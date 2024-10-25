Since its premiere in 2005, Deadliest Catch has thrilled audiences by pulling back the curtain on the perilous world of Alaskan crab fishing. The icy waters, unpredictable weather, and extreme physical demands show how the Bering Sea can be one of the most dangerous workplaces in the world. The grueling nature of the show, therefore, has produced some of the wildest moments ever caught on camera over the years. Episodes featuring deadly waves, boat fires, and catastrophic sinkings like that of one of the F/V Destination serve as grim reminders of what working at the sea can be like!

According to the Juneau Empire, commercial fishing is one of the deadliest professions, with fatality rates 23 times higher than others. Another report from the Pew Charitable Trusts states that over 100,000 fishing-related deaths occur globally each year. The storm surges, mechanical failures of the vessel, and human error create a deadly combination for even the most experienced crews. That's why every season of the Deadliest Catch brings moments of nail-biting tension and heart-wrenching tragedies. Here, we will rank the ten wildest moments that left fans gasping for breath.

Deadliest Catch (2005) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 15, 2005 Cast Mike Rowe Main Genre Reality Seasons 19 Creator(s) Thom Beers

10 Sig Hansen's Heart Attack During Filming

Season 12, Episode 19

Image via Discovery Channel

Sig Hansen, one of the most iconic captains on Deadliest Catch, shocked viewers and crew alike when he suffered a heart attack during filming in Season 12. The incident occurred while Hansen navigated the treacherous Bering Sea aboard his vessel, the Northwestern. The high-stress nature of crab fishing had apparently affected his health over the years. The intense pressure from running the boat and managing a massive crew made for a perfect storm. Initially, Hansen only felt chest pain and brushed off the symptoms to continue filming. However, it quickly became apparent that something was seriously wrong when his condition worsened.

As time passed, the crew started worrying about their captain's health and called for medical help. Despite his situation, Hansen's legendary toughness was on full display. Even after severe discomfort, he insisted on staying on the boat. Following emergency medical intervention, he was airlifted to a hospital for further treatment. He returned to the Northwestern when he recovered, determined to keep fishing. In a Today Show episode, Sig Hansen revealed that he was "lucky," telling fans that his heart attack was a wake-up call for him and the crew. This instance serves as a stark reminder of how physically demanding the duties of a captain genuinely are.

9 Rogue Waves Nearly Capsized the Wizard

Season 14, Episode 14

Image via Discovery Channel

The Wizard faced one of its most terrifying challenges when a rare astronomical event, a super snow moon, unleashed massive rogue waves in the Bering Sea. The super snow moon is a phenomenon that happens when a full moon aligns with the orbital perigee, creating exceptionally strong tides and currents. Combined with 50-knot winds, these powerful currents resulted in monstrous waves, some towering over 50 feet tall, crashing down on the fleet. These waves proved to be especially dangerous for the Wizard.

As reported by Yahoo, one wave, reaching 35 feet, blindsided deckhand Pascual O.J Ganuelas, slamming him into a steel pot and injuring his leg. As the crew struggled to stabilize the vessel, another rogue wave — a 35-footer —- tore a 400-pound coiler loose from its bolts. The heavy equipment crushed the deckhand Todd Gateman's leg underneath. Horrified by the incident, Captain Monte Colburn later remarked, "I can't believe that kid was under that coiler. My god. Terrifying." While Ganuelas returned to work after recovering, Gateman's injuries were far more severe. The severity of Gateman's injury left Colburn doubting his ability to return to the deck.

Season 11, Episode 12

Image via Discovery Channel

In one of the most harrowing moments on Deadliest Catch, the F/V Saga found itself caught in a terrifying storm that pushed its crew to the brink of disaster. Captain Jake Anderson, who took command of the Saga in Season 11, faced a severe test during his first season as a captain. The Saga was pummeled by 40-foot waves, creating a life-threatening situation for the entire crew. As giant swells crashed over the deck, it looked like the boat — and the men on it — were about to be swallowed by the sea.

