Adapted from Suzanne Collin's best-selling novels, The Hunger Games action film trilogy was an iconic part of the 2010s, standing out among the Young Adult dystopias of the time. Set in the futuristic nation of Panem, every year two kids from each district are forced to compete in The Hunger Games, a contest to the death for the entertainment of the Capitol until Katniss, a young girl who volunteers for her sister sparks a revolution.

In the series many of the characters like Katniss were forced to become killers for their own survival and to protect others. Meanwhile, others like President Snow are not too concerned with caring for any others but themselves, becoming killers out of the very self-interest that keeps Panem a dystopia.

10 Clove, District 2

Played by Isabelle Fuhrman, this tribute of the 74th Hunger Games was a sharp and vicious player, forming part of the pack of "careers" that serve as one of the antagonists of the first film. Along with other teenagers of certain districts of Panem, she trained in order to volunteer for the games, seeking fame and glory despite the death involved.

She had excellent knife-throwing skills which she used freely in the games, killing mercilessly in the bloodbath. Clove was close to killing Katniss, but her arrogance was her demise as she took her time to enjoy the kill, playing with her knife and mocking Rue's death, which gave Thresh time and a reason to kill her, saving Katniss.

9 Thresh, District 11

Thresh (Dayo Okeniyi) was the male tribute from District 11 who was picked for the games alongside Rue, Katniss' young ally. He is strong, powerful, and resourceful, making him a threat to the protagonist, as well as the careers who he refused to join.

He is seen killing one of the tributes during the bloodbath, and he manages to survive a considerable amount of time in the games despite working alone. Although he is very capable of killing to survive he is not shown to relish in the act like the careers, and even shows Katniss mercy due to the kindness she showed to Rue.

8 Haymitch Abernathy, District 12

Serving as a mentor for Katniss and Peeta once they are reaped for the games, Haymitch (Woody Harrelson) is seen as incapable and mediocre at his role due to his apathy and alcoholism. However, once he meets Katniss and Peeta, and they show their potential, he starts to make an effort and helps them get sponsors in the games.

Before he was a jaded mentor, he was reaped for his own games in which the rules of the Quartell Quell there doubled the amount of tributes in the arena. In his time in the games he was smart and killed the careers after him, eventually using the arena to his advantage to kill the only other remaining tribute, making him victorious.

7 Marvel, District 1

From the wealthiest district, Marvel (Jack Quaid) had trained during his youth in order to volunteer for the games, specializing in spears as his weapon of choice. He was part of the career pack that antagonized Katniss during her games, thriving in the arena before his demise.

During the bloodbath he killed two of the other tributes, skillfully acquiring weapons and stealing a backpack. When Katniss drops the trackerjacker nest into the careers, he is able to escape mostly unharmed. Afterward, he is the one who kills Rue by throwing a spear at her chest, which causes Katniss to shoot him with an arrow, killing him instantly.

6 Finnick Odair, District 4

Played by Sam Claflin, audiences meet Finnick in Catching Fire, when he is reaped to the 75th Hunger Games Quarter Quell, where past victors are forced to compete again in the games. Finnick is handsome and charming, using this to his advantage to gain people's trust and secrets, giving him and advantage with sponsors.

Finnick is shown to be the youngest victor ever, and some even consider him the real MVP of the franchise, winning his games at 14. On top of his popularity that earned him gifts in his games, he is physically fit, and skilled with a trident and knots, using these to kill the other tributes in his games to gain his victory, and to kill again in the Quarter Quell.

5 Johanna Mason, District 7

Johanna Mason (Jenna Malone) is one of the previous victors who are forced to compete again in the 75th Hunger Games Quarter Quell in Catching Fire, showing a large amount of anger and resentment towards the Capitol for this. She is not afraid to speak her mind despite knowing the consequences, and she forms part of the alliance to overthrow the government.

In her games she pretended to be weak and frail, giving the others a false sense of security, but when there were few tributes left she dropped the act and proved to be a vicious and cunning killer, ferociously eliminating her competitors. She is shown to be incredibly capable with an axe, easily killing another of the past victors in the Quarter Quell.

4 Cato, District 2

The leader of the career pack, Cato (Alexander Ludwig) is a volunteer for the games, thirsty for blood and victory. During training, he shows off his strength and proficiency with weapons, even picking fights and threatening other tributes even before the games begin.

In his games he is one of the deadliest tributes, being responsible for most of the initial deaths and leading the other careers in the hunt for Katniss, their biggest threat. He's the longest-lasting tribute beside the District 12 pair, but his determination did not lead to victory as he is attacked by the arena's mutts before he is shot by Katniss as an act of mercy.

3 Katniss Everdeen, District 12

Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) was only ever concerned with protecting her younger sister Primrose, which is why she volunteered to go to the games in her place. She was a skilled hunter, using her bow and arrow to catch food for her family and to earn money, learning survival skills that made her strong and capable.

In the games she wasn't eager to kill the other tributes, rather she just tried to survive for as long as she could, but she did not hesitate to kill the careers who were after her or her allies. Once the revolution started sparked by her rebellion, she went to the front lines to fight for the cause, through deadly means if needed, and it was her who killed the corrupt President Coin to stop her from gaining power, changing Panem forever.

2 Gale Hawthorne, District 12

Gale (Liam Hemsworth) was Katniss best friend and hunting companion, and although he was never reaped for the games, he was a fierce protector and an important soldier of the revolution. He is deeply devoted to the cause, and he is willing to do what it takes to ensure a victory for Panem.

During the rebellion he worked in District 13 designing weapons and battle-tactics to use against the Capitol, and while these brutal methods are effective in eliminating threats, they also endanger innocent lives. Even though Gale rarely kills in hand-to-hand combat, his weapons caused the deaths of many civilians in the final battle, including Katniss' sister Primrose.

1 President Coriolanus Snow

Masterfully played by Donald Sutherland in the original series and by Tom Blyth in the upcoming prequel Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, viewers know President Snow as a cruel and corrupt dictator, possessing total power of Panem's government. He rose to power by poisoning his allies to avoid them becoming future foes, and in his time as president he maintained a repressive and totalitarian regime by controlling the nation through the Peacekeepers.

Though he himself is never seen killing anyone he is the cause of most of the deaths that take place in the series, by enforcing the Hunger Games and violently repressing the rebellion. He also controlled the victors with threats to kill their loved ones, keeping his word if they disobey or displease him, having no qualms with killing for any objective.

