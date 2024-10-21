Premiering back in 2005, who would have thought that the crab fisherman on the Bering Sea would become such television icons? For 20 seasons, the ups, downs, and everything in between of life on the sea has kept nails bitten and jaws dropped, with some of the show's biggest moments proving that the most high-stakes of drama is found in the reality genre.

In 2024, the milestone 20th season of Deadliest Catch has proven another successful outing, with millions tuning in to see some of the series' most dramatic moments ever, from huge storms to Keith suffering a cardiac event aboard the F/V Wizard. Now just one episode remains, and it promises to be unmissable. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch the Deadliest Catch Season 20 finale.

When is the 'Deadliest Catch' Season 20 Finale?

Image via Discovery Channel

The final episode of this rollercoaster Season 20 will air on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET

Is the 'Deadliest Catch' Season 20 Finale on TV?

Image via Discovery Channel

Yes! Like all other episodes, you'll be able to catch the finale live on Discovery, with Deadliest Catch one of the channel's best-loved exports.

Watch on Discovery+

Is the 'Deadliest Catch' Season 20 Finale on Streaming?

Image via Discovery Channel

If you can't catch it live, fear not, as the Season 20 finale will be available to stream on Max. Currently, all other episodes of Deadliest Catch are available on the streamer right now for your viewing pleasure.

Watch on Max

'Deadliest Catch' Season 20 Finale Preview

Image via Discovery Channel

Season 20 of Deadliest Catch has sailed through choppy waters and brought waves of tension and drama on its way to the upcoming finale. From terrifying medical emergencies to intense storms, there's been plenty for viewers to sink their teeth into across the 19 episodes to date. With one last episode to go on Deadliest Catch's milestone 20th outing, here's a look at a synopsis of what fans can expect:

"As the season wraps up, viewers will witness an intense race against time as four boats strive to reach the closing canneries before the window closes. The stakes are high, and conditions on the water are worsening, making every moment count for the crews. In this thrilling episode, Sig faces a significant challenge when he suffers a major outage with just hours left to make it to port. The pressure mounts as he works to overcome this obstacle and secure a successful end to the season. Meanwhile, Jake finds himself in a tight spot and must rely on his only gear to navigate his way out of trouble, showcasing the quick thinking and resourcefulness that define the captains of Deadliest Catch. John takes a bold approach by doubling down on orcas, adding an exciting twist to the competition. As the crews push their limits and confront the unforgiving nature of the sea, viewers can expect heart-pounding moments and unexpected turns in this dramatic season finale. Don’t miss the action as the season comes to a gripping conclusion."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Deadliest Catch' Season 20?

Image via Discovery Channel

For those looking for a full rundown of Season 20 of Deadliest Catch for a reminder of the steps that led us to the finale, here is the episode schedule:

