Deadliest Catch premiered back in 2005 on the Discovery Channel and was an instant hit with reality TV buffs. The show follows the everyday lives of crab fishermen who brave the Bering Sea during fishing seasons. While Deadliest Catch might not be the most over-the-top reality show out there, the show is honest in its presentation of life on the high seas, where danger is always lurking. From extreme weather to long working hours and the sheer strength it takes to bring in hauls of king crab and snow crab, Deadliest Catch highlights what it takes to survive one of the riskiest jobs in the world.

Now, I’m sure people of all demographics can find something to love about Deadliest Catch. But in essence, the show’s portrayal of work ethic and the harsh reality of braving the seas can definitely be classified as a quintessential “dad” show. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mean that as a bad thing! A dad show essentially focuses on themes like determination and responsibility, and imparts lessons that you can take away to apply in real life. And Deadliest Catch fits the mold perfectly!