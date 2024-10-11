Since its debut in 2005, Deadliest Catch has witnessed its fair share of tragedies, but Todd Kochutin's death on Patricia Lee is one of the darkest moments in the show's history. As of 2024, Kochutin is the latest crew member of the series to die onboard. Details were not revealed initially, and Kochutin's obituary only confirmed that the cause of death was "injuries sustained while on board F/V Patricia Lee." The vague announcement left fans in the dark, which sparked concern and speculation.

It wasn't until April 2022 that new details were revealed in video footage from Discovery UK. In the clip, Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski of Summer Bay is informed that someone onboard Patricia Lee has been gravely injured and requires medical attention. Another captain, Sig Hansen, also revealed in the same video that the injury may have been caused by crab pots — cages weighing up to 800 pounds. The medic described the injured person as being in a "lot of pain," later confirmed to be Kochutin. Though the series has faced the loss of many crewmates, Kochutin's death struck a different chord because it happened in the middle of production.

How Todd Kochutin Lost His Life Aboard the F/V Patricia Lee

As per the latest revelations about Todd Kochutin's death, he was fatally injured aboard Patricia Lee on February 26, 2021, due to a crab pot, an essential but dangerous piece of equipment in the commercial crabbing industry. Deadliest Catch teams use these 800-pound metal cages to trap crabs in the depths of the Bering Sea, which is a significant risk in itself. It's believed that Kochutin was either in the wrong place at the wrong time or was stuck in the pot due to some unforeseen mechanical failure. Kochutin's passing carries additional weight as he was the last living member of his immediate family. According to his obituary, he had lost both his parents and siblings already, leaving him without any close relatives, and therefore, his death sadly marked the end of his family tree.

The Aftermath of Losing Todd Kochutin on ‘Deadliest Catch’

The biggest thing making Kochutin's death so unsettling for fans was the lack of transparency. For months following his death, Deadliest Catch and Discovery Channel remained tight-lipped. It wasn't until a special clip aired in April 2022 that more light was shed on the accident. In this footage, Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski and other crew members discussed the severity of the injury that Kochutin suffered. But even after this footage, a lot of questions were still left unanswered. Kochutin joined Summer Bay in 2020, as seen on F/V Summer Bay's post on Facebook. However, one post on his Instagram from 2018 proves that he had already spent some time on Patricia Lee. His loss was deeply felt, not only because of the dangerous nature of the job, but also because Kochutin was widely considered one of the most capable and committed individuals aboard Patricia Lee. According to Captain Rip Carlton's interview with OPB, he worked for over "five years" with the crew and earned the trust and admiration of his fellow fishermen.

While Todd Kochutin's death struck a major emotional blow to the crew, there is no concrete evidence that significant procedural changes were made following his death. The eerily similar incident involving Francis Katungin (also on the Patricia Lee), serves as a grim reminder that high-risk practices aboard fishing vessels like the Patricia Lee have remained largely the same. Additionally, some viewers felt that the lack of transparency suggested the measures taken may have been minimal or reactionary rather than proactive.

Todd Kochutin wasn't just another fisherman on Deadliest Catch. What made him exceptional was his skill and genuine passion for the sea. While many of his fellow crewmates might have seen crabbing as a difficult but necessary job for financial survival, for Kochutin, it was a calling. As his obituary revealed, Todd devoted “most of [his] summers and winters to fishing for King Crab, Opillio, Pacific Cod, and Pollock.” This relentless dedication and genuine love for the sea set him apart from others. Unlike other crewmates, Kochutin was praised by most of the captains, and that highlights the value he brought for every team he became a part of; Captain Rip Carlton once called him one of his “favorite guys.”

It was rare for a captain to hold a deckhand in such high regard, but Kochutin’s reliability and skill earned him this distinction. When Wichrowski first heard over the radio that someone had been gravely injured, he responded with, “I hope it’s not Todd.” This is an exceptional statement that shows that he was considered an invaluable asset to the team, even to those outside of his own vessel. While the crew continues to honor the memory of their lost comrades like Kochutin, the rugged nature of their profession persists. It makes each season of Deadliest Catch as dangerous as the last.

Deadliest Catch is currently airing its 20th Season on Discovery Channel. Past seasons are available to stream on Max or Discovery+ in the U.S.

