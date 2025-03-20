Deadliest Catch has been high-octane action since the program debuted on Discovery Channel in 2005. Depicting the lives of fishermen and their crews on various fishing vessels in the Barring Sea, Deadliest Catch has kept viewers on their toes as they watch the stressful scenes, episode after episode. Very rarely can one single person carry an entire franchise on their back for over twenty seasons. While the cast of Deadliest Catch has had some old reliable over the years, there has been one man who has served as the face of the franchise. And he goes by the name of Captain Sig Hansen.

Part of the draw of Deadliest Catch is watching the personalities embark on death-defying adventures, facing off against the elements on board and in the sea. The series can be an adrenaline high not only for those out on the waters, but also for those watching at home. Throughout his illustrious career on Deadliest Catch, Captain Sig Hansen has experienced some highs and lows, personally and professionally. Whether it was positive or negative, his life has been depicted on screen for the world to see. These are some of the best episodes to star The King.