He left the show in 2021 due to health issues related to a cancerous tumor in his appendix.

Season 20 of Deadliest Catch is currently airing on Discovery Channel.

Tragic news is coming out of Alaska as Deadliest Catch star Nick Mavar has passed away at the age of 59 following a medical emergency. Mavar spent 16 years as a deckhand on the Discovery Channel hit program. According to Alaskan authorities, the former deckhand of the FV Northwestern passed away following a medical emergency that, based on NBC News reporting, was due to natural causes. According to Bristol Bay Borough Police Department, he was found dead in a boatyard in Naknek, Alaska. Before his passing, he spent his last days in Bristol Bay captaining his own salmon boat. He is survived by his wife, Julie.

Nick Mavar's death is not the first loss the Deadliest Catch family has experienced. Four years earlier, the Deadliest Catch crew lost Nick McGlashan, passing way in December 2020 at the age of 33. It was later revealed through his autopsy that he passed away from a drug overdose in a Nashville, Tennessee hotel. McGlashan served as a deckhand on FV Cape Caution and a deck boss on FV Summer Bay.

Who Is Nick Mavar?

Appearing on 98 episodes from 2005 until 2021, Nick Mavar starred on Deadliest Catch. He left the series in 2021 following health issues surrounding his appendix. It was later revealed that his appendix had ruptured, which revealed a cancerous tumor. This health scare was captured on the show in a June 2021 episode. Beyond his appearances on Deadliest Catch, he appeared on various spin-offs of the series, including Deadliest Catch: Legends Born & Broken and Deadliest Catch: Evolution of Danger. Mavar had experienced an injury during filming a 2011 when, during an aggressive storm, a hook broke loose and hit Mavar, breaking his nose.

Following Mavar's exit from the show, he sued the boat's owner, Sig Hansen, for $1 million over "failure to have an adequate plan in place" for a medical emergency while strict COVID restrictions were in place. The lawsuit then targeted the production company behind Deadliest Catch, blaming them for implementing the protocols that delayed Mavar's care. As tragic timing is, Season 20 of Deadliest Catch has just begun. The Season 20 cast will feature Captain Sig Hansen, Jake Anderson, Keith Colburn, Wild Bill Wichrowskim, and Jonathan Hillstrand, among others.

Season 20 of Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays on Discovery Channel. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

