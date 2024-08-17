The F/V Northwestern is nothing without its icy, no-nonsense leader, Captain Sig Hansen. Out of everyone in Deadliest Catch, if there’s one name worth remembering from the show, it’s the fiercely devoted Sig, who defends his ship like a fortress. Coming from a long line of Norwegian fishermen, Sig’s work ethic is unmatched, making him a formidable figure both on the sea and onshore. He’s a man who’s built his reputation and crew from the salt and spray of Alaskan crab fishing, and he guards them with a lion’s tenacity.

Recent seasons have been anything but smooth sailing for Sig, but the Northwestern carries on. With the rest of his Hansen family members and his dedicated crew, his ship refuses to bow to the waves of change and continues to thread through them with resilience. Every ship’s success hinges on its crew. Get to know the crew members behind the massive success of the Northwestern.

Deadliest Catch (2005) Release Date March 15, 2005 Cast Mike Rowe Main Genre Reality Seasons 19

Sig Hansen

Captain

Image via Discovery

Sig Hansen is the man, the myth, and the legend of the Bering Sea. With the blood of a Norwegian fisherman, Sig has been fishing since as young as 14. His father, Sverre Hanser, was one of the pioneering crab fishers in Alaska who played a role in building the industry into what it is today. Following his high school graduation, Sig immediately jumped on a boat and fished full-time, earning his place as a relief captain of the Northwestern at the tender age of 22. It only took Sig four years until Sig became one of the youngest captains to ever take charge of a ship.

As a fourth-generation fisherman, Sig has become the mentor to many aspiring fishermen today, notably his protégé Jake Anderson. Tackling one of the most dangerous professions in the world, Sig has had more than his own fair share of life-threatening problems. From experiencing a terrifying heart attack on the ship, not sleeping for 48 hours just to find crab, and losing his beloved friends as they’re lost at sea, Sig has quite literally seen and done it all.

Norman Hansen

Engineer/Deckhand

Image via Discovery Channel

Norman Hansen is one of Sig’s two brothers who work alongside him on the Northwestern. With his strong fishing abilities, Norman first made his debut on Deadliest Catch in 2006, serving as engineer and deckhand. Active in the fishing industry since the tender age of 14, Norman bears a lot of high expectations for himself. However, even the best of the best find themselves in situations out of their control from time to time. Back in Season 15, while the vessel was docked, Normal accidentally slipped and struck his head.

However, things escalated really quickly when Norman suffered from a seizure, with his face immediately turning blue. By the time things had gotten slightly calmer, the Northwestern crew had already dialed 911 and a hospital ambulance had picked him up for an emergency medical procedure. Seeing his brother in a worrying state, Captain Sig is torn between physically being there for his brother and having to fill his crabbing quota so that his crew members are still able to walk home with a paycheck by the end of the season.

Edgar Hansen

Deck Boss

Image via Discovery Channel

Edgar Hansen is another one of Sig’s brothers who played a central role in the success of Northwestern. Also carrying the Hansen legacy, Edgar realizes the huge responsibility he has to bear on the ship and must set an example for other crew members to follow suit. Having spent almost three decades at the Northwestern, the more relaxed and reserved Edgar showed promising potential. However, by Season 15, Edgar’s face was no longer to be found in Deadliest Catch, ultimately being replaced by Sig’s daughter Mandy Hansen. His supposed removal from the show was due to several legal issues surrounding Edgar behind the scenes.

Last appearing on the show in August 2018, it was later revealed Edgar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Expressing his regret over the crime, Edgar has shared his comment. While Edgar is no longer a part of the show, it's more than likely that he might still be working for them under the radar.

Nick Mavar

Deckhand

Image via Discover Channel

The late Nick Mavar spent 16 years working as a dedicated deckhand on the Northwestern before his untimely death on June 13, 2024. Mavar, who was only 59 at the time of his passing, was reported to have suffered a heart attack “while on a ladder at a boatyard in Naknek, Alaska”. Prior to his passing, Mavar was captaining his own salmon boat. He is survived by his wife, Julie. First appearing on Deadliest Catch in 2005, Mavar has become one of the Northwestern’s most reliable assets until his departure in 2021. Following his retirement from Sig’s ship, it was revealed that Mavar had been suffering from health issues surrounding his appendix, which later on ruptured and revealed a cancerous tumor.

