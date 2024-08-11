The Big Picture Deadliest Catch Season 20 started with a fiery emergency on F/V Wizard, with Captain Keith Colburn facing his biggest challenge yet.

Captain Keith's close call with a camera operator and his history of medical emergencies showcase the intense reality of life on the show.

Season 20 of Deadliest Catch continues to deliver high-stakes drama, with crew members facing tough challenges and historic obstacles.

It's been a milestone year for Deadliest Catch. Now in its 20th monumental season, viewers have witnessed the highs and lows of life on the Bering Sea. For Captain Keith Colburn, Fishing Vessel Wizard was rocked to its core when a fire broke out at the start of the season. It was another blow for the seasoned captain and his vessel. With a terrifying moment captured on screen, viewers were able to witness just how the legendary Deadliest Catch star handled the situation. So what exactly happened? Did he scream his way out of trouble? It's time to find out!

Deadliest Catch has been Discovery Channel's premiere program since 2005. Capturing the lives of the crew aboard various fishing vessels in Alaska, Deadliest Catch is the high-stakes adventure of the fleet as they battle the elements at sea and onboard. With 20 landmark seasons, viewers have borne witness to some of the most terrifying and thrilling moments on television.

The Heat Was on Aboard the F/V Wizard

As all reality television series should, the premiere episode of a season should start off with something exciting and enticing. But what may be captivating for viewers may be terrifying for the individuals going through it. Such was the case during the premiere episode of Deadliest Catch Season 20. Prior to the start of the season, Captain Keith Colburn's claim to fame included him being one of the safest captains, with no major injuries under his watch. It was a bit of a tease for what was to come. The Wizard, the storied Deadliest Catch vessel, engaged in a major emergency when it experienced a fire onboard. Captain Keith alerted his crew that he had smoke on the bow, causing the crew to jump into action to discover the source. The fire, which seemingly began below deck, caused the crew to explore the cause and ensure that the captain's crew was safe. Unfortunately, this was not the case, there was someone missing. Where was Tyler Gateman?

Upon asking for a headcount, the crew alerted Captain Keith that deckhand Tyler Gateman was unaccounted for. The crew raced to rescue the deckhand, who was screaming for help behind the wall of fire. Fortunately, Tyler was rescued as the rest of the crew put out the potentially fatal fire and hoisted him to safety. Tyler was brought inside as he coughed, gasping for air as he was trying to regain control of himself. The event completely shook Captain Keith as he realized that he had almost lost his best friend's son. The terrifying moment continued to define the harsh realities of Deadliest Catch. For a show that has had accusations of being staged, this was anything but.

Captain Keith Colburn Has a Storied History on 'Deadliest Catch'

Captain Keith Colburn has been part of Deadliest Catch, steering F/V Wizard, since Season 3. He purchased the vessel with his wife in 2005 having worked as part of the crew since 1988. Even being a successful fisherman, Captain Keith has been one of the franchise's biggest characters. With the ability to have his tempers flare at any given moment, viewers are used to the captain screaming. But there is still one incident that has fans chattering: Captain Keith yelling and going after a camera operator. During a very stressful moment during the season, Captain Keith asked cameraman Brad Carper to make him a pot of coffee — allegedly for the third time during the season. Whether or not it's part of his job description, Brad stood up to the captain, who then leaped and attacked him, forcefully shoving him across the boat. The violent moment showcased Captain Keith's true colors, as ugly as they were.

Captain Keith has also been no stranger to close calls as he faced a scary situation when he was on a collision course with another fishing vessel. Of course, this was another situation where Keith and his loud mouth were on full display. As an experienced captain, he was able to maneuver through the situation, but his expletive-laden explosion illuminated his bright character. His resume also included some medical emergencies. First, he almost missed an entire crabbing season when he was battling osteomyelitis, a serious bacterial infection in his spine. His season was cut short a few years later as he suffered from an umbilical hernia. Essentially, Captain Keith's intestines seeped through the abdominal wall around his belly button. It's likely you're not squeamish if you watch this program, so you had no issues as the cameras showcased this moment. It was painful for Keith and equally painful for the viewers. Needless to say, Keith Colburn has been through the wringer during his tenure on Deadliest Catch!

'Deadliest Catch' Season 20 Has Been Historic

Thus far, Deadliest Catch Season 20 has been monumental and historic. The season has given viewers a high-stakes, derby-style race now that the Red Crab Fishery has reopened. It has seen Jake Anderson lose his boat, F/V Saga, forcing him to start from scratch. Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski has been enduring a battle with cancer. Captain Sophia "Bob" Nielsen has begun to relearn the ropes after falling into debt on her own ship. And then there are the accusations of crew members falling overboard being staged. Needless to say, this season has been an adventure!

No matter where the season heads next, viewers continue to tune in to possibly the most stressful reality program on television. After 20 grueling seasons, Deadliest Catch has been displayed as one of the most difficult professions. This job is not for the faint of heart, nor is this show. Captain Keith Colburn's journey this season has tested his limits once again. But he's proven himself to be steadfast.

Deadliest Catch airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8:00pm. All episodes are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

