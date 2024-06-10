All hands on deck! Season 20 of Discovery's Deadliest Catch is about to set sail in the unforgiving waters of the Bering Sea. Taking audiences into the dangerous world of crab fishing, the fishermen of the fleet brace themselves for another high-stakes season, where every catch means risking life and limb for the ultimate payday. Since its inception, the 59-time Emmy-nominated series has given rare access to the life of these brave fishermen, portraying the dedication, sharp thinking, and guts required to dip their feet into the demanding profession.

With beloved captains Sig Hansen, Keith Colburn, and Wild Bill Wichrowski making their mark once again, alongside the rest of the crew, the ocean is set for a season of intense competition and life-or-death struggles. From the reopening of the Red King Crab fishery to a rare super El Niño weather pattern, it’s anybody’s game in this brutal reality series.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Season 20 of Deadliest Catch.

When Is 'Deadliest Catch' Season 20 Coming Out?

Deadliest Catch Season 20 officially debuts with a two-hour debut on Tuesday, June 11 at 8 PM ET on Discovery Channel. The series will soon be available to stream on Max.

Viewers who haven’t yet subscribed to Max have the opportunity to opt for either monthly or yearly payment plans. The With Ads option is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually, while the Ad-Free plan, ensuring uninterrupted viewing, is offered at $15.99 monthly or $149.99 yearly. There’s also the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, available at $19.99 per month or $199.99 annually.

Watch the Trailer for 'Deadliest Catch' Season 20

Season 20 of Deadliest Catch ramps up the tension as the fleet races against time in the treacherous Bering Sea. This isn’t just about making money; it’s a high-stakes battle where every decision counts. With the Red King Crab fisheries reopening after three years, captains Hansen, Colburn, and Wichrowski face fierce competition in a derby-style race, a first in over two decades.

As they set out to conquer the rocky waters, the margin for error is nonexistent. One slip can mean the difference between life and death. The season promises relentless challenges, from icy waves threatening to sweep crew members overboard to bloody injuries on deck. It’s all or nothing as these brave fishermen push their limits, determined to haul in the most lucrative catch of their careers.

Who Are the Cast in 'Deadliest Catch' Season 20?

Image via Discovery

Jonathan Hillstrand, exuding the confidence of a leader with a big heart, manages a generally happy crew while maintaining a tight ship. Hansen, despite facing multiple heart attacks in recent years, remains committed to his crew and even considered handing over the helm to his daughter Mandy. Throughout the years, Jake Anderson has overcome many personal challenges, including the death of family members and overcoming an opioid addiction.

After the recent loss of both her parents, new captain Sophia “Bob” Nielsen is a third-generation fisher eager to gain the experience needed to take over her family’s F/V Victory. On the F/V Wizard, Colburn is joined by Jacob Hutchins, a deckhand aspiring to become one of the first African American crabbing captains on the Bering Sea.

Colburn, who started as a deckhand on the Wizard in 1988 and eventually bought the vessel in the early 2000s, initially had no plans to live the fishing lifestyle before moving to Alaska. Meanwhile, Jack Bunnell takes command of the F/V Barbara and later on finds himself in a power struggle with Steve Harley Davidson, a seasoned veteran who normally won’t.

Rick Shelford, a fourth-generation crabber, is determined to extend his family’s century-long maritime legacy. He joins Captain Sean Dwyer on the F/V Aleutian Lady, as both captains work to establish their own legacies. Meanwhile, Wichrowski tries to take it easy as he tends to personal and professional relationships while managing health challenges.

What Is 'Deadliest Catch' Season 20 About?

Image via Discovery

In Season 20 of Deadliest Catch, the stakes have never been higher for the captains and their crews as they face monumental challenges on the Bering Sea. Captain Anderson is forced to leave behind the F/V Saga, returning to his roots on the F/V Northwestern under his mentor, Captain Hansen, while he works towards captaining a new boat. Captain Colburn narrowly escapes disaster when a fire on the F/V Wizard nearly claims a deckhand’s life, only to face a life-threatening emergency at sea, miles away from medical help.

Captain Wichrowski battles for his life and legacy aboard the F/V Summer Bay after a shocking medical diagnosis. Meanwhile, Captain Hillstrang comes out of retirement to pursue a lucrative Red King Crab quota on the F/V Time Bandit. Captains Davidson and Bunnell gamble everything on the upgraded F/V Pacific Mariner, aiming for bigger hauls. Nielsen, the fleet’s youngest captain, takes command of the F/V/ Seabrooke, honoring her late father and proving her resilience. Ambition newcomer Hutchins strives to become the relief captain on the F/V Aleutian Lady, eager to make his mark in the unforgiving world of crab fishing.

Deadliest Catch offers viewers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the raw yet highly rewarding world of crab fishing in the treacherous Bering Sea. Usually set during the October king crab and January opilio crab seasons, the series chronicles the lives of fishermen who are willing to put their lives on the lines as they encounter constant dangers on the boats. From swinging crab pots to battling relentless gale-force, there’s no room for error. One minor slip-up could potentially cost someone’s life. Despite the grittiness of the trade, Deadliest Catch also highlights the diverse crew on board, from rookie fishermen learning the ropes to seasoned members who serve as mentors on deck.

Who Is Making 'Deadliest Catch'?

Image via Discovery

Deadliest Catch is brought to audiences by Original Productions, a Fremantle company, for Discovery Channel. Over at Original Productions, the executive team includes Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovet, Ernie Avila, Arom Starr-Paul, and Thom Beers, with Johnny Beechler and Geoff Miller as co-executive producers. On the Discovery side, Joseph Boyle and Bill Howard serve as executive producers, with Cameron Doyle coordinating production.

Debuting in 2005, the long-running unscripted reality series has grown into a global sensation on Discovery Channel. The show’s first season featured ten thrilling episodes. Since then, each new season has consistently launched between April and July. Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks, shares how Deadliest Catch has paved the way for shows that spotlight working individuals on the field.