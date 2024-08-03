The Big Picture Deadliest Catch continues to capture high-octane drama in its 20th season, keeping viewers engaged in the lives of fishermen facing extreme conditions.

Some viewers question the authenticity of recent scenes, including a man overboard incident involving Clark Pederson and a camera operator.

While the show may face skepticism, the gripping moments still spark discussion among fans about their favorite reality TV program.

Deadliest Catch has been ripe for drama over the course of its 20 seasons. The show, known for its stressful scenarios, has captivated viewers by keeping them on the edge of their seats as the crews of various fishing vessels endure the worst conditions and terrifying experiences. But, like many reality TV shows, some viewers question the authenticity of certain scenarios. Such is the case when it came to the man overboard incident involving Clark Pederson and the camera operator.

Now in its historic 20th season, Deadliest Catch is one of Discovery Channel's most successful intellectual properties. Capturing the high-octane drama of fishermen in the Bering Sea, Deadliest Catch continues to amaze audiences, even if some of the scenes may not be exactly what they appear to be. Now fans are questioning if this recent scene was scripted, a drill, or if two men really fell overboard.

'Deadliest Catch' Is No Stranger to Incident

On the sixth episode of Deadliest Catch Season 20, viewers witnessed Clark Pederson, Captain Sig Hansen's son-in-law, endure a terrifying situation when he fell overboard. But he wasn't the only one who crashed into the frigid waters. He was joined by a camera operator. As panic ensued, Captain Sig sent his crew on a rescue mission, pulling both men back onboard and immediately warming them up below deck. It was a success, but now viewers are questioning whether there was something else going on. Was this just a stunt? Was Captain Sig acting? Surely a reality television program isn't being edited in a funny manner!

While some viewers reached for the negativity, others wondered whether it could have been a safety drill. Rather than an actual emergency, this could have been Captain Sig's way of preparing his crew for the worst. The way that the moment broke down, some feel the parties involved were too calm, even questioning if the cameraman jumped in. Regardless of its authenticity, it's another moment that got viewers clamoring about their favorite show.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch air every Tuesday at 8:00pm on Discovery Channel. All episodes of Deadliest Catch are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

