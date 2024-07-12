The Big Picture Deadliest Catch captures some of the long and dangerous crabbing season in Alaska, showcasing the tough reality faced by fishermen.

Changing weather conditions and crab populations impact the crabbing industry, forcing crews to adapt and face unexpected challenges.

Viewers witness the real struggles of fishermen as they battle rough seas, health issues, and changing roles in the intense world of crab fishing.

With crabbing being the sole focus on Deadliest Catch, viewers may be surprised at just how long, or short (depending on their view), the actual time frame available to net a profit truly is. With the debate always surrounding the validity of shows like Deadliest Catch, questions like the length of the crab season have come under fire. While some fans have noticed that the crabbing quotas occasionally are reduced for vessels on the program, the period of time to catch their goods does not change.

Deadliest Catch is the smash hit Discovery Channel docuseries reality program that has explored the dangerous world of deep sea fishing in Alaska since 2005. Celebrating its milestone 20th season, Deadliest Catch follows along the real-life struggles and victories as various fishing vessels seek to achieve success as the individuals onboard rise through the ranks. Capturing almost every move, Deadliest Catch gives a behind-the-scenes peek into the high-stakes crabbing season year after year.

What Is a Typical Crabbing Season on 'Deadliest Catch'?

With over 300 episodes over the course of 20 seasons, Deadliest Catch is only able to capture a certain snapshot of the life of a Bering Sea fisherman. With a typical season of Deadliest Catch ranging anywhere from 10 to 23 episodes a year, it's only a minimal look at the many months that the men and women are out at sea. Typically, the crabbing season lasts between October and January. Of course, weather conditions and the amount of resources in the seas can alter the total length. With fishing guidelines and quotas affecting the period, fishermen on Deadliest Catch have to work around the conditions they work in.

Additionally, depending on the fisherman, their time at sea can change. As conditions are ever-changing, the Alaskan King Crab website reveals that crews can typically be out for three to four weeks at a time before unloading and doing it all over again. They have to follow certain legal requirements, such as only keeping the male Alaska King Crab, and quota limits are strictly enforced. It's a race against time, and this game is extremely real.

In an interview with Gold Derby, cinematographer David Reichert stated fishermen's journeys can last from a few weeks to a few extra months. As he stated, "You're out there. You're on the boats 24/7. You'll come in, offload your crab...and you're back out." Nothing stops if the cameras stop rolling. The ability to understand the crabbing season allows viewers to comprehend just how devoted and brave the individuals are who put their lives at risk. Deadliest Catch has continued to attract the attention of the viewers who are eager to see what comes their way this October.

How 'Deadliest Catch's Crabbing Season Can Be Affected

Climate change may be a key factor in why the crab population may be dying. Warming waters have taken a toll on the available quota. This real-world crisis truly has reached every inch of the planet, and the individuals occupying it. With the dwindling population of crab a reality, the crabbing season has been immensely affected over the past few years. Back in 2022, The New York Times reported that Alaska has become one of the fastest-warming states in the country. The warming waters have been killing the crab population, and thus, it hurts the crabbing industry as a whole. It puts the crews in a bind about what they can fish for. With the warming waters being a factor, some of the crabs have been changing their migratory paths, causing fishermen to have to adjust as well.

Fans of the show are well aware that the weather can certainly play a major role in how fishing can go. As teased in the Season 20 trailer, El Niño is destined to cast a dark cloud over the crabbing season. As Captain Sig Hansen revealed, "El Niño was really rough this last fall. We had a man overboard, and for me, that never happened. But it happened this time." However, this isn't anything new for Deadliest Catch. They know, season after season, they will encounter some of the worst weather conditions imaginable. The crews are familiar with rough waters, but when weather conditions are beyond their control, their limited time out at sea can force vessels to head back to port. Every second counts when there is a quota to reach. With the climate crisis deep in the back of the fishers' minds, the industry that they used to know continues to get more complicated as the years tick by.

Season 20 is already off to an incredible start. With changing roles, health scares, and the excitement of Red King Crab fishery reopening, viewers are getting everything they could possibly want, and more. Jake Anderson is on a new journey starting from the bottom due to the loss of F/V Saga. Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski is balancing his battle on the seas and his battle with cancer. Sophia "Bob" Nielsen continues to rise in the ranks despite jealousy from the crew. It's all going down on Deadliest Catch! Fans are certainly getting their fill as they eagerly anticipate what the next crabbing season might bring for Season 21.

