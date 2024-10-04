Longtime fans have witnessed the danger that the crews face during Deadliest Catch. When it comes to having a medical emergency, being out in the Bering Sea, miles and miles away from help, is the least ideal situation. Following the October 1st episode of the show, fans feared the worst for Captain Keith Colburn. A scary moment was witnessed as Colburn was seen experiencing a cardiac event. Fans took their concern to TikTok, making the incident go viral.

In the scene, Captain Keith Colburn is seen perched on a bench in the galley, stating to his brother, Captain Monte "Mouse" Colburn, that he could not feel his left arm. Mouse, at first, believed his brother was kidding, but he was extremely serious. He is seen offering him pills while Keith Colburn is crying. In a flurry of panic, Captain Keith Colburn asks his brother how to digest the pill. It was a terrifying ordeal that continues to highlight the dangers that may occur out on the high seas.

Captain Keith Colburn's Medical Emergency Shocked Viewers

The October 1st episode of Deadliest Catch ended with Captain Keith Colburn being placed into an ambulance, leading to a cliffhanger regarding his status. Previously, the brothers had been engaged in a spat that ultimately led to Colburn's medical emergency in the wheelhouse. Despite the argument, Mouse took control of Fishing Vessel Wizard to bring his brother to safety.

Fans and viewers of the TikTok clip alike expressed distress over the medical emergency. Through the comments on the video, viewers debated whether Captain Keith Colburn was experiencing a stroke based on his symptoms or if it might be a heart attack. Through his reaction to the incident, no matter what he was experiencing, his fellow crew were there to aid in the situation. With the scene reaching viral status, comments ranged from shock, concern, and well-wishes.

While the clip has shocked some, this is not the first time Deadliest Catch has showcased medical emergencies on the show. The high-risk, intense action of Deadliest Catch is one of the many reasons why fans flock to the show, now celebrating 20 seasons. Deadliest Catch airs new episodes on Discovery Channel every Tuesday at 8:00pm. All episodes of Deadliest Catch are available to stream on Max.

Deadliest Catch (2005) Release Date March 15, 2005 Cast Mike Rowe Main Genre Reality Seasons 19 Creator(s) Thom Beers

