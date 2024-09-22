The stars of Deadliest Catch are risking their lives as they face uncertainty out in the Bering Sea. The high-stakes world of deep sea crabbing takes center stage on Deadliest Catch, but is this lucrative industry worth it? Many long-time fans are curious about just how much the captains and deckhands of Deadliest Catch make. It's time to dive in and find out what these reality stars make!

Deadliest Catch has been the hit Discovery Channel series that has engaged viewers since 2005. Exploring the world of Alaskan fishing, Deadliest Catch captures the highs and lows out at sea. Whether battling intense storms or the lack of crabs to fulfill their seasonal quotas, Deadliest Catch puts a unique spotlight onto the dangerous world. Now in its 20th milestone season, Deadliest Catch has proven that it must be monetarily worth it for the stars to continue coming back for more.

The Quota System Affects 'Deadliest Catch'

Image via Discovery Channel

How much an individual makes is determined by how much crab you catch. Without delivering record amounts of catch, netting a reasonable profit may not be possible. The blue-collar job can lead to some making millions, but it will cost years of hard work and dedication to reach that threshold. For every fishing vessel that embarks across the Bering Sea, there is a limit to what they are allowed to catch in a given sea. Without this quota, it may be a Wild West free-for-all that would prevent smaller vessels from achieving success.

In the world of Deadliest Catch, it might prevent non-show boats from being put out of business. Additionally, not every boat is granted the same quota ceiling. According to a feature in Alaska Magazine, the US government implemented this quota system in order to control the various crab species' populations. Additionally, this was an opportunity to maintain profitability in the industry for years to come.

Now, how does one determine the quota? According to Deadliest Catch star Captain "Wild Bill" Wichrowski, it's all about history. The state takes your catch history because it's all documented over the years ..." he revealed. "Then, out of that, you could take your five best years and that's how they developed the percentile for the quotas." It's all science and math. Simple as that. That being said, the crabbing quota can also be affected by outside factors, including the dip in population and climate. This took a toll on Season 19 of the show. But, like the series often does, everyone prevailed.

What's the Salary 'Deadliest Catch' Stars Net?