Deadliest Catch has been high-octane action since the program debuted on Discovery Channel in 2005. Depicting the lives on various fishing vessels in the Barring Sea, Deadliest Catch has kept viewers on their toes as they watch the stressful scenes, episode after episode. It's one of the many reasons why Deadliest Catch is one of the most beloved reality franchises in the history of the genre.

Part of the draw of Deadliest Catch is watching the personalities embark on death-defying adventures, facing off against the elements on board and in the sea. Whether it's dangerous waters or the mechanics on board, Deadliest Catch is one of those shows that keeps the adrenaline high. Thanks to some monumental moments over the course of twenty seasons, fans of the show have many episodes that they mark as intense. These are just some of the most stressful.

10 "Dead Reckoning"

Season 19, Episode 17

Even the legendary Captain Sig Hansen had some stressful moments during his tenure on Deadliest Catch. The man who has endured multiple heart attacks almost gave himself one when a nighttime storm caused the Northwestern to lose power. Sometimes it's not the elements that can get you, it's your own vessel.

When Mandy Hansen alerted her father that the steering was off, he rushed into action, trying to manually steer his ship. The Northwestern was blown off course as the technology failed him. Captain Sig was forced to rely on a half-century-old compass to navigate an accurate course in hopes of avoiding a collision in the crowded sea. In the end, Captain Sig was able to make it work and get back into action, netting a great catch.

9 "Becoming Captain"

Season 14, Episode 8

The US Coast Guard has been a featured player throughout the tenure of Deadliest Catch. Essentially, the sea police, they are there to ensure all vessels are obeying the rules of the sea. Viewers have seen the Coast Guard board F/V Saga and F/V Northwestern over the course of the series. And when their presence is on board, viewers can tell that it's stressful for the crew, even if they're following all the rules. Even Captain Jake Anderson had a lump in his throat when he had to admit that they lost a lifeboat. But sometimes, the Coast Guard has to come in and save the day when the day needs saving.

In the eighth episode of Season 14, the Coast Guard came to the rescue of a crew member on a competing vessel. Through the vantage of Josh Harris, captain of the Cornelia Marie, he overheard the Coast Guard setting off on a mission for a 42-year-old man who sustained back injuries upon falling into the ship's tank. The Coast Guard had to extricate an injured sailor who had fallen over 20 feet and was immobile in a cargo hold. Viewers were able to watch the preparation of the rescue, as their hearts raced, hoping for the best. It looked like a scene out of Mission: Impossible. In the end, the Coast Guard had to figure out a way to hoist the patient up. Thanks to the CGI video rendering, viewers saw the dangers of this rescue. Thankfully, they were successful.

8 "Single Point of Failure"

Season 15, Episode 4

The Hansen family is the celebrated first family of Deadliest Catch. Captain Sig Hansen was always eager to keep F/V Northwestern in the family, so when the opportunity arose to train his daughter, Mandy Hansen, it was a perfect fit. If there was ever anyone great to be learning from, it is Sig. But perhaps there was a bit of a lapse in the training that led to a freak accident that changed everything.

Some of the crew believed that her training, under Captain Sig, was the best she could get, but they weren't as convinced she was able to be at the helm alone. Lo and behold, Mandy was driving solo. With Mandy in charge, an incident occurred that she didn't know how to handle. She wasn't ready as she sought the help of her dad. When a crane snagged a bouy line, the crew signaled to Mandy to slow down the boat, but with her focus not on the incident, chaos ensued, resulting in an intense situation when the hook snapped back on board. Captain Sig took responsibility for Mandy's mistake, which proves that his prowess as a captain is all about safety, training, and ensuring the best for his crew.

7 "Man Down"

Season 13, Episode 16

Viewers of the show know that danger is around every corner when they watch Deadliest Catch. It's in the name! While it's never enjoyable seeing someone get hurt, when an incident occurs, your heart races, knowing that this adrenaline-filled profession can literally cost you your life. With all the safety protocols in place, sometimes just one thing can cause gruesome injuries. Such was the case during the sixteenth episode of Season 13.

Aboard F/V Saga, the crew is stacking pots with Captain Jake Anderson at the helm. But then, out of nowhere, the new deckhand, Luce, fell 15-feet all the way to the deck. The footage may not seem as drastic as it was, but his injury caused immense panic. The crew had to carry Luce inside as the deckhand was in immense pain. One bad step caused Luce to drop, but Jake did all he could to try to comfort Luce in this intense and scary moment. Luce was a trooper, wanting to get back into action, but Jake knew he had to take care of him first and foremost. Jake was concerned that if Luce had a serious injury, he had to get him to shore to get him checked out, especially when Captain Sig Hansen advised that Luce might have a concussion.

6 "Tough Inheritance"

Season 15, Episode 8

Nick McGlashan had been one of the top names during his time on Deadliest Catch. As the deck boss under Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski on F/V Summer Bay, things seemed to be looking up. Aboard Summer Bay were three new crew members, so any changes to the crew moving forward could be risky for Captain Wild Bill and Nick. But just shy of the start of the winter crab season, disaster struck.