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 King Crab Derby "King Crab's return ignites a derby-style race. Meanwhile, after losing the Saga, Jake joins Sig as co-captain. Also, a serious hip injury tests Sophia, and a fire on the Wizard traps Keith's deckhand below deck." Tuesday, June 11, 2024 2 Bering Sea Gut Check "As rivalry heats up on the King Crab grounds, Jake's next move pits him against Capt. Sig. Wild Bill battles rough seas and side effects, while Sophia "Bob" Nielsen tries to fix a deckhand's dislocated hip to avoid a steam back to town." Tuesday, June 18, 2024 3 A Titan Among Men "After leaving Sig's boat, Jake has a lot to prove on the massive Titan Explorer. Meanwhile, Sig and Johnathan jockey to get ahead of a migrating king crab hoard in an underwater canyon, and Rick faces Keith's wrath when his captain-in-training launches a rogue set." Tuesday, June 25, 2024 4 Lights Out! "Sophia "Bob" Nielsen's spot as a captain gets challenged by a brawl; Wild Bill deals with a hydro leak that puts his King Crab season in danger; Rick needs to make a big decision about Jacob's deckmate." Tuesday, July 2, 2024 5 Twice Bitten, Twice Shy "When Sig's fishing information falls into the wrong hands, he deals his protégé a lesson he won't soon forget. After his crew gets slammed by back-to-back waves, Rick faces a gun-shy deckhand. Sophia contends with a crewman with a badly infected tooth." Tuesday, July 16, 2024 6 The Purpose of Porpoises "On the Northwestern, Captain Sig contends with a man overboard for the first time in his career. Johnathan comes up short on crab but sees the tide turning when thousands of porpoises guide the Time Bandit in a new direction. Jack tangles with Wild Bill." Tuesday, July 23, 2024 7 Forged in Fury "As the first Siberian storm slams the grounds, Sig sets into 40-knot winds, risking capsizing when his tank floods. Sophia must prove she can drive a boat and lead her crew in severe weather while Jake battles insubordination from his own new crew." Tuesday, July 30, 2024 8 Seaborne Sacrifice "Sig deploys tactics from the old country to zero in on the Bairdi crab motherlode. Jack earns a windfall of new quota, but it comes at the cost of drug testing his crew. Jake gets burned by his own generosity when the Aleutian Lady overstays its welcome." Tuesday, August 6, 2024 9 A Wrinkle in Time "Johnathan alters time in an attempt to get to port for an anniversary he promised Heather on land. Rick battles a Bering Sea gale that knocks his deckhand out of commission while Sophia helms the Seabrooke in the roughest weather she's ever seen." Tuesday, August 13, 2024 10 Under the Gun "With the clock ticking on the fall season, Sig devises a clever way to simultaneously silence his crew and fish faster. As Wild Bill goes under the knife, he elevates Landon to captain the Summer Bay. After giving Jack fishing intel, Keith smells a rat." Tuesday, August 20, 2024 11 Blow the Man Down "Mother Nature blows back as the four remaining captains battle to tank their fall quotas. Landon prays for deliverance on his first solo mission, while Sig persists in fishing in 20-foot seas. Ferocious tides risk washing a Time Bandit crewman overboard." Tuesday, August 27, 2024 12 Raw Winter "In the winter season premiere, Sig and Keith risk fishing far from land despite a forecast Super El Niño season and encounter a gauntlet of Bering Sea weather. After sand fleas consume his bait, Johnathan strategically sets pots near a submarine volcano." Tuesday, September 3, 2024 13 Merciless Seas "As wintry weather pounds the fleet, a 30-foot wave crushes a Titan Explorer deckhand, threatening Jake's captaincy. On the Time Bandit, Johnathan loses a generator and goes dark. The Aleutian Lady drives into the weather to reach Dutch Harbor for repairs." Tuesday, September 10, 2024 14 Anchors Away "Aboard the Wizard, Keith must retrieve his lost anchor in 50-knot winds. Sig attempts a risky new strategy before finding himself racing to secure the next offload slot. Rick starts to turn his season around, only to lose a greenhorn to a gruesome injury." Tuesday, September 17, 2024 15 A Bridge Too Far "Sig gets blown off course when an Arctic storm strikes the Northwestern on its opening set of Golden King. Jake faces the devastating loss of his longtime engineer. Monte takes the wheel of the Wizard when Keith inexplicably collapses in the wheelhouse." Tuesday, September 24, 2024 16 My Brother's Keeper "After Keith suffers a cardiac event at sea, Monte races to get his brother to the nearest airstrip for medivac. As the fleet prays for Keith's safety, the Wizard crew must navigate the notoriously dangerous port entry at Saint Paul in perilous conditions." Tuesday, October 1, 2024 17 Out Cold "As Keith fights for his life at Anchorage General, Sig helps his brother Monte to get back on the crab. Aboard the Titan Explorer, Jake's deckhand is knocked out by 900 pounds of swinging steel. Rick's new engineer crosses a line he can't come back from." Tuesday, October 8, 2024 18 Graveyard for the Lost "John risks capsizing after being forced to fish with a slack tank. Jake hauls in the largest seas of his career. Under pressure to get home for the arrival of Mandy's second child, Sig and Clark fish deeper than ever before as mechanical problems mount." Tuesday, October 15, 2024 19 Nothin' But Mammals "In the Season 20 finale, four boats race to beat closing canneries as conditions intensify on the water. Sig suffers a major outage with hours to port; Jake uses his only gear to back out of trouble, and John doubles down on sea mammals, this time, orcas." Tuesday, October 22, 2024