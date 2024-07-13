The Big Picture Deadliest Catch must go on despite obstacles like crab population declines, but fans can still expect intense action at sea.

At the start of Season 19, Deadliest Catch was enduring an obstacle that could have sunk the entire program. When the Alaskan Department of Fish and Game canceled the entire season due to the population of winter snow and red king crab shrinking, production decided the show must go on. Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Aaron Starr-Paul told Deadline, "Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi, and Cod."

For many fans, the type of catch holds little bearing. For the men and women braving the conditions, it certainly does; but what a difference a year can make! Season 20 of Deadliest Catch kicked off with the Red King Crab fishery reopening, leading to a derby-style race between the captains. As the season continues to click on, it's proven to fans that the elements can affect the type of product that is caught, but what will never cease is the action on the sea. Regardless of what the real-life conditions are, Deadliest Catch will always have something to document. It's why the show has lasted as long as it has. No matter the obstacles these vessels face, it's high-demand television viewing.

Deadliest Catch has caught the attention of Discovery Channel viewers since 2005. 20 seasons strong, Deadliest Catch documents the lives aboard some of the Bering Sea's most infamous fishing vessels as they endure nature during the crabbing season. The rough and tumble reality docuseries celebrates a dangerous and difficult trade that can truly change on a whim based on the conditions thrust in their direction. Whether it's nature or the catch itself, Deadliest Catch is beholden to the seas.

'Deadliest Catch' Is All About the Catch

With "catch" in the title of the program, viewers know that whether they succeed or not, the forces surrounding it are essentially why they're tuning in. Well, that and for the danger. The average casual viewer may not care about the specificities of what the crew is on the hunt for or for how long, but it can have a truly disastrous effect on the real people out on the seas. Having the team of Deadliest Catch film is an added bonus, but for the crew on these fishing vessels, this is their livelihood. If the premiere crab is not available to fish for, it may not be worth it for them to risk their lives for a television program. And that's what almost happened during Season 18 and Season 19 of Deadliest Catch.

For two years in a row, the red king crab fishery was closed. It became a major plot line for the action of the 18th season, as this prized catch could put the fishermen in financial ruin. For the majority of the season, many vessels had to make drastic choices in order to find a way to make a profit. Some, like Captain Jake Anderson and Captain Keith Colburn, sought refuge with other alternatives to catch. Then there was Captain Sig Hansen who went on a journey to Norway, home of his ancestral heritage, to discover if a new migration route for the red king crab could lead to him reaching his quota. Of course, this was on top of the season's already difficult COVID restrictions that were hindering everyone on the planet. By Season 19, once again, the lock crab stock put a hamper on the plans for the crews. But Deadliest Catch was determined to catch whatever action they could. This was a major obstacle, but there was still a financial benefit to continuing to film the crews catching whatever they could find. And it would make the eventual reopening that much more exciting. Hence, the premiere of Season 20.

Deadliest Catch Season 20 had something incredible to celebrate for its milestone season: the reopening of the red king crab fishery! This season's start set up new rivalries, new missions, and new objectives that allowed viewers to truly witness how integral the availability of crabs is to the action. Compared to the previous two seasons, the stakes changed; the antes were upped. And for those captains who struggled to start the season with their own vessels, like Jake Anderson and Sophia "Bob" Nielsen, this crucial loss could be costly once again. These obstacles illuminate the reality and hard fights the crews on Deadliest Catch endure during the crabbing season.

Mother Nature Doesn't Care About 'Deadliest Catch's Filming Schedule

There may be numerous factors as to why the fishing conditions have drastically changed over the years, especially during the course of Deadliest Catch's 20 seasons. One real world factor could be climate change. According to a New York Times report in 2022, Alaska has become one of the fastest-warming states in the country. The warming waters could be a major reason why the crab population is dwindling. Between the warm waters killing the crabs and new migratory patterns, how crabbing proceeds may alter. Deadliest Catch might have had to change course and head to Norway like Captain Sig Hansen did. Reports state that scientists foresee "that the number of crustaceans will increase in both the eastern and northern parts of the Barents Sea and in the Norwegian Waters" due to climate changes in the Arctic.

Like the Season 20 teaser trailer proved, Mother Nature will continue to hit hard. As filming was underway for Season 20, El Niño hit. As Captain Sig Hansen revealed, "El Niño was really rough this last fall. We had a man overboard, and for me, that never happened. But it happened this time." But the crews have prepared for it. They know, season after season, they will encounter some of the worst weather conditions imaginable. And it's not just the crew who has to endure it. It's the production team. Their ambition of capturing all of the action through expert cinematography has been a major factor for the longevity of the program. With 800-pound steel cages filled with crabs thrashing about as waves smash against the vessel, everyone on board prepares for the conditions they're destined to face. The weather is something they can anticipate and plan ahead for, but low numbers of crabs are not. No matter what, the veterans that do the hard work, on and off camera, are the heroes of Deadliest Catch. And together, they will overcome whatever obstacle comes their way.

