The personal lives of the crew members on the various fishing vessels on Deadliest Catch are put on full display each season. Not everything is as glorious as they may seem, even if they are reality television personalities. For Deadliest Catch star Matt Bradly, his time on the hit series has been as choppy as the seas he sailed. While his work onboard Fishing Vessel Northwestern was primarily his story, he also was able to display the inspirational story that recovery from addiction is possible. As a perennial face on the program, fans have noticed that his presence is no more. It's time to learn why.

Deadliest Catch is Discovery Channel's hit series that follows the crews aboard various fishing vessels as they navigate the rough Bering Sea. Whether battling the elements or each other, Deadliest Catch has been captivating fans since 2005. In this landmark 20th season, the high-stakes profession has continued to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Matt Bradley Battled Addiction

Image from Discovery

The fishing vessel Northwestern has been at the heart of Deadliest Catch since the show began. Led by Captain Sig Hansen, his crew featured his family, Edgar Hansen and Norman Hansen, as well as a host of other players including deckhand Nick Mavar, Jake Anderson, and Matt Bradley. Bradley was first introduced to the world of crab fishing thanks to his childhood friend Edgar Hansen. As seen on the show, this profession is not for the faint of heart. Viewers have seen how tumultuous and straining this world can be for the individuals living in it. The stress can take a toll on the fisherman, causing them to turn to drugs and alcohol when they're not working. For Bradley, this was part of his journey. He faced the dangers of addiction while working on F/V Northwestern.

Speaking with the founder of California's Windward Way Recovery, Jeremy Broderick, for the HuffPost, Bradley shared, "Getting high when you're on board, you're not going anywhere. There's nothing to do. Nowhere to go. My logic, even though it sounds backwards, was that the boat was the most boring place in the world to be loaded. That kept me sober for five or six months, and then I'd get back to the city and think, maybe I can try the game again for a couple weeks." Speaking on Unpause Your Life with Dr. Cali Estes, Bradley was a heroin user for over 20 years. He wouldn't use while out at sea but he would get sick from withdrawals from his usage. Despite some brushes with relapses, Bradley eventually got clean, living a life of sobriety. He mentioned in the interview, "Today, I have a life worth living." With a new mindset and view on life, Bradley became an inspiration for many. Jeremy Brodrick noted, "People like Matt Bradley give me hope for our future as a nation. Even in the dark times of the opioid crisis, when so many people are hurt, scared, and dying, we are recovering and thriving."

Matt Bradley's Journey on 'Deadliest Catch' Was Rocky

While he was working on Captain Sig Hansen's boat, he often found himself at odds with Jake Anderson. They famously engaged in a fight while working together following a comment calling Anderson slow. This resulted in a pissed-off Jake striking Bradley. The incident led to the Hansens giving the pair an ultimatum: whoever punched first would be fired. Jake Anderson was ultimately let go, which led him to purchase The Saga, his own fishing vessel. Following the 17th season of the show, Bradley would depart the world of crabbing to run the vape shop he owned with his wife so he could focus on his family.

With an optimistic outlook on this new venture, it sadly took a turn for the worst. When Bradley's store didn't pan out, Bradley was in search of a new job. Unfortunately, returning to the show and his team was no longer possible. With his position on F/V Northwestern was filled, Bradley was forced to look elsewhere for an opening. As fate would have it, Bradley had to turn to someone who caused him previous strife: Jake Anderson. Despite their previous feuds, Jake saw a man in need and offered him a helping hand. Bradley worked aboard F/V Saga after a year away from Deadliest Catch. Despite returning for Season 19, it would be his last appearance on the program.

Upon the start of Deadliest Catch's twentieth season, Bradley took to social media to announce that he would not be featured on the milestone season. The caption of his post which featured Bradley with a burly beard read, "You can look for me, but you won't see me on season twenty..." This garnered some well wishes from the fans with nothing but joy and positivity. Fans cheered on his sobriety, which Bradley liked and appreciated. Whether this is an official retirement announcement or just a hiatus, this is why Bradley is no longer seen on the show that made him.

Deadliest Catch airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8:00pm on Discovery Channel.

