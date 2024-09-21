Deadliest Catch premiered on the Discovery Channel back in 2005. Since then, the show has chronicled the lives of crab fishermen who set sail on fishing vessels off the coast of Alaska. The show gives fans a raw look into the extreme risks faced by the crew of all these vessels as they hunt for King and Snow Crabs in deadly waters. Over the span of 20 seasons, fans of the show have grown to love the vessels featured on Deadliest Catch as much as the crew aboard them. Plus, the vessels on the show aren’t just a form of transportation, they are characters in their own right.

For example, the F/V Northwestern, which has been featured on all the seasons of the show is known for being safe, reliable, and high-performing during crabbing season. Not to mention that the fans have developed a sense of familiarity with this vessel and can instantly recognize it the minute it shows up on screen. Similarly, The Cornelia Marie holds a special place thanks to the legacy of Captain Phil Harris, who tragically passed away in 2010 after suffering a stroke during filming. The Time Bandit is known for its hard-working crew and the hilarious Hillstrand brothers. But what happens to these massive vessels when they are no longer in working condition? Let's find out.

No Two ‘Deadliest Catch’ Boats Are the Same

Every vessel featured on Deadliest Catch has its own fate. Some vessels on the show, such as the F/V Saga stop making appearances because they get sold or repossessed due to money issues. Others are no match for the rough waters they brave and go missing or end up sinking, like the F/V Destination that capsized because of down flooding and resulted in the loss of all six crew members.

However, some vessels, like the F/V Victory, featured in Season 19 or the F/V North American from Season 4, are decommissioned for less tragic reasons, such as faulty parts or just because they’re no longer fit to be out at sea. Many vessels from the show have been retired over the years because of things like age, damage, or changing ownership, like the F/V Ramblin' Rose, Incentive, and Early Dawn.

Now, there’s no one answer for what happens to these vessels when they are decommissioned and are no longer featured on the show or used to hunt crabs. Depending on their condition, each vessel has to go through a different process where their parts are repurposed.

What Happens to Fishing Boats That Are Too Damaged for Repair?

Some fishing boats on Deadliest Catch are too far gone need to be completely dismantled for parts. The metal is completely scrapped and the parts are then sent for recycling to avoid anything going to waste. Owners of these vessels tend to make a fortune when they sell off boat parts that can be used to make appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, etc., and industrial materials. Not only that, but this is also the most sustainable way to deal with retired vessels that are no longer fit to be used.

Not to mention that all the furniture, decor, cutlery, washing machines, and sanitary fittings from the fishing boats are also taken out and sold. Oftentimes, these boats have to be sent to countries like China, Turkey, and India where workers are skilled in dismantling them. This is the most traditional method of dealing with a fishing boat that is no longer in operating condition and combines cost efficiency with environmental consciousness.

Decommissioned Ships Make for Great Tourist Attractions!

Another cheap option is to let nature take its course. Once again, this is what happens to fishing boats that are too far gone to be repaired or even scrapped for parts. Instead of being abandoned in junkyards, these vessels are sent to ship graveyards where they can decay naturally along with commercial cargo ships, naval vessels, and even warships.

Some famous ship graveyards include the Suisun Bay Reserve Fleet in California and the Staten Island ship graveyard in New York. Tourists and marine enthusiasts are allowed to come to these areas to watch these decaying vessels and marvel at their magnificence. This approach, of course, is a little less environmentally friendly. However, some of these ships also end up abandoned on beaches where they become tourist attractions and spots for taking photos and even filming Hollywood movies. This also allows them to decay naturally with the seawater and breeze.

Some Ships Go Back to the Ocean Differently

Instead of letting the retired boats on the Deadliest Catch sit in ship graveyards, they can also be sunk on purpose. This process is called scuttling and is done to create artificial reefs underwater. Of course, before the ships are sunk, they are cleaned of any chemicals or hazardous materials to ensure that they don’t cause any damage to marine life.

After they are sunk down into the ocean, sea creatures such as fish, corals, and other organisms start inhabiting the ship’s space. This turns it into an entire underwater ecosystem. Not only does this process help shipowners make good use of their decommissioned vessels, but it also promotes biodiversity and makes for a great tourist spot for underwater divers. For example, The USS Oriskany was a retired aircraft carrier that was scuttled off the Pensacola Pass back in 2006 and is now an artificial reef.

The Fate of the F/V North American

When it comes to vessels featured on Deadliest Catch, they are obviously worth a lot even if they aren’t in operational condition. Sometimes, old fishing vessels featured on the show might also go up for sale. For example, the F/V North American was listed for sale at $100,000 as reported by a user on Reddit. The ship made its first appearance during Deadliest Catch Season 4. However, the listing went up after the vessel partially sank at a dock in the Lake Washington Ship Canal in Seattle in May 2024.

As reported by The Maritime Executive, the distress call from the ship was made at 7:30 AM. Responders from Seattle Fire arrived at the location and installed a containment boom around the fishing boat to prevent any petroleum pollution. A dive team then worked on plugging the vents and reducing the risk of any fuel discharges.

There were no official updates on the status of the vessel and whether it would be put into commission again. But the fact that it was listed up for sale goes to show that fans will probably not see her on the show again. However, the vessel required a lot of work and money to be able to brave the ocean again. So whoever buys it has their work cut out for them!

Deadliest Catch Season 20 is currently airing every Tuesday on Discovery. The show is also available to stream on Hulu.

