one of the pioneering boats to harvest Opilio, or Snow Crab, in the early 1980s. This vessel has been a cherished asset of the Hansen family for four generations, now captained by Sig Hansen, the eldest of the Hansen brothers. After Sig’s father Sverre Hansen’s first boat, the Foremost, tragically sank, Sig felt like the family had lost everything. But thanks to Sverre’s unwavering spirit, he eventually invested in a new boat, which would later be known become to be known as the Northwestern.

A son of a proud Norwegian fisherman, Sig was practically born with saltwater in his veins, starting his fishing journey at just 14. Hailing from a long lineage of fishermen and coming from a family that pioneered Alaska’s crab industry, Sig spent his summers in high school fishing with his father on the family boat on Norwegian waters. A relief captain on the Northwestern at the tender age of 22, it only took him four years to rise the ranks and become a full-time captain.

F/V Summer Bay

Captain: "Wild" Bill Wichrowski

The F/V Summer Bay is a 196-gross-ton, 32m x 8m fishing vessel built in 1981. With its sleek powder blue hull and sunny name, the boat strikes out the most compared to the rest of the fleet, standing out because of its beauty. However, the ship has witnessed its share of harrowing moments, including the near-tragic incident in Season 14 where deckhand Spencer Moore went overboard, only to be miraculously rescued from the icy waters.

Once infamous among the fleet as a tough maverick, “Wild” Bill Wichrowski has softened over the years. His once fiery demeanor has mellowed with age, and his hair has turned silver. Despite his recent mild behavior, don’t let his calmness fool you. Any inept deckhand can still spark flashes of his former strictness and fiery blaze. Despite his intimidating reputation, Bill’s years of experience as a naval engineer, boat electrician, and commercial fisherman gives him the upper hand to back up his tough talk and make sure that everyone does their jobs right.

F/V Time Bandit

Captain: Johnathan Hillstrand

The F/V Time Bandit, co-owned by the Hillstrand brothers, Jonathan and Andy, is a commercial crab fishing vessel constructed in 1991. Designed by their father, John Sr., and built at Giddings Boat Works in Coos Bay, Oregon, the Time Bandit is a robust 298-ton, 113-foot house-aft vessel with a 28-foot beam and an 8-foot draft. The boat's impressive hold can carry up to 120,000 pounds of king crab, 175,000 pounds of snow crab, and a staggering 380,000 pounds of salmon. Unlike typical crab boats, the Time Bandit boasts unique comforts, including a four-man sauna, staterooms with queen-size beds, and even a dishwasher, all meticulously crafted by the Hiillstrand family.

Drawn back from retirement by the lucrative reopening of the Red King Crab fishery, Jonathan has resumed command of the Time Bandit to secure his million-dollar quota. With the self-assurance of a seasoned captain, Jonathan keeps a tight ship running with a disciplined crew. In the dangerous waters of the Bering Sea, safety is a number one priority on his ship, leaving no room for error under his watchful eye. But when the tides are calm, Jonathan likes to pull off a prank or two on his crew (and even his fellow rival captains).

F/V Wizard

Captain: Keith Colburn

F/V Wizard is a rugged single-deck crab fishing vessel crafted exclusively for ocean service, featuring a single diesel-oil propulsion engine, rudder, and propeller. Originally built in 1945 based on a US Navy design as a yard oiler, its hull is made from welded steel and includes a raised foredeck with a steel top house aft, a vertical stem with a moderately flared bow, and an elliptical stern. In July 2005, John Jorgensen transferred ownership of the boat to Keith Colburn.

As captain, Cloburn maintains a high sense of professionalism and shoulders the weight of his responsibilities. Proud of his record with no major injuries under his command, Colburn’s journey on the ocean began in the winter of 1985. At 22, fueled by a desire for adventure and enticed by the allure of the sea and potential riches, Colburn took a leap of faith with his best friend Kurt Frakenberg and arrived in Kodiak, Alaska, with only $50. From his humble beginnings as a greenhorn aboard the Alaska Trader, Colburn worked his way up to become the captain he now is today.

F/V Aleutian Lady

Captain: Rick Shelford

Built-in 1980 by Nichols Brothers, the F/V Aleutian Lady is a standout on Deadliest Catch. With a length of 125 feet, a breadth of 30.6 feet, a draft of 14 feet, and a tonnage of 189, this vessel is a marvel of engineering. Crewed by 5-8 members, it takes on the challenges of C/V Cod, King Crab, Opilio, Bairdi, and Tendering.

As a fifth-generation Alaskan fisherman, Captain Rick Shelford’s roots run deep in Dutch Harbor and the brutal waters of the Bering Sea. His family has been a part of this seafaring life for over a century. With countless mistakes and lessons learned throughout his time on the sea, Rick knows these challenges never cease, but they are shaping him into a better person and captain every day.

F/V Pacific Mariner

Captains: Jack Bunnell & Steve "Harley" Davidson

Built in 1984, the F/V Pacific Mariner is a stalwart of the fishing segments. Captains Steve “Harley” Davidson and Jack Bunnell are betting their reputations and financial futures on the 126-foot F/V Pacific Mariner, hoping that with its improved capabilities, the two can reel in more quotes and more crab. A third-generation fisherman, Jack was inspired as a kid by the stories his father brought back from fishing trips. He has a deep admiration for the old-school fishermen from the derby days and is passionate about his profession.

Meanwhile, Steve “Harley” Davidson, originally from Los Angeles, CA, moved to Washington when he was only 10 years old. It was here that Davidson discovered his love for fishing and started his journey as a cook. Harley’s no-nonsense approach means he is not there to make friends; he and his crew are all about efficiency and won’t hesitate to plow through any obstacles in their path.

F/V Seabrooke

Captains: Sophia "Bob" Nielsen

The F/V Seabrooke is hard to miss thanks to its bright red hull and speedy performance. Originally making sporadic appearances in past seasons of Deadliest Catch, the Seabrooke is now helmed by Sophia “Bob” Nielsen, one of the few female captains in the fleet and the youngest among them. Taking command of the 113-foot F/V Seabrooke, Bob honors her late father Gary and faces the Bering Sea with determination.

First appearing on the show in Season 19, Bob first worked under Captain Jake Anderson on the F/V Saga. She had initially hoped to take over the family’s boat, the Victory, but her rookie year on deck got her into a $200,000 debt due to a blow-up generator. Now with the Seabrooke under her command, she’s got a lot more at stake and must prove to the other captions that she deserves a seat on the captain’s chair.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch premiere every Tuesday on Discovery Channel, while all episodes can be streamed on Discovery+ in the U.S.

