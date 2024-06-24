The Big Picture Season 20 of Deadliest Catch kicks off with a king crab derby, stirring up challenges for Captain Jake Anderson.

Captain Jake Anderson starts fresh on The Titan Explorer after losing the F/V Saga.

With a new crew, high stakes, and intense weather, only time will tell if Captain Jake can meet the crab quota and provide for his family.

Season 20 of Deadliest Catch is already off to an aggressive start. A king crab derby has ignited a race to the top and some individuals are eager to find new footing in the industry. One of which is Captain Jake Anderson. Featured on the program since 2007, Captain Jake Anderson is ready to prove his worth once again. This season, it's time to start over. Now, Collider has teamed up with Discovery to give you an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's new episode.

Since debuting on Discovery Channel in 2005, Deadliest Catch has captivated audiences for its raw and risky depiction of fishing vessels in the Bering Sea during crab fishing season. Focusing on the crews aboard the various Alaskan-based fishing vessels, each episode tackles the trials and tribulations as they battle the elements, dangers, and risks of Alaskan crab fishing. Over the years, viewers have grown attached to an assortment of personalities seen on screen. Now the focus is on the new chapter in Captain Jake Anderson's career.

A New Beginning for Captain Jake Anderson

To kick-off the milestone season of Deadliest Catch, the lucrative Red King Crab fishery has finally reopened in Alaska, igniting the first derby-style race in decades. Forced to obtain their crab hauls in a highly competitive time frame, veteran and rookie captains are thrust into cutthroat rivalries that will push each crabber to their limit. Meanwhile, the crab grounds become more perilous than ever as a rare super El Niño weather pattern intensified winter storms, serving as a grim reminder of why Alaska crab fishing is known as the Deadliest Catch. For Captain Jake Anderson, he has lost the F/V Saga, the boat he captained for a decade and held an ownership stake in. 18 years ago, he started his career as a greenhorn on F/V Northwestern, where he found himself starting the new season.

In this exclusive clip, it's time to see what's next for Jake. Following a temporary stay with Captain Sig Hansen on F/V Northwestern, Jake is eager for a new journey. Wanting to prove his worth and do it on his own, Jake is venturing over to The Titan Explorer, a new boat for him to operate. He knows the stakes are high and can be fired in an instant, so he has to earn the trust of the owners, so this isn't just a one-and-done season. They'll want to continue to hire him back in the captain's chair. Captain Jake Anderson worked his way through the industry. He has tried his hand at every job in his career, including deckhand, deck boss, engineer, captain, and owner. And now he's back to starting over. No longer will he be operating his own boat. He has to handle a new crew and win them over, earning their respect as Captain. It's time for Jake once again to provide for his family as he meets the crab quota this season.

Will Jake be able to prove his worth on an unfamiliar ship with an all-new crew? Or will this be his last? Only time will tell! Deadliest Catch Season 20 airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 8:00 PM ET on Discovery Channel. All episodes are available to stream on Discovery Plus.

Deadliest Catch (2005) Release Date March 15, 2005 Cast Mike Rowe Main Genre Reality Seasons 20 Creator(s) Thom Beers

