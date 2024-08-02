The Big Picture Edgar Hansen's family legacy as part of Deadliest Catch was overshadowed by his real-life actions causing his expulsion.

Despite his disappearance from the show, fans speculate that Edgar Hansen still works on the F/V Northwestern.

Scandals and controversies involving cast members off-camera have plagued Deadliest Catch, impacting the show's trajectory.

When it comes to the family on Deadliest Catch, sometimes it's not just the chosen family that sets sail on these stressful missions. Sometimes, viewers can witness the dynamics of actual blood relatives. Since the very beginning, Deadliest Catch has focused on various fishing vessels, including F/V The Northwestern. Of course, The Northwestern has been led by Captain Sig Hansen and among his crew included his brother, Edgar Hansen. But due to some real-life consequences, the once fan-favorite star of Deadliest Catch disappeared from the program.

Deadliest Catch has been one of Discovery Channel's premiere programs since 2005. Following the dangerous journey of fishermen on the Bering Sea, Deadliest Catch viewers have seen the ins and outs of crabbing as they battle the dangers of the elements. But as much as fans love to see the stars' passion for their craft, sometimes off-screen circumstances dictate their presence on the program. Such is the case for Edgar Hansen.

Deadliest Catch (2005) Release Date March 15, 2005 Cast Mike Rowe Main Genre Reality Seasons 19 Creator(s) Thom Beers

Edgar Hansen's Origins Story on 'Deadliest Catch'

Easily the most infamous surname on Deadliest Catch, the Hansen family has been through the wringer throughout the 20 seasons of the show. Since the start, Captain Sig Hansen has been one of the prominent faces of the program and thus, the Hansen legacy became a major part of the series. In an interview with the Herald-Tribune in 2013, Edgar Hansen revealed that his dad had been fishing since the 1940s after migrating from Norway. The paternal Hansen saved up to buy the Northwestern in 1977. The Hansen name has been synonymous with Deadliest Catch. Part of the storyline has revolved around continuing the Hansen family name on the Northwestern. Between his daughter, Mandy Hansen, and his brothers, Edgar and Norman Hansen, Deadliest Catch was going to watch who would take over the family business.

Related 'Deadliest Catch' Survived Its Biggest Battle Yet The real-world conditions can take a major toll on how 'Deadliest Catch' operates.

During his heyday on the program, Sig's brother, Edgar was seen as a strong character and a great addition to the roster. He had been a member of the Northwestern crew for nearly three decades. He enjoys fishing but also has been a fan of boat racing. His life has been on the sea in some capacity his entire life. Compared to the enigmatic Sig, Edgar was a bit more reserved and laid-back, even with a quick wit and dry humor. But this allowed there to be a balance and diversity of the personalities on the ship. Throughout the first 14 seasons, there seemed to be no question that Edgar would continue to be a major part of the show's storyline. Perhaps he would take charge as the head of Northwestern. Unfortunately, when Edgar disappeared from the show, the mantel was passed over to his niece, Mandy Hansen. But this decision made sense due to an action he took off the show.

Why Edgar Hansen Disappeared From 'Deadliest Catch'

Close

By the time that Season 15 rolled around, Edgar's familiar face was nowhere to be found. His last appearance on the show was in August 2018. What was the mystery behind Edgar's disappearance from the show that made him a star? Due to an external incident in Sarasota, Florida, Deadliest Catch decided it was necessary to have him part from the series. Edgar Hansen pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, admitting he was "sorry" after the incident. "I committed this assault for the purpose of my own sexual gratification. I am very sorry for that conduct, and I have commenced treatment to ensure that nothing like this assault ever happens again."

His plea deal included him serving a 364-day suspended jail sentence and a payment of $1,653 in fines and fees. Additionally, it had been revealed that he had to undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation. Despite not serving any jail time, this was the end of the line for Edgar Hansen on Deadliest Catch.

Is Edgar Hansen Still on 'Deadliest Catch'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Despite not being a formal character on the show, fans with keen eyes believe they have seen Edgar appear from time to time in the background of the Northwestern. Even further, he appeared in a video posted by Mandy Hansen when the crew kicked off their season in 2018. While he may not appear on the show, it's likely that he could still have worked on the vessel as this is a family business. Deadliest Catch would presumably not wanted to risk losing F/V Northwestern and Captain Sig Hansen if they demanded Edgar be gone from the crew. There is a lot of magic in editing! That being said, fans are not thrilled that they don't get time with one of their favorite cast members. He's seemingly laid low since his dismissal, but viewers are eager to see if they can spot him on board.

Deadliest Catch has been no stranger to scandal and controversy over the years. Between lawsuits, arrests, and more, the off-camera actions have complicated how the show continued to proceed. In 2010, Matthew Schneider was one of 18 individuals arrested in a drug bust. Former F/V Wizard deckhand Joshua Tel Warner was a convicted bank robber before being a member of the program. Josh Harris was dismissed from the show following his guilty plea involving a 1998 sexual assault of a minor. Hopefully, as Deadliest Catch continues to air, no other scandals will hit the program. But this is reality television. Anything is possible.

Deadliest Catch airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8:00 pm on Discovery Channel. Deadliest Catch is available to stream on Max.

Stream on Max