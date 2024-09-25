The Bering Sea is a place of relentless danger, and no one knows that better than Chris Scambler, the first-time greenhorn who faced a life-threatening ordeal on Deadliest Catch Season 8. Episode 5, "Alien Abduction," marked a turning point for Scambler as he began questioning his decision to join the Wizard's crab fishing crew. Despite his pleas, Captain Keith Colburn showed no mercy, leaving Scambler no choice but to get back to work. As Season 8 of the reality series unfolds, Scambler's challenges only escalated. What started as neck pain and numbness evolved into convulsions, leading to a life-threatening medical emergency for the greenhorn.

By Episode 7, Scambler made his exit from the season after getting airlifted to Anchorage by a USCG 6010 helicopter. With Deadliest Catch entering its landmark 20th Season this year, Scambler's mysterious ordeal remains one of the most out-of-luck moments in the show's history. His sudden departure still makes everyone wonder if he'll ever return — especially as the series continues pushing its cast to new extremes. This feature will explore the real reasons behind Scambler's unfortunate exit and analyze a lingering question: Could he make a surprise return to the Deadliest Catch franchise?

What Was the Deadly Reality Behind Scambler's Sudden Evacuation?

Newbies on Deadliest Catch often experience physical fatigue and seasickness as they adjust to the extreme demands of crab fishing. However, Chris Scambler's case was very different. What began as a minor neck pain and tingling sensation in the arms rapidly escalated into full-body convulsions. Scambler's symptoms indicated a severe medical issue, unlike the typical physical toll seen in greenhorns. According to the crew, the culprit behind Scambler's unfortunate ordeal was severe dehydration and shock. In an effort to stabilize his condition, they rushed to hydrate Scambler with Gatorade. Despite their attempts, Scambler's condition only worsened.

After a 50-foot walk from the deck, Scambler was brought to the gear room, where he started convulsing. As time passed, he began experiencing far more disturbing symptoms, including double vision. That's when Captain Keith Colburn knew for a fact that his condition was far worse than anyone expected. While talking with EW, Colburn stated, "I've had guys get hurt — head injuries, leg injuries, you name it, I've seen it. But never have I seen somebody go that far south that quickly." His words were enough to capture the gravity of Scambler's condition. The urgency of this situation left no room for doubt — Scambler needed immediate evacuation, and Colburn instantly called the Coast Guard for a medevac.

What Happened To Chris Scambler After His Dramatic Exit?

Scambler's medical evacuation in Deadliest Catch Episode 7, "I Don't Wanna Die," was nothing short of life-saving. The rescue swimmer landed on board and decided he must be airlifted to the nearest medical center as soon as possible. A USCG helicopter took him to Anchorage for emergency treatment, where his physical ordeal finally came to an end. Right after Scambler's departure, the vibe on the Wizard shifted. The crew dedicated their first string to Scambler, honoring his commitment to continue the challenging work. Despite his gruesome physical condition, Scambler felt terrible for the crew and apologized to Captain Colburn. Even though Captain Keith Colburn had a serious anger management problem, he kept his cool in the whole situation and assured Scambler that he only wanted the greenhorn to be well again.

Not much is known about Chris Scambler's whereabouts after leaving Deadliest Catch. Public appearances and updates from Scambler have been rare, if any. However, shortly after his exit, a Facebook post by Captain Keith Colburn shared a message from Scambler's sister, Melinda Rangel. In that message, she expressed immense gratitude for Colburn and praised him for the care he showed Scambler. Besides this post, Scambler has remained out of the spotlight, with no social media presence or public updates.

Is Chris Scambler Coming Back To 'Deadliest Catch' Ever Again?

As Deadliest Catch enters its 20th season, fans can't help but wonder if Chris Scambler will ever return. There was no clue about Chris Scambler in any of the seasons after 2012 — however, Scambler appeared for a short while in the 2018 movie Deadliest Catch: Coast Guard Heroes. This brief cameo had fans speculating about a potential comeback, but no official announcement came out. Adding to the uncertainty is Scambler's lack of any social media presence. Since his exit, he remained largely off the grid with no posts, interviews, or public updates about his life or health.

Given his absence from the public eye, it seems highly unlikely that Scambler will return to the Deadliest Catch franchise. While some may continue to wonder about his return, all signs point to Scambler having closed the chapter of his crab fishing career for good. But that doesn't make Deadliest Catch any less thrilling. Season 20 promises even more adrenaline moments with a "derby-style race" among ship captains and new challenges.

Deadliest Catch Season 20 has new episodes coming out every Thursday. The show can be streamed on Discovery+ along with all its previous seasons.

