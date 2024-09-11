Hold on to the deck - Deadliest Catch is about to make a splash in the treacherous Bering Sea. First premiering in 2005, this Emmy-nominated juggernaut comes back season after season delivering heart-pounding, nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat action. Notable for documenting the unforgiving reality of crab fishing, these fearless fishermen put everything on the line, risking it all for that ultimate payday, where one wrong move could be the difference between a massive haul or a kiss of death.

While the fishermen and the fleets of Deadliest Catch have received their fair share of attention, there’s one other star that deserves its own spotlight: its filming location. The Bering Sea makes a regular appearance on the show, but where exactly is it? Check out below to see where the Deadliest Catch is filmed, and where else have the crew ventured outside of the icy seas.

Where Is ‘Deadliest Catch’ Filmed?

Deadliest Catch is primarily filmed in the Bering Sea during the peak of the Alaskan king crab and snow crab fishing seasons. However, these fleets need their base operations to kick things off. No matter how far these vessels go, their base of operations is the Aleutian Islands port of Dutch Harbor, Alaska. Fans of the show are no strangers to the icy, windy conditions of the show. But underneath the ships, pots, and machinery, lies a rich geographical and cultural history that has cemented the Aleutian islands and the Dutch harbor as a prime fishing location across the nation.

Home to a chain of small islands, the Aleutian islands separate the Bering Sea (north) from the main portion of the Pacific Ocean (south). Despite its scattered lands, the entirety of the islands occupies a whopping total area of 6,821 square miles. In terms of geography, the Aleutian Islands are essentially an archipelago comprising 14 large islands, approximately five smaller islands, and uncountable islets surrounding them. A majority of these islands are part of the Alaskan territory. Thanks to its uniform climates and rich wildlife, the Aleutian islands have attracted many to come to the region in search of either adventure or opportunity - specifically fishing opportunities. Although Deadliest Catch spotlights the competitive fishing industry, the local communities living in the area have primarily relied on the North Pacific Ocean and the Bering Sea for their own livelihood. To residents of the land, fishing is not just a way to make cash; it is a way for them to survive.

Out of all the areas in the Aleutian islands, Dutch Harbor houses the largest community within the archipelago. Commonly referred to by its other name, Unalaska, Dutch Harbor is home to 4,700 residents and played an important role during World War II thanks to its strategic location. For years, Dutch Harbor has developed a reputation as a bustling fishing port. Following WWII, developments for the king crab fishery in the Bering Sea went into motion, and the first crab processing plants opened in Dutch Harbor in the 1960s. In the mid-1980s, pollock and Pacific cod fisheries started to lay their ground with large processing plants in the harbor. Now highly regarded as one of the most lucrative fishing spots in the United States, it’s no secret that fishing vessels from all over the country would like to get their hands on the Bering Sea and strike a huge fortune.

What Other Locations Has the ‘Deadliest Catch’ Crews Filmed In?

Like any other popular show, Deadliest Catch branched out with its spin-offs, exploring other territories in and out of the country to fish in. Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove follows Captain Mike Retherford Jr. on the hunt for Dungeness crabs off the Oregon Coast. Primarily filmed in Newport, Oregon, the area serves as one of the last existing fishing towns to settle right on the edge of the Graveyard of the Pacific, a stretch of sea that foes from Oregon all the way to British Columbia. True to its name, the Graveyard has taken the lives of many unfortunate fishermen, making it an extremely dangerous place to cast their pots.

However, its treacherousness is far from superstition. The deadly nature of the bar is no exaggeration. The water, weather, and geography team up to create a formidable gauntlet. The Columbia River squeezes into the Pacific through a narrow channel, forcing its powerful flow to slow down, dropping sand and silt along the way. This builds a massive sandbar, stretching over six miles into the ocean. When the river’s strong currents clash with the fierce Pacific waves, the result is a hazardous passage for all vessels. Even with modern engineering like jetties and dredging, it’s still no easy ride. Wind and wave conditions can quickly turn safe conditions into a living nightmare.

On the brighter side, Deadliest Catch: Bloodline trades the icy seas for the sun-drenched shores of Hawaii’s Kona Coast. The Kona District spans nearly two-thirds of the island’s West side, stretching from the Waikoloa Beach Resort’s glittering sands to the lush greenery of Manukā Park. The coast has become a deep-sea fishing haven for visitors. Nestled just north of Historic Kailua Village is Honokōhau Harbor, a hotspot for chasing marlin, mahimahi, ‘ono, and ‘ahi. The reefs that line the Kona and Kohala coasts are alive with tropical fish, making it easy to reel in angelfish, snapper, and even ulua (giant trevally).

Taking the adventure across the Atlantic, Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns follows Captain Sig and his daughter Mandy as they take on the icy waters of Norway. With the Alaskan king crab fishery shutting down for the first time in 25 years, the Hansens are on the hunt for new opportunities - and that means heading back to their roots. But this isn’t just any fishing trip - this is a return to the Hansen’s roots. Captain Sig is gunning to create a fishing empire that rivals anything his Viking ancestors could have dreamed of. It’s a high-stakes move that takes him to his ancestral homelands, where the stakes are as high as the seas are cold.

What Is ‘Deadliest Catch’ About?

Back on June 11, Deadliest Catch premiered the 20th season of its long-running show. The season ups the ante with Captain Jake Anderson swapping the F/V Saga for a spot on the legendary F/V Northwestern due to unfortunate circumstances. However, this means Anderson has to give up his captain’s seat and work under his former mentor, Captain Hansen - all while trying to secure a new boat. Meanwhile, Captain Keith Colburn faces a fiery scare on the F/V Wizard that almost takes a deckhand’s life, only to be thrown into a new crisis miles from medical help. With gale-force winds and razor-sharp crab bots, Deadliest Catch Season 20 ups the ante with a new ensemble of aspiring captains and fishermen, all of whom get whipped by the high-octane saga of survival, camaraderie, and the relentless pursuit of the catch of a lifetime.

Who Is in the ‘Deadliest Catch’ Cast?

Over the past 20 seasons, many faces have come on and gone on Deadliest Catch. However, there is a group of individuals that have become main staples of the show. In Season 20, beloved favorites Hansen, Colburn, and Wild Bill Wichrowski join the action as the Red King Crab fishery reopens amid the unpredictable chaos of the super El Niño weather pattern. Wichrowski faces a tough medical diagnosis and fights to secure his legacy on the F/V Summer Bay. At the same time, Captain Jonathan Hillstrand decides that retirement isn’t for him at all, reuniting with the rest of the captain as he chases his own Red King Crab quote on the F/V Time Bandit. Captains Davidson and Bunnell are going all out with their upgraded F/V Pacific Mariner, hoping to reel in bigger hauls.

New faces are shaking things up too. Sophia “Bob” Nielsen, a third-generation fisher, steps up to lead the F/V Seabrooke, honoring her late father and proving she’s got what it takes. Jacob Hutchins aims to make a name for himself as a relief captain on the F/V Aleutian Lady, with dreams of becoming one of the first African American crabbing captains. Rick Shelford, carrying on his family’s century-old maritime tradition, teams up with Captain Sean Dwyer on the F/V Aleutian Lady, both working hard to establish their own legacies.

It’s not always about fishing on Deadliest Catch; it’s about the people too. Despite his health issues, Hansen remains seated on the boat, with his daughter Mandy Hansen possibly taking over in case things go south. Colburn now serves as a mentor to Hutchins and faces off against fierce competition.

Season 20 of Deadliest Catch is currently available to stream on Discovery+.

