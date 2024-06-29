The Big Picture "Wild" Bill Wichrowski battles prostate cancer on Deadliest Catch Season 20.

Season 20 features a derby-style competition and new vessels for familiar faces.

Bill's cancer diagnosis raises awareness and continues his passion for fishing.

Tragedy continues to plague Deadliest Catch. But for some, this battle is something they're eager to beat. As "Wild" Bill Wichrowski states in the trailer for Season 20 of the reality series, "If I can help save one or two people on this planet, that's a good thing." Back in February, the skipper of fishing vessel Summer Bay went public with his cancer diagnosis. With footage of Bill visiting a doctor revealing he has prostate cancer, his battle is bound to be explored on screen this season.

Season 20 of Deadliest Catch has already been one for the history books. With a derby-style competition kicking off the season, familiar faces starting over on new vessels, and the consistency of incontinence conditions, Deadliest Catch's landmark season is set to be unlike any other. The Discovery Channel hit has mesmerized viewers thanks to the high-stakes and terrifying industry.

Captain Bill Wichrowski's Cancer Diagnosis Is Very Real

Fans were initially teased to Captain Bill's cancer diagnosis toward the end of Season 19 before it appeared on the current season. He revealed more on his Facebook stating, "The next 4, 6, 8 months is not going to be pleasant." But his diagnosis is not going to stop him from fishing, revealing he will keep going until he actually can't. "I'll be honest. It's kind of weird to put [the diagnosis] out there to the public. I'll explain to people what happens as it goes...I'm willing to put it out there to let people see the journey in hopes of convincing some people to get tested," he said. His vow to help others has allowed him to continue with his passion while allowing his platform on Deadliest Catch to bring cancer awareness.

"Wild" Bill Wichrowski has endured a series of tough times recently as he lost his deck boss, Nick McGlashan, in 2020 at the age of 33. Featured predominantly on the series together, Bill considered Nick like a son. Nick McGlashan lost his battle to addiction after passing due to a drug overdose. While it didn't occur during the show, the reaction to his passing was captured on Deadliest Catch. For now, fans will be sending support toward "Wild Bill" as he continues his journey with prostate cancer.

