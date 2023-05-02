What more can you say about the John Wick franchise that hasn't already been said? One of the best action series of the 2000s, this Keanu Reeves-led action Odyssey is defined by its electrifying action, heart-pounding stakes, and unbelievable stunt setpieces. Each film only seems to get crazier, which is why audiences keep returning for more.

RELATED: All Four 'John Wick' Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

Another key component to the success of this modern-day myth is its lovably lethal characters. While there's certainly lots of fodder in the John Wick story, a handful of noteworthy assassins have been able to distinguish themselves as the elites of the universe. With the fourth chapter fresh in theaters, now's the best time to rank the top combatants in the franchise.

The following article contains spoilers for the John Wick franchise.

15 Ares

Image via Lionsgate

Ares is introduced in John Wick: Chapter 2 as the right-hand and bodyguard for the infamous Santino D'Antonio, and is played by Ruby Rose.

Although she did a lot of taunting only to be dispatched relatively quickly in her one-on-one matchup against John Wick, Ares is still a formidable assassin in her own right. Between her badass style and sly personality, this non-verbal killer could’ve become so much more in future installments if only she had steered clear of the guy you send to kill the boogeyman.

14 Charon

Charon is introduced in John Wick as the concierge of New York City's Continental Hotel and is played by Lance Reddick.

This cool-headed attendant mostly remains on the sidelines, but when it comes time to protect his hotel, we see just how formidable of a gunman he can be. Even beyond his limited action scenes, you always get the sense he’s not the type of concierge you’d want to mess with. His death in John Wick: Chapter 4 was a huge and unexpected loss, but the great Lance Reddick will be missed even more.

13 Ms. Perkins

Image via Summit Entertainment

Ms. Perkins is a professional killer introduced in John Wick and is played by Adrianne Palicki.

Her attack on John was one of the earliest close calls in the franchise; who knows what would’ve happened if he hadn’t been warned of her arrival at the last second. The first assassin in the franchise bold enough to attempt to "conduct business" on Continental grounds, she may not play by the rules, but she deserves credit for her tenacity. Unfortunately, she’s the first example of what happens when you disrespect the High Table.

12 Marcus

Played by Willem Dafoe, Marcus was introduced as John Wick's former mentor in John Wick. Marcus may be past his prime, but skill knows no age. An expert sniper, he's an absolute force behind the trigger and can save John on more than one occasion.

RELATED: 'Grab Your Nunchucks, 'John Wick' Is Going to Become a Video Game'

Though his loyalty ultimately leads to his demise, three films later, he remains one of the most battle-tested and respectable assassins in the entire franchise. In a story of shaky friends, lies, and backstabbing, it was refreshing to see the first character with John’s best interests in mind.

11 Killa

Image via Lionsgate

Killa is played by Scott Adkins and is introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4 as the leader of Germany's branch of the High Table. This maniacal dealer isn't in the field as much as some of the series' other assassins, but make no mistake— he can sure as hell throw down.

John was eventually able to take him out, but not before taking a brutal beating from this absolute tank. This brand of over-the-top mini-boss is a great example of what makes the franchise so much fun.

10 Nobody

Nobody is introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4 as an expert tracker looking for a big score and is played by Shamier Anderson.

He's not quite up there with the best hand-to-hand fighters in the story, but none of that matters if you can't even see him (or his adorably vicious canine companion) coming. He's the best tracker in the story by far; no matter where you go, if he wants to find you, he will. Let's hope this isn't the last we see of this lone wolf and his cub.

9 Akira

Image via Lionsgate

Akira (played by Rina Sawayama) is introduced in John Wick: Chapter Four as the concierge of Osaka's Continental Hotel. If Akira represents the next generation of John Wick characters, then the future is in good hands.

A proficient archer and martial artist, this young assassin was a key player in the defense of the Osaka Continental, and we can't wait to see where her story takes her next — hopefully in some kind of spin-off.

8 The Shinobi

The Shinobi (played by Arif Rahman and Yayan Ruhian) are introduced in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum as Zero's star pupils.

RELATED: 'John Wick: Chapter 4' End-Credits Scene Explained: Is Revenge Served?'

These two make it abundantly clear why they're at the top of their class. For secondary antagonists, they give John the type of working over that is usually reserved for the final boss to dish out. Sure, they lost (in a two-on-one fight against John, no less) but not without gaining John's respect in the process.

7 Koji Shimazu

Koji Shimazu (played by Hiroyuki Sanada) is the manager of Osaka's Continental Hotel and an old friend of John Wick.

His time was cut short pretty quickly by Caine, but that certainly doesn't mean he's not one of the best combatants in the series. An absolute beast with a sword, Shimazu easily cuts down dozens of the High Table's elite forces to protect his property, even in his more senior age.

6 Chidi

Chidi (played by Marko Zaror) is introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4 as Marquis de Gramont's right-hand man.

From the moment he stormed into Osaka and blocked an arrow with his bare forearm without flinching, it was clear that Chidi was a force to be reckoned with. He gave John a more than fair amount of trouble throughout Chapter 4 and even came close to finishing him off.

5 Sofia

Sofia Al-Azwar (played by Halle Berry) is introduced in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum as the manager of Casablanca's Continental Hotel.

Despite retiring as an assassin to become a Continental manager, Sofia very quickly showed that her skills never went dull. A master markswoman and martial artist can effortlessly fight side by side with her ally, John Wick; she's even scarier once you consider the fact that she has two Belgian Malinois at her side who are more than ready to chew up whoever she so chooses.

4 Zero

Image via Lionsgate Films

Zero (played by Mark Dacascos) was introduced in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum as the leader of a group of assassins hired by the Adjudicator.

John Wick's number one fanboy may be more playful than your average assassin, but it's because he's aware of his strength. One of John's toughest opponents in any of the four films, this first-rate swordsman has the speed and agility required to make him one of the most accomplished assassins in their universe.

3 Cassian

Image via Lionsgate Films

Cassian, played by Common, is introduced in John Wick: Chapter 2 as Gianna D'Antonio's vengeful bodyguard and John Wick's former colleague.

One of the very few characters who John respected enough to leave alive, it's clear that Cassian is a fighter on par with the man himself. Over the course of his appearance, we see this worthy rival use guns, knives, and his bare hands, all like the finely-tuned instruments of a truly elite killer who worked on equal footing with the best in the game.

2 Caine

Image via Lionsgate

Caine is a former assassin who is blackmailed into hunting down his old friend John Wick and is played by Donnie Yen.

There are a select couple of fighters shown to be on John Wick's level, but only Caine is portrayed as someone who just might edge him out. An assassin with a journey that paralleled John's in many ways, it's only fitting that the man to (supposedly) take his life be his mirror image. Caine is undoubtedly a cut above the rest with his almost superhuman skill as a swordsman and assassin.

1 John Wick

Image via Summit Entertainment

John Wick is the protagonist of the John Wick films and is played by Keanu Reeves. It's a pretty close race, but after all, he's been through, there's no way anyone else deserves to sit atop the throne as the deadliest assassin in the business.

They don't call him the "Baba Yaga" for nothing — armed with an infinite amount of fighting styles and a depth of skills, if John Wick wants you dead, all you can do is get your affairs in order as fast as possible. While he's not invincible by any means, the most terrifying thing about this well-dressed killing machine is his inability to stay down or give up.

KEEP READING: 'John Wick Movies Rock Because They're (Sort of) Action Film Parodies'