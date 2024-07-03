The Big Picture Jacob Hutchins joined Deadliest Catch Season 19 as a first-time crabber and musician, receiving praise for his drive.

In Season 20, Hutchins' new position and clashes with Captain Keith Colburn led to mixed fan reactions.

Despite criticism, Hutchins remains on the show, aiming to one day own his own ship.

Jacob Hutchins joined Deadliest Catch during Season 19 to rave reviews from the viewers. But when he returned for Season 20, those rave reviews soured. So what exactly happened? For the nineteenth season, the Olympia, Washington native joined the program in hopes of being the first Black crabbing captain on the Bering Sea. Despite being untested in the industry, fans were also enamored with his drive and musical inclinations. He serves as the lead singer of The Jacob Hutchins Band. With a strong first season outing, this ambitious crabber is not receiving the same validation from the devoted Deadliest Catch fanbase.

Deadliest Catch is one of Discovery Channel's premiere programs. Documenting the high-stakes and high-stress world of crabbing in the uncertain conditions of the Bering Sea, the program chronicles the dangerous world of the various fishing vessels. Now in its 20th triumphant season, Deadliest Catch has continued to captivate fans as a new race is on.

Jacob Hutchins' New Position May Be To Blame

When Jacob Hutchins joined Deadliest Catch, he had one mission to reach the top. But like in any industry, it takes time, skill, and experience to reach the captain's wheel. For Season 19, Jacob worked on the fishing vessel Wizard under Captain Keith Colburn. Despite being a newbie, the former homeless guitar-wielder clashed with his superior. He had a desire to learn, but the two individuals couldn't seem to see eye to eye. Jacob got mouthy with his captain in an infamous scene over the vessel's communication system. This caused him to be demoted to bait man, and he was none too pleased. But like many fishers on Deadliest Catch, not every job is secured as jobs move around. For Season 20, Jacob moved on from his team on F/V Wizard to work under Rick Shelford on the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady.

Thus far in Season 20, some fans have not enjoyed the storylines presented. And it may be because they see through the reality and feel it is scripted. By presenting a strong minority representative on the program with a great desire to break the glass ceiling, some viewers feel that it may be contrived by the program. But there is no proof of that claim. Jacob is not alone in having issues with authority and complaining, but the reality of Deadliest Catch is it is a highly stressful situation where emotions do, in fact, run high. Whether fans enjoy his singing and complaining, Jacob Hutchins is here to stay on Deadliest Catch Season 20. Perhaps a change in attitude is needed, but certainly, it would be amazing to see him fulfill his dream of owning his own ship one day.

Deadliest Catch (2005) Release Date March 15, 2005 Cast Mike Rowe Main Genre Reality Seasons 20 Creator(s) Thom Beers

Deadliest Catch airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8:00pm on Discovery Channel. Deadliest Catch is available to stream on Discovery+.

Watch on Discovery+