In addition to Deadliest Catch, Mavar has also appeared on the show’s other spin-offs, including Deadliest Catch: Legends Born & Broken and Deadliest Catch: Evolution of Danger.

Matt Bradley

Deckhand

Image via Discovery

Matt Bradley was a familiar face at the Northwestern. However, in Season 17, Bradley decided to stay on shore so that he could spend more time with his family and help out with his wife’s business endeavors. Due to growing financial constraints, Bradley finds himself back in the Bering Sea for more crab fishing. Unfortunately, his position at the Northwestern is already filled, leading him to ask for employment on the Saga from Jake Anderson, his former work rival. While Bradley did have a momentary appearance in Season 19, the deckhand is nowhere to be found again in Season 20 as he decided to retire from the profession.

Mandy (Hansen) Pederson

Captain-in-training

Image via Discovery

Mandy is the youngest daughter of Sig. Following in her father’s footsteps, Mandy has always wanted to work on the boat ever since she was young. However, Sig was originally against her idea, mainly because she’s a female and also the fact that the Northwestern never had a female crew member on board. Despite his initial reluctance, Sig finally took in Mandy under his wing upon learning that his daughter was about to work for another ship. Carrying the Hansen name, Mandy hopes that she can one day take over the Northwestern and earn her place as a captain. While Mandy acknowledges the privilege she has to her father’s ship, she also stresses that it’s not about whether you can get on the Northwestern, but it’s a matter of whether you belong on the boat.

So far, Mandy’s proven her place on the vessel. One of her biggest career highlights includes achieving a $1.8 million season thanks to her decision to set down parallel strings on western grounds, impressing her father. However, much to Mandy’s annoyance, Sig kicks her out of the Northwestern in Season 18, Episode 5 so that she could be with her newborn child. Mandy would then reappear in the series in Season 19, Episode 8 when Sig brings in Mandy to replace his lead deckhand to an injury. With Mandy’s impeccable skills, she manages to revive the Northwestern’s unlucky streak and bring in some crabs.

Clark Pederson

Greenhorn

Image via Discovery

Clark Pederson joined the Northwestern in 2016 as a greenhorn, only ending up catching more than just crabs. Besides pulling up pots from the ocean, Pederson pulled the heartstrings of Sig’s daughter, Mandy. A year later, after returning home from a lucrative king crab season, Pederson visits the Hansens’ household and finally pops the question to Mandy, to which she happily says “Yes”. Of course, falling in love with the captain’s daughter has its own risks and consequences, especially since Pederson is still a greenhorn on the Northwestern. While Sig gives his blessings to the newly engaged couple, he thinks it would be fun to play around with Pederson a bit by messing with him on the ship, embarrassing him in front of the other crew mates like the lovable future father-in-law that he is.

Jake Anderson

Former Greenhorn / Current Captain of F/V Saga

Image via Discovery

Anderson is best known for being the Captain of F/V Saga (and most recently, Captain of F/V Titan Explorer in Season 20). But what not many realize is that Anderson had his start in the crab fishing industry on the Northwestern. At the tender age of 23, the bright-eyed, fresh-faced Anderson was working as a greenhorn for Sig in 2005. This opportunity was possible thanks to a recommendation from a fellow crew member and uncle, Mavar. Like any other greenhorn on the ship, Anderson had to prove to Sig and the others that he deserved a spot on this ship. His hard work didn’t go unnoticed. Receiving a nod of approval from Captain Sig, as well as his Northwestern jacket, the Northwestern became a permanent stay for Anderson until 2015, when he was offered a captain’s seat on the Saga.

Leaving the Northwestern was no easy step for Anderson. From his early days as a greenhorn, Anderson grew to become a full-share deckhand to relief deck boss under Captain Sig’s wing. Although Anderson is no longer a part of the Northwestern, Anderson still keeps in touch with Sig, viewing him as a lifelong mentor and father figure. In Season 20, when Anderson’s Saga got seized due to legal issues, the captain sought temporary work at the Northwestern, which Sig is more than welcome to invite back momentarily. After a brief stint, Anderson is now helming the Titan Explorer with a new team and individuals.