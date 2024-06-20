The Big Picture Deadliest Catch provides a raw look at the dangerous lives of crab fishermen in the Bering Sea.

Norman Hansen's near-fatal injury on the show highlights the real risks involved in the profession.

Despite occasional accusations of fabricated drama, the show has faced real tragedies, showcasing the dangers of the industry.

Sometimes, viewers question how authentic reality television is, but then there come shows like Deadliest Catch that showcase just how real everything is. Throughout its multi-year run, Deadliest Catch has displayed the dangerous profession of crab fishing in the Bering Sea, with many medical scares documented on camera, including the near-fatal accident of Norman Hansen. The terrifying injury reminded audiences that this is, in fact, more than reality television: it is reality.

Deadliest Catch made its television debut on Discovery Channel all the way back in 2005. Capturing the lives of fishermen during the crab fishing season, the show exemplifies the dangers on deck as heavy utility swings during the forces of mother nature on the rocky seas. With each episode focusing on a story, theme, or situation on board, Deadliest Catch makes Below Deck look like a cakewalk. The individuals know that the risk of injury—or even the extreme possibility of death—can occur at every turn, as it simply comes with the territory. With the U.S. Coast Guard rescue squad stationed nearby, the show truly is prepared for anything to happen. Deadliest Catch displays the brotherhood onboard, as this profession challenges every individual on the vessel. With the mindset of having to achieve a specific quota, everyone on the crew pushes themselves to the absolute brink at all times.

Deadliest Catch (2005) Release Date March 15, 2005 Cast Mike Rowe Main Genre Reality Seasons 20 Creator(s) Thom Beers

Who Is Norman Hansen on 'Deadliest Catch'?

Norman Hansen is one of the many crew members to be featured on the hit Discovery Channel series throughout its 20 season run. Not only is he known for his impeccable fishing skills, but Hansen also happens to have a connection to the show's biggest star, Captain Sig Hansen. Making his debut during the early seasons of Deadliest Catch, Norman is the brother of the infamous vessel captain. Born in 1967 in Seattle, Norman Hansen has continually dedicated his life to the seas, first making his Deadliest Catch debut in 2006, according to IMDB. His duties on board Fishing Vessel Northwestern included being the engineer and deckhand.

Portrayed as a dedicated and resilient figure, Norman endured the trials and tribulations of the industry. Working alongside his brother, Deadliest Catch was a family affair, and fans of the program are aware of the fervor that Sig has for his profession. Beginning his journey in the fishing industry at the age of 14, Sig's drive and determination allowed him to build his way up to captaining vessels and becoming the face of Deadliest Catch.

What Happened to Norman Hansen?

Deadliest Catch can be likened to a horror movie: you know something bad is going to happen, you just never know when it's going to be. In 2020, Norman Hansen experienced one of the most terrifying, life-threatening injuries the show has ever witnessed. During the Season 15 episode, "Winter is Here," while Captain Sig was in his quarters, Norman endured a tragic slip and severely struck his head while the vessel was docked. However, the incident for Norman didn't end there; he laid on the deck unconscious with the crew, namely his brother Sig, who rushed to his side. The situation was immediately heightened when Norman began to have a seizure while the camera caught the action. With his skin changing color to a terrifying blue, Deadliest Catch displayed how even the safest conditions on the dock can still cause injuries.

With the camera capturing all the action, there was a mix of rushing into action to save their colleague while still needing to film a television show. The incident did pause filming and the crabbing operations on the fishing vessel, as the crew had to process the emergency of Norman. With Deadliest Catch being a family affair, Captain Sig's morals were tested as he balanced his need to uphold the crabbing quota while mentally and emotionally handling his brother's severe trauma. Thankfully, Norman didn't endure any injury to his brain, despite the terrifying scene depicted on screen.

Does 'Deadliest Catch' Dramatize the Action On-Screen?

Deadliest Catch has been accused of faking the stakes of the action on screen. While the fishing quota has allegedly been dropped for the vessels on the series, cast members have stated that some of the drama portrayed on the show is slightly fabricated. The risks and dangers in the Bering Sea are most certainly real, though. Throughout the series, Deadliest Catch has endured the loss of some of its family linked to work-related incidents or off-camera troubles.

In 2021, Todd Kochutin passed away after being hit by an 800-pound crab put aboard the F/V Patirica Lee, and Captain Phil Harris suffered a massive stroke in 2010 while working on the F/V Cornelia Marie during the filming of Season 6. He would have to be medically evacuated and placed in an induced coma. Off camera, Nick McGlashan died of an alleged overdose in a hotel room in Nashville in 2020, while deckhand, Mahlon Reyes, died of a heart attack the same year following an accidental overdose of cocaine. Most recently, Nick Mavar passed away due to natural causes. While some of the fishing quotas might have been dropped, Deadliest Catch is certainly reality television, showcasing the horror and dangers of the industry.