In one particularly tense scene, two massive waves slammed into the vessel. These waves completely submerged the deck. Crew members were seen swimming through the water that engulfed the boat, desperately trying to hand on and avoid being washed overboard. Deckhand Nick Sunshine Tokman expressed fear and frustration. However, Captain Ray Flerchinger said he didn't anticipate the waves becoming as dangerous as they did. The F/V Saga crew's survival that day was nothing short of a miracle. Despite the brutal onslaught, no one was thrown overboard, but the Saga came frighteningly close to losing its entire on-deck crew.

7 Spencer Moore's Near-Death Experience on F/V Summer Bay

Season 14, Episode 16

Image via Discovery Channel

In 2017, Deadliest Catch deckhand Spencer Moore nearly faced death in a harrowing overboard incident aboard F/V Summer Bay. While working under the command of Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski, Moore was tasked with securing a crab pot for the block. That's when an unexpected rush of water hit, throwing him over the boat's railing. The freezing waters of the Bering Sea, at just 34 degrees, posed an immediate threat to Moore's survival. Thankfully, the deckhand was saved.

As Moore went overboard, his quick thinking saved his life. He managed to grab hold of a buoy which kept him afloat in the icy waters long enough for Wichrowski and the crew to notice him. They acted quickly and threw a life ring. The crewmembers were able to pull him back onto the ship immediately. The near-miss visibly shook Captain Bill Wichrowski. In an interview with PopCulture, he later admitted that this incident had scared him in a way he hadn't experienced in decades. "I hadn't been afraid, probably, in 25 years," Wichrowski told POPCULTURE, emphasizing how terrifying it was to watch one of his crew members fall into the water.

6 Freddie's Walrus Adventure

Season 9, Episode 15

Season 9 of Deadliest Catch delivered one of the strangest and wildest moments in the show's history when deckhand Freddie Maugatai faced off with a walrus carcass. While fishing in the Bering Sea, Captain Keith Colburn of F/V Wizard spotted the floating carcass, recognizing an opportunity for profit — the tusks alone could be worth up to $10,000. Maugatai, known for his daring personality, decided to take an unorthodox approach to the situation. Instead of using the winch to haul the walrus aboard, Maugatai took matters into his own hands — literally. He stripped down, jumped into the freezing water, and clung to the enormous carcass.

Captain Colburn was as shocked as anyone watching. In the freezing Bering Sea waters, hypothermia is a serious risk, but that didn't seem to faze Maugatai. He managed to tie a line to the walrus, allowing the crew to haul it aboard. The situation was chaotic, dangerous, and utterly wild, but his daring move paid off. With the tusks secured, the Wizard had a shot at securing a hefty profit. While most crew members dread what might be lurking in the freezing waters, Maugatai showed that he's not afraid to jump right, which made this scene one of the wildest.

5 The Uncontrollable Pot Swing On The F/V Saga

Season 12, Episode 14

Image via Discovery

In 2016, the F/V Saga and its crew found themselves battling more than just the unpredictable weather of the Bering Sea. As night descended and waves intensified, the crew worked to secure their vessel and prepare for the incoming storm. However, an 800-pound crab pot had other plans. The massive pot, suspended above the deck, began swinging uncontrollably with the ship's motion, putting the entire crew in immediate danger. The pot violently swung back and forth, colliding with the boat. The deckhands, dodging for their lives, scrambled to avoid the deadly weight.

As the pot continued its unpredictable swings, tension reached a breaking point. One crew member yelled, "It's gonna kill somebody," while highlighting the seriousness of the situation. Captain Jake Anderson, who watched from the bridge, was horrified as the life-threatening moment unfolded. The crew worked together to regain control of the pot, using all their strength to stabilize it before it caused catastrophic damage or injured someone. After what seemed like an eternity, the crew managed to subdue the pot and successfully offloaded their catch. This terrifying ordeal showcased how even the equipment on deck can become a deadly enemy in the chaotic conditions of the Bering Sea, where every second counts.

