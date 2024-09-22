The stars of Deadliest Catch are risking their lives as they face uncertainty out in the Bering Sea. The high-stakes world of deep sea crabbing takes center stage on Deadliest Catch, but is this lucrative industry worth it? Many long-time fans are curious about just how much the captains and deckhands of Deadliest Catch make. It's time to dive in and find out what these reality stars make!

Deadliest Catch has been the hit Discovery Channel series that has engaged viewers since 2005. Exploring the world of Alaskan fishing, Deadliest Catch captures the highs and lows out at sea. Whether battling intense storms or the lack of crabs to fulfill their seasonal quotas, Deadliest Catch puts a unique spotlight onto the dangerous world. Now in its 20th milestone season, Deadliest Catch has proven that it must be monetarily worth it for the stars to continue coming back for more.

The Quota System Affects 'Deadliest Catch'

How much an individual makes is determined by how much crab you catch. Without delivering record amounts of catch, netting a reasonable profit may not be possible. The blue-collar job can lead to some making millions, but it will cost years of hard work and dedication to reach that threshold. For every fishing vessel that embarks across the Bering Sea, there is a limit to what they are allowed to catch in a given sea. Without this quota, it may be a Wild West free-for-all that would prevent smaller vessels from achieving success. In the world of Deadliest Catch, it might prevent non-show boats from being put out of business. Additionally, not every boat is granted the same quota ceiling. According to a feature in Alaska Magazine, the US government implemented this quota system in order to control the various crab species' populations. Additionally, this was an opportunity to maintain profitability in the industry for years to come.

Now, how does one determine the quota? According to Deadliest Catch star Captain "Wild Bill" Wichrowski, it's all about history. The state takes your catch history because it's all documented over the years ... " he revealed. "Then, out of that, you could take your five best years and that's how they developed the percentile for the quotas." It's all science and math. Simple as that. That being said, the crabbing quota can also be affected by outside factors, including the dip in population and climate. This took a toll on Season 19 of the show. But, like the series often does, everyone prevailed.

What's the Salary 'Deadliest Catch' Stars Net?

Being a reality star may earn you a pretty penny. Even for those who aren't on a program where you're competing for a massive cash prize in the end. It's been said that if you're a star on the popular series Deadliest Catch, there can be a nice some of dough that can be netted. The dangerous profession does come at a cost, but what cost is that? The lucrative practice of crabbing has been known to score some big paydays. For some fishermen on the show, there is great potential to make millions. In 2016 when Gary and Kenny Ripka were interviewed by People, they revealed that they personally, as captains on Deadliest Catch, earned around $150,000 to $170,000. But, again, it all depends on the catch and the length of the expeditions. With crabbing season lasting a short amount of time, the number is dependent on how many months they work. Kenny Ripka stated, "For crab seasons, deckhand can typically make anywhere from $15,000 to $50,000 for a couple months of work." Gary Ripka said, 'My guys this year, I think for 6 weeks...they made $30,000." An Alaska Bering Sea Crabber spokesperson revealed, “The information we have on crabbers’ income is anecdotal, but crewmen we surveyed said they’re making about $100,000 a year and captains twice that. That’s a lot more than a few years ago.” Wages can be based on a share or percentage of harvest earnings, with some vessels offering day rates ranging from $50-$100 instead.

But what about the legendary captains of Deadliest Catch? Surely the numbers the Ripka aren't accurate to today. It's been revealed that some captains can earn upwards of six figures in a single season depending on their haul, plus their appearance fees as cast members on Deadliest Catch. Captain Jake Anderson told Fox Business that he's lived the American Dream. "There I was a bum on the street, and now 14 years later...I'm a managing a multi-million dollar company," he said before adding, "I think I grossed $2.5 million in 11 days." David Lethin of F/V Aleutian Ballad shared he was paid $10,000 for allowing his boat and crew to be filmed during the crab season of 2005.

Even with a pretty penny coming from appearing on the program, Captain Sig Hansen has stated that the volatile world of fishing can be cruel. “We’ve had king crab season shut down for three, sometimes four years in a row. And when your income relies on getting that boat out there, there is no retirement plan, so to speak. You don’t know from one year to the next if you’re even going to go fishing to make a living," he told Channel Guide. Perhaps he was playing coy as Hansen's net worth allegedly is $4 million. While the numbers may be enticing, dropping everything and becoming a fisherman in Alaska may not be for everyone. The fisherman starter pack can cost you $400 between the commercial fishing license and all the gear you'll need to work and survive.

Deadliest Catch airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8:00pm on Discovery Channel. All episodes of Deadliest Catch are available to stream on Max.

