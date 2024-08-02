The Big Picture Deadliest Catch showcases the dangerous lives of crab fishermen in the Bering Sea since 2005.

Captain Sig Hansen faces a terrifying challenge when two crew members fall overboard in freezing waters.

The intense and gritty nature of the show keeps viewers on edge, highlighting the dangers of the profession.

When it comes to Deadliest Catch, viewers know that danger can come at every corner. In a recent episode of the twentieth season of the hit Discovery Channel reality series, Captain Sig Hansen endured an unprecedented challenge he had never experienced before. The captain of the fishing vessel Northwestern found two of his crew members accidentally slipped into the freezing waters, falling overboard.

Since 2005, Deadliest Catch has captivated audiences as they witness the high-octane world of crabbing in Alaska. Throughout its twenty mammoth seasons, Deadliest Catch has proven anything can and will happen. Whether it's the weather, the ocean, or the elements on board, there is always a high risk that something can go wrong. And not just for the people creating the action. On a whim, the people making the show could find their lives in immense danger.

'Deadliest Catch' Captures a Terrifying Scene

As displayed in the clip from the show, the elements were not friendly to F/V Northwestern. When a chain gets caught, it prevents Clark Pederson, one of Captain Sig's crew, from reading the number. And then, just like that, Clark and the camera guy are seen falling overboard into the frigid waters, putting Captain Sig in complete panic mode. Viewers could see the crew get into immediate action as they set forth to rescue both men as they send the ring into the icy waters. Luckily, the rest of the crew onboard was able to rescue both men. With both men rushing inside to the warmth, Captain Sig ensured they were comforted, apologizing that this was never supposed to happen on this boat.

Deadliest Catch has never shied away from keeping viewers on their toes as they witness beyond-stressful situations. This industry is certainly not for the faint of heart. The near-tragic incident displayed in this episode continued to show evidence of how united the crew of these fishing vessels are. Deadliest Catch easily gets the adrenaline rushing for everyone involved.

Deadliest Catch (2005) Release Date March 15, 2005 Cast Mike Rowe Main Genre Reality Seasons 19 Creator(s) Thom Beers

New episodes of Deadliest Catch air every Tuesday at 8:00pm on Discovery Channel. All episodes are available to stream on Max.