While on dock, Nick McGlashan took a serious fall while slipping on ice. Nick took a mighty tumble which caused a horrid injury for the deck boss. Upon hearing the screams, Nick's fellow crew members came to his side and got him in a truck to get the help he needed. As much as he wanted to be out there and not jeopardize the season, he had to reveal the bad news, through immense pain, via the phone to Captain Wild Bill. In the end, Nick's ankle was only badly sprained, which allowed him to jump back onboard as if he never missed a beat. A pair of crutches was not going to stop him from his job!

5 "Now or Never"

Season 15, Episode 21

In case you haven't realized it yet, Deadliest Catch is known for some dangerous moments. The terrifying potential of injury can have lingering effects, especially if it can destroy your entire career. For those who might be squeamish, watching Deadliest Catch may not be for you. But during Season 15, viewers bore witness to a brutal injury that required the Coast Guard to embark on a medevac.

In the season finale of Season 15, a crew member aboard the fishing vessel Kari Marie had their leg crushed by a 1,000-pound steel pot. The gruesome injury resulted in a spiral fracture of the unnamed deckhand's fibula and tibia. The Coast Guard had to battle the Bering Sea weather, consisting of 25-knot winds and 10-foot seas. The worst part about the injury was that they were very close to the end of the season.

4 "Force Majeure"

Season 17, Episode 5

To be a boat captain, it takes immense skill and technique. As many aspire to be at the helm, not everyone is cut out for the stressful position. But even so, the best of the best might have an off day. But sometimes, when you're the best of the best, you think you can avoid a catastrophic situation. Until you can't. Such was the case when two ships weren't passing in the night. They were colliding in the day.

The natural conditions have always been a test for the crews on Deadliest Catch, but when they are then combined with other vessels, terrifying situations can arise. While attempting to dock at St. Paul's Harbor in Alaska, the 50-knot windspeeds blew the F/V Southern Wind off course. This caused the vessel to barrel straight toward the F/V Summer Bay, which was already in dock. Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski of F/V Summer Bay and Captain Steve "Harley" Davidson of F/V Summer Bay had their vessels crash into one another in this fluke accident. Thankfully, only dents and scratches resulted as the boats were essentially stationary, but neither captain was prepared for what was to come. Neither captain had their crew prepare a crash bag. While it may have been an off-day for both captains, it's safe to say that the conditions were the real culprit here.

3 "Cheating Death"

Season 3, Episode 4

One of anyone's biggest fears while on a boat of any type is falling overboard and being lost at sea. Over the course of the many seasons of Deadliest Catch, the series has captured the stressful and terrifying reality of men overboard. Many incidents have resulted in rescues, but sometimes, that's not the case. Sadly, there have been deaths from crew falling overboard. One of the most terrifying and high-octane overboard rescues occurred during the third season of the series.

Jonathan Hillstrand was a co-captain of Fishing Vessel Time Bandit during Season 3. In the fourth episode of the season, he found himself saving the life of fisherman Josh White after he fell off Trailblazer nearby. Assessing that the Time Bandit was in the best position to go off on the rescue, Jonathan was able to attend Josh's brush with near death. Following the incident, Josh White took a little break from crabbing, but stated he would never quit.

2 "Kicking Off with a Bang"

Season 9, Episode 8

It's time to talk about an incident during an episode of Deadliest Catch that might catch some people by surprise. An incident that didn't necessarily involve the conditions that make the show live up to its name. Fireworks are dangerous. On land. At sea. No matter the location, fireworks are dangerous! And viewers got a front tow seat to its dangers.

In one of the most shocking moments throughout the history of Deadliest Catch, a crewmember blew up his hand when a mortar-style firework went off. David "Beaver" Zielinksi was working as a deckhand aboard the F/V Time Bandit. The accident resulted in Beaver's right hand a forearm shattered by the explosion. The incident caused an off-camera lawsuit as Bever sued the Time Bandit's owners, Jonathan and Andy Hillstrand, for the maiming of his hand. In the end, Beaver won the lawsuit where he was awarded $1.4M.

1 "5-Year Storm: Part 1"

Season 11, Episode 12

The Bering Sea has almost become its own character on Deadliest Catch. Viewers know that the conditions on the ocean can be brutal, but sometimes, as much as you can prepare, nothing can prepare you for a double whammy that could capsize your entire vessel. In the two-part episode, "5-Year Storm," the conditions almost ended it all for F/V Saga and everyone on board.

As Saga was pulling cages from the sea, the weather conditions were worsening. That's when two rogue waves, just seconds apart, knocked into the boat. The force of the 40-foot wave completely submerged the rail and nearly capsized the vessel with over six feet of water on deck. The intensity of these rogue waves was some of the most terrifying images, but when it's paired with someone saying, "What am I supposed to do?", it's simply stressful for all. With these vessels at the mercy of the sea, anything can and will happen. Even the crew took to screaming at one another as they were shocked by the rogue wave. Luckily, everyone was safe.