4 Mandy Hansen's Disaster on F/V Northwestern

Season 15, Episode 4

Image via Discovery

Mandy Hansen, daughter of legendary Captain Sig Hansen, has proved she's no stranger to the perils of the Bering Sea. Having appeared on Deadliest Catch since she was 13, Mandy transitioned from an occasional presence to a crucial part of the F/V Northwestern crew in 2014. But in Season 15, a terrifying incident reminded everyone that danger doesn't discriminate. While Mandy Hansen was captaining the vessel alone — an already tense situation — disaster struck when a massive hook, used to secure heavy equipment, worked itself loose. The Northwestern was moving too quickly to fix the issue, leaving the hook swinging wildly toward the deck.

As the hook came dangerously close to striking crew members, Mandy Hansen's face visibly drained of color. The gravity of the situation intensified by the fact that minutes earlier, the deckhands had expressed concerns about her captaining the ship solo. Although no one was injured, the near-miss rattled the entire crew. When Sig Hansen returned to the helm, she received a stern lecture. For Mandy Hansen, this incident was a sobering reminder that even with a year of training, no one can predict the nature of the Bering Sea.

3 Collision of Two Boats

Season 17, Episode 5

In a dramatic incident on Deadliest Catch, two fishing vessels collided in a tense moment that showcased the unpredictable nature of life at sea. Captain Steve Harley Davidson was at the helm of F/V Southern Wind, while Wild Bill Wichrowski operated the F/V Summer Bay nearby. A slow-motion clash ensued as Harley attempted to maneuver out of the docking port. Both captains watched helplessly as their boats collided and prayed for minimum vessel damage.

Although both vessels were relatively slow-moving, the implications of such an accident can be severe. Any damage sustained by the boat could have serious financial repercussions, affecting the crews' livelihood and potentially endangering lives. Thankfully, no crew members were seriously injured during the incident. One thing that stood out amidst the chaos was Wild Bill Wichrowski's calm demeanor. As the crew of both boats assessed the damage and ensured everyone was safe, the incident illustrated the real-life challenges faced by the Deadliest Catch crew members.

2 Tragedy of Todd Kochutin's Death

Image via Todd Kochutin's official Instagram

One of the most wild and heart-wrenching moments on Deadliest Catch was the tragic death of Todd Kochutin in 2021. Kochutin, a deckhand on F/V Patricia Lee, lost his life during crab fishing operations after sustaining severe injuries on deck. Initial reports suggested a heavy crab pot, weighing nearly 800 pounds, struck him. However, speculations have emerged suggesting a more complex series of events. Some speculate that Kochutin may have been crushed during the retraction process.

The tragedy of Kochutin's death hit the Deadliest Catch family hard. He had been a part of the show's universe for several seasons and was known for his passion for the sea. Captains loved Kochutin for his hard-working attitude. Additionally, his death marked a devastating chapter not only for his colleagues but also for the show's fans, as Kochutin was the last surviving member of his immediate family. This event serves as a somber reminder of the relentless risks crab fishermen face.

1 The Sinking of the F/V Destination

Season 15, Episode 105

The Sinking of the F/V Destination in February 2017 sent shockwaves through the entire Deadliest Catch fleet. According to FOX NEWS, with six members aboard, the crab boat vanished off the coast of St. George Island, Alaska, during Opilio crab season. It was later discovered that extreme ice accumulation, caused by gale-force winds and freezing temperatures, had weighed down the vessel, making it unstable. When the Destination failed to report back, rescue efforts were immediately launched, but only a few floating objects, like empty crab pots, were found. The entire crew, including veteran Captain Jeff Hathaway, was presumed lost at sea, making it one of the most devastating tragedies of the show's history.

The emotional toll was heavy on the fleet, particularly for Sig Hansen, captain of Northwestern, who had been a close friend of Hathaway. Hansen's reaction was shared on camera, revealing the deep bond between captains. The U.S. Coast Guard launched an extensive investigation into the incident. The report later concluded that Destination likely capsized due to the ice load exceeding 330,000 pounds. This tragedy is a perfect reminder of deadly freezing conditions and mechanical gear that can spell disaster for even the most experienced crews.

Keep Reading: 'Deadliest Catch's 10 Closest Calls, Ranked